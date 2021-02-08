Glenn Greenwald’s brilliant demolition of the new journalism

Posted on 12:38 pm, February 8, 2021 by currencylad

17 Responses to Glenn Greenwald’s brilliant demolition of the new journalism

  1. Joanna Smythe
    #3750369, posted on February 8, 2021 at 12:44 pm

    Glenn Greenwald has the guts to say what millions are too afraid to say. He has had every insult, threat, you name it, already thrown at him. He has survived and still has the guts to speak his mind. It would only take a few more to stand behind him and support him and it wouldn’t take long for the tide to turn.

  2. stackja
    #3750379, posted on February 8, 2021 at 12:53 pm

    “Journalism” is SNAFU.

  3. duncanm
    #3750392, posted on February 8, 2021 at 12:59 pm

    Good article.. a journalist we can support.

    So settling on this penny-ante, trivial bullshit — tattling, hall monitoring, speech policing: all in the most anti-intellectual, adolescent and primitive ways — is all they have. It’s all they are. It’s why they have fully earned the contempt and distrust in which the public holds them.

  4. Cassie of Sydney
    #3750450, posted on February 8, 2021 at 1:42 pm

    Whilst I disagree with Greenwald on a number of issues, I have never doubted his integrity.

    Greenwald knows that journalism is now dead.

  5. Cassie of Sydney
    #3750453, posted on February 8, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    I read Glenn Greenwald’s piece earlier today and I am very glad that you’ve posted it C.L. Thank you. I would like to add that every word Greenwald writes about the American media applies equally to the MSM in this country…modern journalism….activism….is full grubs and smear merchants. Witness the attacks on Craig Kelly….the smears that he is an “anti-vaxxer” when he is no such thing.

  6. PB
    #3750470, posted on February 8, 2021 at 2:04 pm

    If you follow American media sources it’s interesting to note just how many of the kind of writers Greenwald is referring to are in fact women. Seems similar here too, if one looks at the worst Tweeters of the ABC.

  7. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3750485, posted on February 8, 2021 at 2:13 pm

    the new journalism

    Great piece and nice to see that Greenwald bluntly states (and demonstrates) that the activities these vile talentless imbeciles engage in is the antithesis of journalism. Unfortunately, it won’t stop until until they’re all bankrupted en masse by defamation suits, as opposed to receiving some random scorn from people whose lives they can’t destroy (see the last two paras in Greenwald’s piece).

  8. Tom
    #3750496, posted on February 8, 2021 at 2:24 pm

    An excellent article by Greenwald, though it should be noted that much of it is down in the weeds of the detail.

    I prepared a response, but I wasn’t able to post it at Substack because I do not yet subscribe to Greenwald’s work, which I will rectify in the next few months:

    When one of the citadels of journalism – the New York Times – can in the space of less than two decades shrivel from its tower as a giant of independent inquiry into a schoolyard of vicious anti-intellectual bullies with the power to silence free speech and pervert American democracy (with Silicon Valley’s help), you have your answer to the question: why is the USA so divided?

    The people who think they are the smartest in the nation are helping America’s enemies trash the meritocracy that produced the world’s greatest oasis of wealth and freedom and turn it into a shiny new version of a Third World shithole where independent thought is banned. Just like China – which has no free thought and, therefore, no innovation and so steals it from America.

    You can’t have it both ways: free thought equals wealth and freedom; banning free thought equals poverty and tyranny.

    It became possible to argue that civilisational gravity could be defied only after totalitarian Marxists got hold of the school curriculum and banned the teaching of unvarnished history – so that the errors of the past are not only being repeated, but are now the orthodoxy of the ruling class.

  9. feelthebern
    #3750498, posted on February 8, 2021 at 2:26 pm

    Marc Andreessen, while being a lefty liberal, he has come around the view that Peter Thiel has espoused for years that college is a waste of time for most.
    Ever since he went public on that view in late 2019, they’ve been out to get him.

  10. feelthebern
    #3750499, posted on February 8, 2021 at 2:29 pm

    Andreessen & Thiel debate.
    Clearly different views.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUhtHojSphk

    Then this interview with Andreessen regarding college education.

  11. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3750501, posted on February 8, 2021 at 2:30 pm

    Lies, bullshit, fantasy and rubbish are the new journalism.
    Which is why a mammoth 5% of Republican voters think journalists are ethical.
    Read blogs for the truth, ditch the MSM liars.

  12. Chris M
    #3750502, posted on February 8, 2021 at 2:33 pm

    The book of Revelations in the Holy Bible refers to the fake news media as the ‘False Prophet’.

    And the latter has a grim end.

  13. Gilas
    #3750516, posted on February 8, 2021 at 2:57 pm

    Monkz is several billions% correct.
    We all know the problem, have known for years.
    Writing articles is not the solution.

    Greenwald and his ilk are pissing in a hurricane.

  14. John A
    #3750528, posted on February 8, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    Chris M #3750502, posted on February 8, 2021 at 2:33 pm

    The book of Revelations in the Holy Bible refers to the fake news media as the ‘False Prophet’.

    And the latter has a grim end.

    To be accurate, Revelations refers only to the False Prophet (among many other things, of course).

    Applying that label to the fake news media is a separate thing.

  15. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3750563, posted on February 8, 2021 at 4:11 pm

    Todays journalism is written by a bunch of teenagers of all ages funny how all this nonsense sounds like teenage fancifull thinking before they hit the real world and realise tgeir thinking has been a total waste of time . You can see the teen behaviour in their bitter hateand ostracism of dissenters from the peer group ideas . Communist global fascists love them .they are so easy to manipulate then discarded after use ,disposeable idiots abound in the media ,academia and politics ,bit of flattery or a sling of cash and they are your puppy dogs ,they even have a paedo in the Shite House in the USA ,hedge fundsnever sleep ask that evil asshole soros the pretend Hungarian .(

  16. Tintarella di Luna
    #3750567, posted on February 8, 2021 at 4:15 pm

    I prepared a response, but I wasn’t able to post it at Substack because I do not yet subscribe to Greenwald’s work, which I will rectify in the next few months:

    . Good response Tom I hope it gets a run.

  17. feelthebern
    #3750587, posted on February 8, 2021 at 4:49 pm

    Greenwald cost $US50 per year.
    To date it’s been worth it.

