Can greatest quarterback of all time recover from lady-snark?

The Make America Great Again hat in his locker, the flippant endorsement of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. Only when those ties became inconvenient did Brady decide he wanted to ‘stick to sports’ and that he preferred to be a beacon of positivity rather than delve into society’s thorny ills. How mighty white of him.” The Make America Great Again hat in his locker, the flippant endorsement of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. Only when those ties became inconvenient did Brady decide he wanted to ‘stick to sports’ and that he preferred to be a beacon of positivity rather than delve into society’s thorny ills. How mighty white of him.”

– Journalist Nancy Armour isn’t the first left-wing white woman to throw a frying pan at an alpha dreamboat when her politics went unrequited. And she won’t be the last.