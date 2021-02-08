Liberty Quote
Glenn Greenwald’s brilliant demolition of the new journalism
This entry was posted in Media, Politics of the Left.
Glenn Greenwald has the guts to say what millions are too afraid to say. He has had every insult, threat, you name it, already thrown at him. He has survived and still has the guts to speak his mind. It would only take a few more to stand behind him and support him and it wouldn’t take long for the tide to turn.
“Journalism” is SNAFU.
Good article.. a journalist we can support.
Whilst I disagree with Greenwald on a number of issues, I have never doubted his integrity.
Greenwald knows that journalism is now dead.
I read Glenn Greenwald’s piece earlier today and I am very glad that you’ve posted it C.L. Thank you. I would like to add that every word Greenwald writes about the American media applies equally to the MSM in this country…modern journalism….activism….is full grubs and smear merchants. Witness the attacks on Craig Kelly….the smears that he is an “anti-vaxxer” when he is no such thing.
If you follow American media sources it’s interesting to note just how many of the kind of writers Greenwald is referring to are in fact women. Seems similar here too, if one looks at the worst Tweeters of the ABC.
Great piece and nice to see that Greenwald bluntly states (and demonstrates) that the activities these vile talentless imbeciles engage in is the antithesis of journalism. Unfortunately, it won’t stop until until they’re all bankrupted en masse by defamation suits, as opposed to receiving some random scorn from people whose lives they can’t destroy (see the last two paras in Greenwald’s piece).
An excellent article by Greenwald, though it should be noted that much of it is down in the weeds of the detail.
I prepared a response, but I wasn’t able to post it at Substack because I do not yet subscribe to Greenwald’s work, which I will rectify in the next few months:
Marc Andreessen, while being a lefty liberal, he has come around the view that Peter Thiel has espoused for years that college is a waste of time for most.
Ever since he went public on that view in late 2019, they’ve been out to get him.
Andreessen & Thiel debate.
Clearly different views.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUhtHojSphk
Then this interview with Andreessen regarding college education.
Lies, bullshit, fantasy and rubbish are the new journalism.
Which is why a mammoth 5% of Republican voters think journalists are ethical.
Read blogs for the truth, ditch the MSM liars.
The book of Revelations in the Holy Bible refers to the fake news media as the ‘False Prophet’.
And the latter has a grim end.
Monkz is several billions% correct.
We all know the problem, have known for years.
Writing articles is not the solution.
Greenwald and his ilk are pissing in a hurricane.
Chris M #3750502, posted on February 8, 2021 at 2:33 pm
To be accurate, Revelations refers only to the False Prophet (among many other things, of course).
Applying that label to the fake news media is a separate thing.
Todays journalism is written by a bunch of teenagers of all ages funny how all this nonsense sounds like teenage fancifull thinking before they hit the real world and realise tgeir thinking has been a total waste of time . You can see the teen behaviour in their bitter hateand ostracism of dissenters from the peer group ideas . Communist global fascists love them .they are so easy to manipulate then discarded after use ,disposeable idiots abound in the media ,academia and politics ,bit of flattery or a sling of cash and they are your puppy dogs ,they even have a paedo in the Shite House in the USA ,hedge fundsnever sleep ask that evil asshole soros the pretend Hungarian .(
. Good response Tom I hope it gets a run.
Greenwald cost $US50 per year.
To date it’s been worth it.