Cheeky Classic Larrikin

It has been revealed rugby league larrikin James Maloney welcomed teammate Israel Folau to the Catalans Dragons players’ group chat by bombarding him with gay pornography.

Folau was handed a career lifeline by the French Super League club after he was banished from Australian rugby in 2019 for repeated homophobic posts on social media.

The dual international looked set for a surprising return to the NRL when St George Illawarra confirmed they were interested this week, before fierce backlash saw them end discussions.

The intense media focus on the topic this week produced a classic Maloney tale regarding Folau.

According to rugby league reporter Andrew Webster, Maloney spammed Folau with gay pornography when he joined the Catalans players’ private Whattsapp group.

“When he first joined Catalans, he joined the players’ WhatsApp group,” Webster told SEN’s Morning Glory with Matty Johns.

“And Jimmy Maloney, God help him, couldn’t help himself and just started bombarding him with gay pornography.”