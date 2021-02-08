Saving the planet with intermittent energy

Clearing deer out of the way to make way for solar panels in Spain.
Over 500 animals have been slaughtered in a walled estate in Azambuja purportedly making way for a massive solar energy park.
Uproar began over social media last weekend after photographs of ‘the massacre’ were uploaded by some of the Spanish hunters who had taken part.
“We did it again!” extolled one in English, then reverting to Spanish to proclaim a ‘super record hunt!’: 540 animals with 16 hunters’.
The horror of the incident was outlined by the Silvino Lúcio, vice-president of Azambuja town council, who told online Fundamental that this couldn’t be called ‘a hunt’. It was a massacre, he stressed: “Those animals had no way of escape… they were confined within the property’s walls” and the forest that should have afforded them some protected has been denuded.
Wind turbines 1 Red Kite 0 at Navarre Wind Farm.
A comprehensive report compiled to illustrate the environmental carnage through the life-cycle of windmills and solar panels.
Environment Destruction – The Dark Side of Renewable Energy (1)
This is a short but comprehensive survey carried out by an Australian consultant, Bill Stinson, tracking the environmental footprint of RE through ten phases from raw material sourcing, mining, processing and international supply chains, fabrication, construction and operation to demolition and disposal.
All of this to make the power supply more expensive and less reliable.
A reminder of the futility of the exercise.
We live in an age of extraordinary deceit and profound hypocrisy.
The hypocrisy of the environmentalists is breathtaking. Birds and bats massacred in their billions. Terrestrial animals impacted by infrasound, and sea mammals likewise from offshore windfarms. Yet they are given a pass by people who wet themselves if a koala tree is threatened.
And we aren’t seeing much happen on the climate front either, so that’s no justification. Indeed if anything the climate changes in the last century have been very pleasant.
The wind farm near the ACT doesn’t kill as many birds because they rarely spin in the prevailing light winds.
To paraphrase Borrissey – “These beautiful creatures must die”.
All to satisfy green vanity.
Green vanity?
If only ’twere so there might be a chance of dissuading them by rational argument.
Fact is there’s fortunes to be made in the greening of the European economy in which endeavour politicians and corporates work hand in hand for their mutual enrichment.
And I understand the wind farm was built to offset the emissions from the Sydney desalination plant that we don’t use because Mr Flannery’s advice was inaccurate.
This is called a ‘circular economy’.
It’s ok, climate czar John Kerry buys off sets.
The Left’s and climate change carpetbaggers’ hypocrisy and evil laid bare in that extraordinary video.
Sounds like it’s not “offsetting” many emissions in reality.
What a rort.
It’s OK, their hooves were probably destroying endangered grasses, so they were shot for the greater good….
What an abomination
Lets not forget this bit of excellence in greenology.
https://www.businessinsider.com/europe-imports-wood-biomass-from-us-for-power-2015-12?r=AU&IR=T
Europe imported more than 4 million tons of wood pellets from US forests last year and wrote it all off as renewable energy.
A new report from Climate Central exposes how 4.4 million tons of wood pellets were cut from American forests last year, and 98% of it was shipped to Europe to be burnt for energy.
Because of a loophole, the European Union classifies this wood-generated electricity as “carbon neutral,”
So the basic products of combustion – carbon dioxide and water have been reformulated in a laboratory run by bureaucrats. Come winter, can’t wait to see the pixie dust belching from my chimney.
Greens: Too many people. too many deer. Tilting at windmills.
Take care when cooking venison. The meat can dry out quickly.
Stunning numbers JC, the problem is that everyone in the public service and the appendages of government and big business is doing really well, nobody cares about the debt and nobody who is calling the policy shots is feeling any pain.
Thanks Mike, and look out for shotgun pellets as well!
That pic and the accompanying piece should have world headlines. Oh, of course not, wokes will make sure of that.
They don’t even have to fly directly into the blades’ path – saw something on YouTybe recently where a passing large bird was sucked in by the vortices at the blade’s tip, such is the energy of these gigantic c. 70m blades.
Sickening images above.
I hope that the vegan Greenoids are satisfied.
PS, the deer killing has implications for beings locked into enclosed spaces with no chance of escape. It has happened so often in history, the wokists maybe should consider history and watch their backs because they are now over-reaching “bigly.”
Keep up the good work, Rafe.
Was harvesting in the deep south this season for the first time in ten years and I’m stunned at how many turbine obscenities are now in the Western District. They despoil the scenery wherever you look.
Walked the header up through Skipton/Beaufort on Saturday through the middle of the Stockyard Hill monstrosity.
It’s rage inducing.