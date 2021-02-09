Where do they find these people?

My attention has been drawn to this fascinating piece in The Guardian:

Clothing is inherently political in its ability to represent the values of our culture, and the necktie is one of the most politically charged items of body adornment. For those unfamiliar, the necktie is derived from the codpiece, a fabric flap or pouch designed 500 years ago to emphasise a European nobleman’s importance through his large phallic size. Today, the necktie retains its connection with the codpiece through its arrow shaped design and length that directs the eye of an onlooker down towards a man’s groin. The modern tie’s origins lie in the cravat, the mark of a fashionable man in the 18th century, and following that a sign of a man’s social status and class in Victorian England. Today it remains one of the enduring symbols of white male supremacy, silently serving to maintain white male values and standards as the norm.

Sigh.

I understand that lefties are obsessed by race and sex and what-not, but seriously why is it that they can write any crap and nobody fact checks it or queries what they write?

Most historians agree that the necktie originated in the 17th century, during the 30 year war in France. King Louis XIII hired Croatian mercenaries who wore a piece of cloth around their neck as part of their uniform. Alas, neckties do serve a function! They were used to tie the top of their jackets. But they also had quite a decorative effect. A look that King Louis became quite fond of. He actually liked it so much that he made these ties a mandatory accessory for Royal gatherings. … The 1920s were an important decade for men’s ties. A tie maker by the name of Jesie Langsdorf invented a new way of cutting the fabric when constructing a tie. This led to the creation of different tie knots.

Source.