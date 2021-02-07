Warming alarmists and the Democrat Party vs poor people

The regressive impact of power prices. Not surprising, its like shoes and clothing under the pre-1980s tariff protection regime in Australia. The story.
President Barack Obama’s Energy secretary unwittingly created a durable GOP talking point in September 2008 when he talked to The Wall Street Journal about the benefits of having gasoline prices rise over 15 years to encourage energy efficiency.
“Somehow,” Chu said, “we have to figure out how to boost the price of gasoline to the levels in Europe.”
President Obama.
“Under my plan of a cap-and-trade system, electricity rates would necessarily skyrocket, regardless of what I say about whether coal is good or bad, because I’m capping greenhouse gases”
As someone said “Be careful what you wish for!”
MEANWHILE IN RUSSIA Subsidising coal!
The country, which has become the third-largest exporter in the last 20 years, is betting that fossil fuel will be needed forever – despite international climate efforts. The country is only now really investing in yesterday’s energy source, for which almost no private bank is willing to provide a loan. So with a skeptical, inward mindset, Russia is subsidizing what Europe and large parts of the world are rejecting. The Kremlin is playing a big game with billions in direct investment and state subsidies.
The calculation behind his bet: the international energy transition to renewable sources is going to fail. And Russia is the last coal supplier with the largest reserves in the world that can deliver immediately, of whom everyone is dependent and which can then dictate prices.
Admittedly, this is a daring scenario. But on a small scale we can already see that such a strategy can work. Germany and other countries have given up coal production much faster than they can phase out coal-fired power generation. As a result, less and less coal is being mined in Germany, but the demand for lignite and coal will persist until the full phase-out in 2038.
They really have no empathy for the plight of the average household balancing a budget, let alone the poor.
Cf. 1 in 10 British households suffers energy poverty.
Look how small most of the EU nations are compared with the wide open spaces across the US in the flyover country where the deplorable live.
Of course Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Kerry, et al. can afford rising power and petrol prices.
The poor and middle-class plebs not so.
The “proper” people in DC get paid regardless. BO was a lowly social worker lawyer now millionaire.
Russia is hedging its bets on coal. Why am I not surprised?
The eastern sea board of Australia contains a mass of easily accessible coal of very high quality.
That is a resource in an energy starved world of windmills and solar panels that won’t be left alone.
My only hope is that Australians will be the ones who finally manage to exploit it.
Not Chinese ‘entrepreneurs’ or other subtle invaders who will ship it and leave us stranded.
There’s a very good relationship between renewable energy installation and the price of electricity.
More wind & solar PV energy means much higher electricity prices.
There’re no exceptions.
Graph
If any pollie or bureaucrat says renewable energy will give lower electricity prices they are lying.
Poland says it will keep coal mining. They have large reserves and don’t trust Russia.
Here in Australia the greenies and sad stupid urban lefties want to kill the coal industry and including exports, as Cats well know. This would extend to iron ore one assumes. Once that happens how will Australia earn a living? It has little other sources of trade and income, save a few live sheep, beef, wine, wheat and barley and, er, merino wool. What else is there?
Are there great Australian Tech companies? Designers? Is there a fashion industry? Whisky exports? Aerospace engines? Pharmaceuticals? Cars? Ask yourself, what does Germany export? Or the UK? It’s all value added.
Even the office workers – what do they do? A city like Brisbane is built on wealth from more mining. Take it away and there is no CBD.