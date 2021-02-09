Where do they find these people?

My attention has been drawn to this fascinating piece in The Guardian:
Clothing is inherently political in its ability to represent the values of our culture, and the necktie is one of the most politically charged items of body adornment. For those unfamiliar, the necktie is derived from the codpiece, a fabric flap or pouch designed 500 years ago to emphasise a European nobleman’s importance through his large phallic size. Today, the necktie retains its connection with the codpiece through its arrow shaped design and length that directs the eye of an onlooker down towards a man’s groin.
The modern tie’s origins lie in the cravat, the mark of a fashionable man in the 18th century, and following that a sign of a man’s social status and class in Victorian England. Today it remains one of the enduring symbols of white male supremacy, silently serving to maintain white male values and standards as the norm.
Sigh.
I understand that lefties are obsessed by race and sex and what-not, but seriously why is it that they can write any crap and nobody fact checks it or queries what they write?
Most historians agree that the necktie originated in the 17th century, during the 30 year war in France. King Louis XIII hired Croatian mercenaries who wore a piece of cloth around their neck as part of their uniform.
Alas, neckties do serve a function! They were used to tie the top of their jackets. But they also had quite a decorative effect. A look that King Louis became quite fond of.
He actually liked it so much that he made these ties a mandatory accessory for Royal gatherings.
…
The 1920s were an important decade for men’s ties. A tie maker by the name of Jesie Langsdorf invented a new way of cutting the fabric when constructing a tie. This led to the creation of different tie knots.
Sinc , closing down the mental homes was the worst thing the left ever did , it led to lots of homeless people and lots of wankers in places where people actually listened to them ,not just psychiatrists .
The world wont _be back to normal untill the institutions are re opened .
I know it will probably mean a whole new bunch of politicians ,but its a price worth paying .
Blacks, LGTBT’s and women can have all of my ties.
“Today, the necktie retains its connection with the codpiece through its arrow shaped design and length that directs the eye of an onlooker down towards a man’s groin.”
How does the bow tie fit into all this?
.. because nobody reads the drivel, that’s why.
Dontcha’ know, the author is a Woman of Influence
give her heaps, if you’re a twat
https://twitter.com/idofmike/status/1358960721246232576
No one cares.
Classic ad.
These people are insane and probably best ignored. I haven’t worn a tie to work in about 20 years, so that’s me excluded from the patriarchy I guess.
Yes, and the Croats gave their name to the neckties, known as cravats. I still have three which I like to wear when we’re doing fun stuff. They don’t go down well in Australia, sad to say. They’re also known as Ascots.
Last time I wore a tie was in 2018 at family court.
Whoops, I’ve been to the races, so I had to wear a tie there.
Anyway, ex family court, ex the races, I haven’t worn a tie in a business setting for years.
Somebody commented yesterday on the Greenwald thread that the dobbers, complainers and trivia shit-stirrers are increasingly female. I’ve come to the very firm conclusion that white left-wing women in particular are now the foremost hatemongers in the contemporary world. The crazier the notion being espoused, the more likely it is the author will be a woman. At the kernel of this very real phenomenon is a deep yearning to be controlled. They hate the world they find themselves in for the very good reason that they don’t belong there.
From the headline of the article.
A piece of clothing that descends from the codpiece and is designed to promulgate white male power should be optional
We have a university perfesser who doesn’t know the difference between descend and ascend.
We also have a newspaper editorial team who dont know the difference either.
Unless you are putting your tie onto your ballbag it cant descend from your codpiece.
Why, it must celebrate the ears ! (pmsl)
mole –
I think she’s trying to claim that the tie evolved (or devolved.. meh) from the codpiece rather than describing it’s positioning. But given the rest of the slop, who really knows?
And active running away from any sense of accountability. Fortunately most females I know recoil at the overwhelming majority of this frightbattery.
……but seriously why is it that they can write any crap and nobody fact checks it or queries what they write?
I think you mean fat check it.
Any aliens visiting earth, are bound to come very quickly to the conclusion that earthlings are mad, with a very unhealthy obsession with gender, race and identity.
Give her a job with the All Blacks and we might have a chance.
Winnie Mandela and her Marxist friends further developed the neck tie, removing the awful symbolic pointy end by making them round, and representatively black. Made of rubber. They burn well.
It’s tells you everything that a professor of creative arts gets to publish in a newspaper about politicians clothing rules.
