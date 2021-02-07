History to Democrats: DID YOU RIG THE 2020 ELECTION?

Posted on 10:52 am, February 7, 2021 by currencylad

They wanted to admit it. It was killing them not being free to boast. Thanks, Time magazine. (And Ace).

This entry was posted in American politics, History. Bookmark the permalink.

17 Responses to History to Democrats: DID YOU RIG THE 2020 ELECTION?

  1. stackja
    #3749294, posted on February 7, 2021 at 10:55 am

    Dems have always been cheating.

  2. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3749304, posted on February 7, 2021 at 11:07 am

    Anyone heard of Tammany Hall ? Were the confederate democrims bribed by the big slave owners to secede?. Have the democrims always attracted rodent faced paedos and poofters?
    Can a duck swim ?

  3. thefrollickingmole
    #3749317, posted on February 7, 2021 at 11:18 am

    So the Bond villain has finally learned to do the gloating AFTER the secret plan has finished.

  4. Judge Dredd
    #3749330, posted on February 7, 2021 at 11:25 am

    I also think they have to sell the left side of the story as they know the truth has gotten away from them. However, as alluded to this will only conform in people’s mind the truth they knew all along – the election was a corrupt soft coup and that voting is now useless.

  5. mh
    #3749339, posted on February 7, 2021 at 11:28 am

    Ruby Freeman – “THIS IS BIGGER THAN ME.”

  6. Captain Katzenjammer
    #3749350, posted on February 7, 2021 at 11:37 am

    They wanted to gloat about it.
    They wanted to brag that they own the elections and no-one can do anything about it.

  7. candy
    #3749361, posted on February 7, 2021 at 11:48 am

    I agree with Captain Katzenjammer above. Dems wanted to gloat to brag they own the elections from now on.

    As soon as SCOTUS indicated they would not look at any voting irregularity evidence, the Dems knew all elections are in the bag for them from now on.

  8. mh
    #3749372, posted on February 7, 2021 at 12:05 pm

    The Socialist caller, David, told Hannity’s guest host ‘Rose Unplugged’ that conservatives will never win another election again because the left “has the machines and has the courts.”
    “We don’t want to unite with you. We want to destroy every last one of you,” the caller said.
    When Rose asked what his end game was, the caller said, “A massive global reset that people can’t even imagine now…they have no idea what’s coming for them.”

  9. Some History
    #3749374, posted on February 7, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    Exclusive: The TCF Center Election Fraud – Newly Discovered Video Shows Late Night Deliveries of Tens of Thousands of Illegal Ballots 8 Hours After Deadline

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/exclusive-tcf-center-election-fraud-newly-recovered-video-shows-late-night-deliveries-tens-thousands-illegal-ballots-michigan-arena/

  10. Some History
    #3749385, posted on February 7, 2021 at 12:19 pm

    The Board of Supervisors of Maricopa County May Soon Face Arrest as Arizona Senate Fast Tracks Their Contempt Vote

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/board-supervisors-maricopa-county-may-soon-face-arrest-arizona-senate-fast-tracks-contempt-vote/

  11. Some History
    #3749391, posted on February 7, 2021 at 12:23 pm

    “The FBI Never Did Anything Other Than to Impede Investigations into Election Fraud” – Colonel Phil Waldron on the FBI’s Actions During the 2020 Election

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/fbi-never-anything-impede-investigations-election-fraud-colonel-phil-waldron-fbis-actions-2020-election/

  12. rickw
    #3749397, posted on February 7, 2021 at 12:30 pm

    Few were actually going to vote for the Biden-Harris shit stain…..

  13. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3749417, posted on February 7, 2021 at 12:58 pm

    I see paedo bidens Brownshirts of Brownshirt
    Lives Matter and the fascist antifa SS blackhoods are playing up in DC , be nice if they do burn the shitheap down including the Shitehouse with the paedo in it . The other polliemuppets can flee to New York and hide in one of Cuomos Aged Euthanasia Homes .

  14. Leo G
    #3749451, posted on February 7, 2021 at 1:25 pm

    “A massive global reset that people can’t even imagine now…they have no idea what’s coming for them.”

    Wannabe megalomaniac over-reach.

  15. Tom Appleton
    #3749488, posted on February 7, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    Check out this summary at Viva Frei

  16. Tom Appleton
    #3749500, posted on February 7, 2021 at 2:29 pm

    Viva Frei has a breakdown of the TIME article

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lx6OfAdl-UU

    [If the youtube video doesn’t appear, would someone please tell me how to put it in]

  17. Tom Appleton
    #3749508, posted on February 7, 2021 at 2:33 pm

    Please ‘mh’, what’s the secret? Your comment shows a video, not just the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.