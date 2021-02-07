Can greatest quarterback of all time recover from lady-snark?

I’m going to say yes: USA Today Op-Ed Denounces Tom Brady For Being White.
The Make America Great Again hat in his locker, the flippant endorsement of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. Only when those ties became inconvenient did Brady decide he wanted to ‘stick to sports’ and that he preferred to be a beacon of positivity rather than delve into society’s thorny ills. How mighty white of him.”
– Journalist Nancy Armour isn’t the first left-wing white woman to throw a frying pan at an alpha dreamboat when her politics went unrequited. And she won’t be the last.
Another Nancy!
Of course he must be unpersoned, he is not “them”. The bigger the scalp the more they like it so they can scare the rest of the voters into submission. It is far harder to go door to door of 80 million of them.
I still find it shocking that Republican Congress people do not say a word in defence of their own voters. Republicans seem to hate their own voters as much as the Democrats hate them.
I never thought I would pity the Americans who are now in a more dire position freedom wise than Russians.
GB went down to the Bucs.
I gotta back the Bucs.
Can Jason Pierre-Paul disrupt Mahomes?
Can Tyrann Mathieu pick off Brady?
If Vegas is right, the Chiefs win in a blow out & Mahomes is MVP.
I’m going to have a couple of bucks on both of those defensive players for MVP.
Both at 20 plus.
Just because.
Go the Bucs
Is Nancy Armour a Scion of the Chicago Meatpacking dynasty?
Doesn’t say at this link, but i’m thinking “very likely to be a child of Privilege”. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Armour_and_Company</
There is a greater likelihood of Tom Brady making the post season than there is of LeBron hitting a free throw.
Pre-election- says his piece- the left tee off.
Post- election- keeps his peace- the left tee off.
Sinistra delenda est.
It’s simply incredible that Brady has 6 super bowl rings.
It’s more incredible that it could have been 9 from 9 but for a couple of things.
In both Super Bowls against the Giants, if the Pats catch a pass on the third down in the fourth quarter, Brady runs down the clock & wins.
But both are incomplete.
Then the Giants catch an insane pass in both games, score touch downs & win both.
In the Eagles Super Bowl, his team mate screw up a flea flicker play & the game is lost.
But I suppose the Pats win against the Seahawks should have gone the other way.
If Carroll uses Marshawn Lynch instead of the pass play that Butler picks off, the Seahawks would have won.
I suspect that was English.
Bern, just tell us who is going to win.
Tom Brady took pay cut after pay cut to get players in the door at the Pats. last year at the Pats he was 13/1 after 14 games and they finished poor from that point. never ever had a losing season.
Goes to a below average team with some talent/weapons and first season takes them to the SB.
The Chiefs are a deserved favourite tomorrow and will be hard to beat but you don’t make money betting against Brady. The Bradman of his sport. freakish ability to perform in the biggest moments unlike the journalist who can only smear a great sportsman.
The issue that the Chiefs face over the next few years is daunting.
Mahomes chews up $500mill over the next 10 years.
It’s going to make it the cap impossible to manage.
One of the reasons the Pats went to 9 Super Bowls with Brady is that he was never the highest paid QB in the league, ever.
Meaning more dosh for other players.
As good as Mahomes is, it’s not a one man team.
snap.
Insane pass #1.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxiHMIM4NWI
Should never have happened.
Insane pass #2.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fz3pO7-JtTs
Also should never have happened.