Spouse was a national creative director of a major advertising agency prior to retirement, and remains a collectible painter in his dotage. He has the most wonderful collection of neckties that I keep meaning to have mounted and framed before he drops off the twig, just to remind him of his Friday lunches in the glory days of media.
Everyone is going f’n nuts. In Iran they believe the necktie is a sign of the Crusades and worn by the knights. Check out the photos of their government. Suits but no ties. That is fairdinkum.
As Albert Steptoe once said, “you only have to wear a tie* twice in your life, when you’re married and when you’re buried; and they’re both a bloody disaster”.
* Actually he said “suit” but the vibe’s the same.
If the origin of the tie is in the old codpieces then how what is the thread that connects it to the present manifestation.
I mean, we can do that with shoes. We can see as shoes evolved what they evolved from and what they evolved into.
As far as I can tell the only constant thread is the claim the phallic symbolism of ties – you have to assume it to prove it. Which means, of course, it is not a proof.
But this reminds me of the people who insist that lipstick is intended to make the libs of the mouth resemble labial lips. Why there have been such a range of colours, and why lipstick was worn at the same time with other make up (eyes, cheeks, even skin colour) become inexplicable. Make up seems more to be intended to project health – healthy red lips, accentuated cheeks, eyeliner to make the sclera of they eyes stand out as whiter etc.
Curiously men have not evolved to be attracted to anaemic, blotched, greyish, sickly women with bloodless lips and yellow gelatinous eyes. Nature and evolution have a real problem with body positivity.
I have come to the conclusion that these left wing woke feminists are the older version of the groups of girls in year nine with the Queen Bee and all the Wannabees. They bullied, made scapegoats of those little low self worth girls who just wanted to be in their group . Nasty pieces of work still acting the same as supposedly mature adults .
Roger L Simon writes about moral narcissism backed up elsewhere by Mark Manson and Jordan Peterson . A moral narcissist states or proclaims beliefs that make them feel good , makes them important eg climate change , diversity whatever the main game is today but the results of those beliefs are irrelevant .
Kerry for example who has endless plane trips to save us from climate change or Biden shutting down the pipeline.
Just remember all , clean your own room first.
The nutcase is an “Academic Administrator”
Now do we see the problems at universities? It’s not just the ‘perfessers’.
You’re too gentle CL. I’ve said it on numerous occasions, these ugly sheilas just can’t get a good hard fark.
Pearl clutching couch fainters of the Victorian era were the same whining whingers. They were “controlled” but just couldn’t get a good hard fark.
We are raising a generation of pearl clutching SPINSTERS. The modern versions occupy positions of authority and power.
Frightbats ==> Spinsters. Same diff.
At one time their deranged ideologies made them feel powerful. They could transgress upon other people’s sense of propriety with a ready made dicta to impose their will, knowing (or not) that better brought up people saw it as preferable to let a disagreeable comment go unchallenged than get bogged down in a pointless slogging match.
But as they get older they discover all that tendentious sophistry provides no nourishment, warmth, hope, or even friendship. A long slow but unstoppable decline and nothing to show for it.
Wish there was a TV show where they beetled around their empty houses launching into disjointed tirades about men and penises when they broke a cup, or a light bulb goes, or they get called by a telemarketer from India.
Ties are to indicate the difference between we gentlemen of breeding and the ordinary men .
To assosciate ties with codpieces indictes she knows some really kinky people ,I mean holding your pants up with a tie as a belt I can understand,but a codpiece stretches the imagination
Lot of kinky stuff goes on at universities does it ?
Lee #3751477, posted on February 9, 2021, at 2:22 pm
Surely this accounts for the lack of sightings of any intelligent life, or of any recent UFOs.
All aliens in spacecraft will a) avoid us if they don’t know about us or b) avoid us with their windows closed and pegs on their noses if they do know us.
All those years I wore a necktie and didn’t realise it was a big sign pointing to my willy.
You learn something everyday at the Cat.
The Women’s Air Training Corps formed in Brisbane in July 1939 evidently used a forage cap of similar design to that later used by the RAAF in WWII. What would the professor-ette of overheated imagination make of it, I wonder.
During my (male) Air Training Corps days in the 1950s cadets described the RAAF cap by a four-letter adjectival-noun not used in polite society.
Thus far and no farther shall I go.
A long slow but unstoppable decline and nothing to show for it.
Sounds like Germaine Greer.
My go-to tie knot: the Pratt.
https://www.ties.com/how-to-tie-a-tie/pratt
The Japanese have embraced Western suits and ties.
This must be due to their white supremacy.