Cheeky Classic Larrikin

Yesterday, I was searching for the latest on Israel Folau’s bid to re-join the NRL for St George but only one story predominated in Google’s estimation. Here are two reports and one abridgement of the several offered:
• Ex-NRL gun sends Israel Folau gay porn.
• The cheeky messages former NRL star James Maloney sent Israel Folau.
It has been revealed rugby league larrikin James Maloney welcomed teammate Israel Folau to the Catalans Dragons players’ group chat by bombarding him with gay pornography.
Folau was handed a career lifeline by the French Super League club after he was banished from Australian rugby in 2019 for repeated homophobic posts on social media.
The dual international looked set for a surprising return to the NRL when St George Illawarra confirmed they were interested this week, before fierce backlash saw them end discussions.
The intense media focus on the topic this week produced a classic Maloney tale regarding Folau.
According to rugby league reporter Andrew Webster, Maloney spammed Folau with gay pornography when he joined the Catalans players’ private Whattsapp group.
“When he first joined Catalans, he joined the players’ WhatsApp group,” Webster told SEN’s Morning Glory with Matty Johns.
“And Jimmy Maloney, God help him, couldn’t help himself and just started bombarding him with gay pornography.”
For those not familiar with Maloney, he was a five-eighth/half back for several NRL clubs and a former Origin Blues and Kangaroos representative. He has now semi-retired to the northern hemisphere Super League. A champion whose record speaks for itself, he is also what’s sometimes referred to politely as a “great club man” – meaning he’s a clownish knucklehead with the IQ of a corner post. Andrew Webster, by contrast, is the sharp chief sports writer for the Sydney Morning Herald who happens to be gay. Not surprisingly, he is also a Folau critic who backed the prodigy being expelled from the game.
Given that Folau’s alleged ‘misuse’ of social media in a manner deemed harmful to others was the reason for his ouster, Webster’s casual amusement is interesting, to say the least. The in-house nature of Whattsapp does not shield members from serious consequences in this country or others. While case law in Britain is yet to catch up with this encrypted arena, harassing a colleague with porn – “bombarding” him with it, in fact – is, prima facie, grounds for a severe penalty. The ‘private’ nature of the Catalans forum is now a moot point, thanks to Webster. Any employee of an Australian company or government body would already have been sacked. Maybe Webster should put journalistic due diligence ahead of pub boasting and ask the Eddie Maguire of Catalans – Bernard Guasch – what he intends to do about this.
No sooky Goodes or Lumumba he, Folau, meanwhile, reportedly took it “in his stride.” Imagine that.
Cheeky smearing of a Christian by Seven and Nine eh?
Your ratings are pretty bad already guys.
Obviously not bad enough yet though, so alienating a few million more people is clearly necessary.
I recall Sky News presenter Chris Kenny saying James Maloney is his cousin.
I am aware of the Israel Folau story. I ignore TV “news” on Israel Folau.
Webster left News Corp to join the more “tolerant” SMH.
Israel’s Christianity may be unsophisticated and Twitter a forum that does not encourage subtlety, but when all is said and done he’s being persecuted and denied employment in his chosen field because he quoted the Holy Bible. Australians should be ashamed of the treatment being meted out to him, particulalry at the hands of journalists who are supposed to uphold free speech.
The continuing persecution of Israel Folau tells you all you need to know about the collapse of our once great Christian civilisation. What follows will be unspeakable. Those who are gay better start worrying if the unspeakable takes an Islamic turn.
I saw that article a few days ago.
I wonder what the reaction would be if a high-profile white heterosexual man sent porn to a female co-worker.
I dare say there would be outrage – with the likes of Sarah Hanson Young and Tanya Plibersek leading the charge.
The legacy media is dying but it’s taking too long plus it’s being thrown a lifeline by left wing oligarchs. They are despicable and contemptable as well as stupid and nasty.
Hopefully he delivered maloney a few choice “inadvertent” hospital passes.
Roger
#3751669, posted on February 9, 2021 at 6:42 pm
“Don’t touch God’s anointed …” it says somewhere in Scripture. If Izzy’s up for another legal stoush, he might make it 2 out of 2.
Popcorn at the ready.
Yeah I’ve got friends who pull this thing too and think they’re Graeme Kennedy.
Heh…
Anyway, it’s not much different to the “wow, hot babes” stunt pulled here so often which is a link to Van Bad Leg Ham and Julia Duck Bum lounging in microbikinis.
Yikes from me, dawgs.
Says more about Maloney’s lack of morals and ethics than anything else.
Grub.
I wonder what the reaction would be if a high-profile white heterosexual man sent porn to a female co-worker.
The reaction would be very interesting if he sent it to a high profile M u s l i m woman.
Just wait until labore and the greenfilth are back on the federal treasury benches – it will taxpayers “throwing a lifeline” to the morally and financially bankrupt braindead lamestream meeja, including lots of additional government cheese dished out to our beloved ALPBC.
Wouldn’t that “bombardment” of unwanted pornography be construed as harassment in normal terms and “hate speech” in Wokerati?
Clarification would be much appreciated.
Fair go Pol, I never post pictures of uglee women.
It’s funny though seeing the various vomit making zombie rags still on display at servos- people must still buy them. Can’t think why.
Are you talking about the SMH or BBW pornos?
I haven’t posted the Julia video for ages, Dot.
This is my new favourite:
It is difficult to follow the hierarchy of victimhood and grievance at any given time but I think I understand the current version.
Black people are top the top of the grievance pole at the minute, hence the try-hard lefty Eddie McGuire has just lost his job for something he never did and BLM protest marches have been officially declared so full of virtue, that they even resist the dreaded China flu.
However this black privilege can be cancelled out if the person is a Christian. So much so, that the people we expect to be on the bottom of the grievance pole – white men – are free to abuse the Christian black man. Anthony Mundine – a black M*sl*m – can get away with advocating killing homosexuals, while Israel Folau is vilified in apparently illegal ways because he is Christian.
What a stupid, immoral society we live in. Just embarrassing.
are top
the top
Where’s my editor?
Remember circa 2004 when everyone was saying, “How does gay marriage affect you?”
Now sodomy is the highest virtue in the West. Pedo Joe even ordered the fag flag be flown at all US embassies.
Look how people like Candace Owens are treated.
40-odd years ago I asked a gay work colleague how he could….y’know…indulge in sodomy. He replied that after a while it was like throwing a sausage down the hallway. I’ve never been the same since. I have a dread fear of hallways.
Webster is speaking secure that no one will pull him up, content that lots of people will cheer him on and slap him on the back for mocking Izzy.
Folau, on the other hand, is standing firm in his beliefs. He is not complaining nor even seeking solace in wrapping himself in ostentatious martyrdom.
The former is a bully. The sort of person who has throughout history gleefully persecuted those they see as outsiders. He should be, and will be, forgotten.
The other is an example to others.
We should applaud an (admittedly ex) NRL player not standing around watching his teammates bang a groupie – for once.
Not that there is anything wrong with that.
Daily lame – I don’t suppose you enjoy barbecues much. I wouldn’t go to Bunnings on a Saturday either.