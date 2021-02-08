Concerning: This did the rounds yesterday but there is no news of police rescuing the toddler.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
The difference between death and taxes is, death doesn’t get worse every time Congress meets.
Gender agenda. Women don’t count.
Logic and reason are racist.
Shared insanity is so inclusive.
Big tough bitch isnt he? Where are you Lou Richards ? Woukdnt he take the piss with this communist crap ?
Wonder if it has a “boyfriend ” What an unfortunate poor bastard he would be .
Listen, don’t mention the lezzos. I mentioned it once, but I think I got away with it all right
Does the AFL have a “pride” round in support of heterosexuals?
That twitter
If you like football you must be a boy.
Okay AWFL!
I’m all for it.
How can women’s sport claim to be inclusive when they exclude 49% of the population.
It’s now “hateful” (to use the new Orwellian propaganda) for anyone to love wymmymses sports if it doesn’t include fucked-up blokes who want to be chicks — which destroys the reason for women’s sports.
The downstream destination is going to be ugly when real chicks realise feminism is bad for them because feminists don’t give a fuck about them as it’s its more important for feminists to be members of the leftard tribe trying to take down the patriarchy and all its achievements — like civilisation and the West’s fabulous wealth, undreamed of a century ago.
The only way for the left to survive is to abolish democracy — as it is attempting to do in the USA.
Karma’s a bitch.
Pretty sure this is the same one that joined the Womens Handball team, was offered his own shower as the women were uncomfortable with showering with his lady doodle near by, but he refused to be segregated, so he was dropped from the team.
What a turd of a bloke.
https://www.womenarehuman.com/muscle-bound-male-transgender-dominates-womens-sports/
https://wwos.nine.com.au/news/hannah-mouncey-helps-australia-qualify-for-handball-world-cup/38b51d8a-dc34-4795-80ce-0ed9e08554a8
Victory to the patriarchy: It’s taken about a century but it looks like the patriarchy has assiduously applied the Niccolo Machiavelli principle:
Lady doodle *snicker*.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7811843/Transgender-AFL-player-vents-fury-kicked-Australias-womens-handball-team.html
Do you think schools will even bother teaching history in 50 years, imagine looking back on this shite.
“Of course the third wave feminists have helped enormously.”
Indeed….so I’ll post what I wrote on the open thread two days ago….
“Most of what constitutes modern feminism owns this transgender lunacy. They’ve created and nurtured this grotesque fetish. Some feminists are now trying to blame “men’s rights advocates and groups” for this transgender nonsense but I don’t buy that. That’s too simplistic and it conveniently stops feminists from looking at their own activities and behaviour over the decades….which went from simply (and rightly) agitating for equal rights and opportunities for women to straight out demonisation of men and boys. Feminists, for decades, have also argued that biology was both meaningless and irrelevant when we all know the truth which is that we are defined by biology….in fact all mammals are…we are a biologically reproducing species. So feminists created this monster…..and now it is coming back to bite them….the problem is that it will bite all women.
Now women’s private spaces are being invaded by sexual deviants who put on a dress and lipstick and say that they’re women…and in Victoria it is now a crime to state that they aren’t women.”
So men are having the last laugh.
Note that the ABC reporter has started using the term AFLM (AFL Men). The AFL doesn’t use this term, so she is pushing an agenda here.
Disgraceful.
Mouncey is the most epic trolling I’ve ever seen.
The bottom line is that Hannah Mounsey is a biological man and should not be playing in women’s sport.
Mark M #3750232, posted on February 8, 2021, at 10:35 am
…but not a b…ard?
Am I the only one who is absolutely rapt in the invasion of women’s sports by blokes?
It wasn’t just feminists who pushed this. Most women kept their mouths shut. The USA women’s soccer team is a prime example. None on the team stood up against that little ugly Les Bee Anne.
Suffer in your jocks sheilas. Maybe, just maybe when you all get hit with this shit you might open your cowardly mouths against it.
Maybe, just maybe you might stop othering and demonising those decent women (real women) who did and do stand against this crap.
Eventually this is gonna arrive at the AFLW and the AFL has painted itself into such a woke corner that it will have to eventually relent & let this guy..er..woman play. Good I say, the AFLW was a contrived joke to begin with & this will just emphasis that.
They are zombie creatures.
That photo of Mouncey playing handball is priceless. A big white guy physically crushing a bunch of petite muslimas in headscarves. And the Leftists cheer.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7600807/Canadian-transgender-cyclist-accuses-woman-beat-poor-sportsmanship.html
Rachel Mackinnon / Veronika Ivy or whatever he calls himself now… how do women stand up against this crap? Dawn Orwick wouldn’t touch him on the podium because he is a man racing in womens competition.
I hope more women are brave enough to stand up to this woke bullshit, but sadly it’s now being foisted on us by government – how do we stop this rubbish!
Victoria is the worst…..
https://www.cricketvictoria.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/CV_Trans_and_Gender_Diverse_Participation_Guidelines.pdf
A mate of mine got banned from facebook for comparing his female kelpie with another female for he used the correct terminology for a female dawg, bitch, so “bitch” is banned on facebook thus proving what a sad and sorry bunch of humans we have morphed in to.
We have men’s competition and women’s competitions. If the trans want to play let them have their own gender comp. Same for all the others who say they are their own genders.
I think it’s more about winning than having a fair competition. “Hannah” Mouncey should try for AFL”M” as a Womyn, the AFL needs to be more accepting of Women in Mens teams. But that’s not the point.
They are Men with autogynephilia want to parade around in public and have everyone validate what turns them on..
“I hope more women are brave enough to stand up to this woke bullshit, but sadly it’s now being foisted on us by government – how do we stop this rubbish!”
I support the Save Women’s Sport Australia organisation. I also follow certain feminists who are bravely fighting this nonsense. Yesterday on Outsiders they spoke with Sall Grover, she set up a women’s only app called “Giggle”. Sall has been targeted by the transgender activists…she’s been threatened with wape and death….the usual stuff that these perverts (and that is what they are) who are pretending to be women engage in. By the way…women can hate other women but I’ve never known a biological woman to ever want or wish for another women to be waaped.
“They are Men with autogynephilia want to parade around in public and have everyone validate what turns them on..”
Exactly Jo….they’re sexual perverts.
So men are having the last laugh.
Fathers of daughters aren’t.
Fathers of daughters aren’t.
Not that my daughter was ever sporty, but where does this nonsense end?
Mentally ill blokes demanding access to women’s toilets in schools, the workplace and public spaces.
Taking a weapon out of the opposition’s armoury, women need to stand up and say, “We don’t feel safe with this.”
It doesn’t help matters that Alan Jones, Tony Abbott and Andrew Bolt seem to accept that “Kate” McGregor is actually a woman.
Like all contemporary incarnations of leftism, transgenderism cannot survive without the state using its monopoly of violence to control the views of the citizenry. In the UK, people have been arrested in their homes for not calling men by their fake girl names. In Canada, police are even more aggressive.
It’s at about this point in these conversations where you begin to wonder whether it can any longer be argued that violence is uncomplicatedly, universally deplorable. Because it certainly works for the left.