Political football

Only once a year do I watch an American football game and that is for the Superbowl which was yesterday. That is Tom Brady, the quarterback for the winning team which has disappointed everyone on the left, including this: Tom Brady Called ‘Racist’ on Social Media for Winning Super Bowl During Black History Month. I also thought this was funny in its own sad way:
Well that Super Bowl was a throwback to the lopsided boring games of the 1980s. But it might not be over. Even though the NFL stopped counting points when the clock ran out, I am reliably informed that there will be 12 mail-in touchdowns for the Chiefs coming in tomorrow morning at 4 am, putting the Chiefs over the top.
I was the only one in the pub where I watched who even noticed the game was on. But a good time was had by all, or at least by me.
That has to be a piss-take, surely.
he is a legend tom brady….43 – incredible…refused to wear a mask too…and loves trump…now imagine if our sports stars startied to show similar balls, figuratively speaking….of course some brains would be handy too
The left and sport ,right ,
The left Olympic games with OH&S ,
Put out that flame ! Dangerous!
You are not going to throw those javelins are you ?
Where are the ramps and safety rails for those hurdles ?
You cant carry that baton in a race !
You cannot pole vault without safety harness !
Get out of that pool where is your safety n]belt ?
Yes the huge person with the beard can compete in womens events ,he identifies as female .
You cant have winners ,it upsets the other competitors .
21st century sports .