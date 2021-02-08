Saving the planet with intermittent energy

Clearing deer out of the way to make way for solar panels in Spain.

Over 500 animals have been slaughtered in a walled estate in Azambuja purportedly making way for a massive solar energy park.

Uproar began over social media last weekend after photographs of ‘the massacre’ were uploaded by some of the Spanish hunters who had taken part.

“We did it again!” extolled one in English, then reverting to Spanish to proclaim a ‘super record hunt!’: 540 animals with 16 hunters’.

The horror of the incident was outlined by the Silvino Lúcio, vice-president of Azambuja town council, who told online Fundamental that this couldn’t be called ‘a hunt’. It was a massacre, he stressed: “Those animals had no way of escape… they were confined within the property’s walls” and the forest that should have afforded them some protected has been denuded.