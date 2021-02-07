The ABC dobs us in to the “Liberal” government. Alex Hawke says he’ll take “measures” against you soon.
-
“The Government’s got a lot of measures in place to enhance social cohesion and this year we will be announcing more measures to enhance social cohesion.”
Let me guess.
Lowering migration rates isnt one of them?
maybe if we all just “submitted” to Religion of Peace?
Maybe reducing immigration from third world countries?
Pro-ponzi outfit’s own poll: we want newcomers to integrate
It is notable that the government’s own policy statement on multiculturalism – I can’t locate it right now – stresses the need for migrants to accept Australian values such as liberal democracy, respect for the individual, the rule of law and the privileges and duties of citizenship, including loyalty to Australia over foreign powers or ideologies.
I suspect that’s what the average Australian means by integration.
Perhaps Mr. Hawke should consult the document before he draws any furtehr conclusions.
I wonder what the numbers are in Sweden and Germany? Any of those third generation Turks been allowed to sit in the Bundestag yet?
That report finds majority of Aus want people to accept australian values.
This is a damning blow to the left. The ABC of course try to spin this as a problem and paint everyone on the right as racists that need fixing.
These people do not want to go to countries where their cultural preferences are acceptable. They prefer to come here and bitch about bigotry.
Who or what is The Scanlon Foundation? Sounds like it might give the Ponds Institute a run for its money.
More lazy j’isming from the ALPBC. What do you expect for only a billion dollars a year?
Bringing ignorant illiterate mad _religous peasants from tenth world countries lowers tha average ,bringing educated skilled migrants from first rate counteies raises the averages .
Logic isnt it?
1940s migrants worked.
Many recent, seem to have not.
So taxpayers who foot the bill for all this including Mr Hawkes excessive sinacure express their opinion as his employer and he basically tells them to go to hell. Nice one.
One day, I would like to see a survey on Asian Australians attitude to Aboriginal “rights” and the heavily subsidised aboriginal industry.
One day, I would like to see a survey on Asian Australians on weather they -representing 12% of the population- should have a Voice to Parliament.
One day, I like to see a survey that doesn’t find racism in every white who doesn’t work at the ABC or SBS, but I’m old enough to know that day isn’t ever happening.
How can you integrate if the aim is to eradicate white culture?
really, what about this:
Thomas Sowell:
The multicultural dogma is that we are to “celebrate” all cultures, not change them. In other words, people who lag educationally or economically are to keep on doing what they have been doing — but somehow have better results in the future than in the past. And, if they don’t have better results in the future, it is society’s fault.
Walter E. Williams:
College campus idiots — and that includes faculty members and administrators — call for the celebration of and respect for all cultures. In their eyes, it’s racist Eurocentrism to think that Western values and culture are superior to others.
At the very heart of multiculturalism is an attack on Christianity. Much of that attack has its roots among hypocrites in the intellectual elite.
Western values are under ruthless attack by the academic elite on college campuses across America. These people want to replace personal liberty with government control; they want to replace equality with entitlement; they want to halt progress in order to worship Mother Earth. Visions of multiculturalism and diversity are a cancer on our society. We stupidly fund them with our tax dollars and generous charitable donations.
Into moderation for naming a religion.
Once again:
Amazing! A survey that confirms the surveying organisation’s assumptions.
I like how they talk about programs and government policies to create social cohesion. It is as if they do not know where social cohesion comes from. Here is a hint – it is not imposed on society.
There will also be the assumption that if there is an ‘disharmony’ at present, if there is any anxiety about Africans and Mueslis, it is the fault of whitey, and it is they who must change.
These people may well be intelligent, or they may merely be edumacated – lots of stuff crammed in their head which they use to poor effect. But a society is simply to large, too varied, too interconnected, and too much reliant upon ideas and beliefs that exist everywhere, but not in everyone – which is engine of it all – for anyone or anyones to engineer.
The hubris of these turds is one of the most destructive forces we will ever see.
What is the point of Alex Hawke? He talked a tough macho game as a hardline conservative when a YL, but then in Parliament has turned out to be an effete hack.