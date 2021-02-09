Agitating our representative re RE – the Iceberg Offensive resumes

The first briefing note of the year on the defective CSIRO Gencost study (finding RE beats coal on cost) has gone to 835 politicians across the country.

The full critique was posted on the Cat. The representatives receive a short form with the key points, with the option of reading the full report. We don’t expect the minders to read more than three paragraphs and very few members will see the note before they receive a letter from one of their constituents to bring it to their attention.

Follow-up letters will be provided for our team of letter-writers.

Cardimona is working on our website that will put the briefing notes and other supporting information on public display, also reports on the responses/non responses from the politicians.

More letter-writers are required in seats occupied by cabinet and shadow cabinet members. Only the following are covered at present – Teri Butler (Brisbane), Karen Andrews (McPherson), Tan Tehan (Wannon), ALL THE REST ARE VACANT – STEP UP CATS!

Notes are in preparation on batteries, Snowy2.0 again, the environmental impact and grid issues. There is no shortage of material with overseas disasters and the emerging crisis of grid stability locally.