Uni’s being coerced … by foreigners?

There is a long piece in the AFR today talking about Australian Universities being coerced by foreign governments (basically China).

Australian universities, researchers and their families are under threat from foreign states looking to exploit the sector’s open and collaborative nature, according to the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and Australian Federal Police.

Sounds scary – but it is difficult to imagine.

“We are aware of researchers and their families who have been threatened, coerced or intimidated by actors seeking to have their sensitive research provided to a foreign state,” it said.

The research that gets published in (increasingly open access) journals with sufficient detail that anyone else should be able to replicate it? That sensitive research? The only people who are secretive about their data and results are those doing climate change and public health – and we know full well why they are trying to obscure their work.

“We are aware that some universities have been threatened through financial coercion should critical research continue. We are aware of instances where academics have self-censored their course material in order to avoid adverse outcomes such as cuts to foreign funding or threats from individuals who may be linked to a foreign government.

I don’t think they are referring to the Peter Ridd case. JCU fired Peter Ridd because he was critical of research that was being funded by the Australian government.

Turning our attention to the Federal Police:

The Australian Federal Police, in its submission, backed up ASIO’s comments, stating it is aware of reporting that academic institutions and research bodies are being targeted by foreign entities to gain knowledge of policy, research, capabilities and scientific advances.

The Federal Police is ‘aware of reporting’. In English, ‘we read the articles in the newspaper making these allegations’.

There have been a few stories like this in recent time. In The Times, for example, only yesterday:

Almost 200 British academics are being investigated on suspicion of unwittingly helping the Chinese government build weapons of mass destruction, The Times can reveal. They are suspected of violating strict export laws intended to prevent intellectual property in highly sensitive subjects being handed to hostile states.

Then earlier in the year in the Wall Street Journal:

The Trump administration has worked to combat what it views as aggressive efforts by Chinese government-linked entities to improperly obtain U.S. academic research and conduct other alleged meddling at U.S. campuses. Federal prosecutors have brought more than a dozen criminal cases accusing academics of lying about receiving Chinese government funding or alleging that visiting researchers lied about their affiliation with the Chinese military.

At least in the US instance, that looks to me that there is a lack of disclosure. Always disclose – makes it harder for the left to run a cancellation campaign.

It is understood both have declared their association with the IPA in line with RMIT’s conflict-of-interest disclosure policy. The associations are also declared on the hub’s website.

Hmmm – another example of bullying and coercion that wasn’t orchestrated by a foreign power. But I digress …

Clearly the authorities have a bee in their bonnet about something. It seems to me that there is an important ingredient missing from the story. What is it that is being stolen?

As commentator ‘Mencius’ wrote in The Times thread:

Let me stick my head above the parapet and give a more nuanced view. First, many of these projects will have been initiated several years ago back when David Cameron and George Osborne were banging on about a ‘golden era’ in the UK’s relationship with China. There is a danger that academics who were encouraged to make links with China are now being pilloried for the same reason. Second, many universities put enormous pressure on academics to get funding for their research. Some universities set targets and will ultimately sack academics if they don’t achieve them. This certainly does not excuse any military research that solely benefits a country that the EU has called a ‘systemic rival’ (but which recently signed a comprehensive agreement on investment). However, it would be surprising if any of the studies carried out in British universities falls solely in that category. Third, academics also have to publish or perish. Thus, any research sponsored by China will find its way into academic journals and books, which can be read by anyone. In the case of patents, it’s likely that the primary beneficiary will be the British university where the research was carried out. It would be of course be wrong (and unlikely) if there were any secrecy clauses in these projects that benefit the Chinese. In summary, if there are projects being carried out at British universities that are focused solely on military applications and that solely benefit the PRC then that would be entirely wrong and should stop immediately. I suspect, however, that few, if any, fall into this category. Okay, time to don my (British-made) tin hat…

Substitute ‘British’ for ‘Australian’ and that basically sums up the situation here too.

I do it very amusing, however, the dissonance between the government thinking universities are populated by treasonous post-modernists while simultaneously having us believe that university research is the lynchpin of national security.