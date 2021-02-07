Warming alarmists and the Democrat Party vs poor people

The regressive impact of power prices. Not surprising, its like shoes and clothing under the pre-1980s tariff protection regime in Australia. The story.

“Somehow,” Chu said, “we have to figure out how to boost the price of gasoline to the levels in Europe.”

President Barack Obama’s Energy secretary unwittingly created a durable GOP talking point in September 2008 when he talked to The Wall Street Journal about the benefits of having gasoline prices rise over 15 years to encourage energy efficiency.

Impact on the poor.



President Obama.

“Under my plan of a cap-and-trade system, electricity rates would necessarily skyrocket, regardless of what I say about whether coal is good or bad, because I’m capping greenhouse gases”

As someone said “Be careful what you wish for!”

MEANWHILE IN RUSSIA Subsidising coal!

The country, which has become the third-largest exporter in the last 20 years, is betting that fossil fuel will be needed forever – despite international climate efforts. The country is only now really investing in yesterday’s energy source, for which almost no private bank is willing to provide a loan. So with a skeptical, inward mindset, Russia is subsidizing what Europe and large parts of the world are rejecting. The Kremlin is playing a big game with billions in direct investment and state subsidies.

The calculation behind his bet: the international energy transition to renewable sources is going to fail. And Russia is the last coal supplier with the largest reserves in the world that can deliver immediately, of whom everyone is dependent and which can then dictate prices.

Admittedly, this is a daring scenario. But on a small scale we can already see that such a strategy can work. Germany and other countries have given up coal production much faster than they can phase out coal-fired power generation. As a result, less and less coal is being mined in Germany, but the demand for lignite and coal will persist until the full phase-out in 2038.