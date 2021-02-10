Impeachment Mark II

They can’t get Trump out of their heads, these nasty, stupid, ignorant Democrats. The greatest president of our lifetime. So even though he has left office, their bad conscience over the fraudulent election of Joe Biden makes them continue their gang tactics which will once again run into a wall. Impeachment is a means of removing someone from office, which is kind of difficult to do with someone who has already left office. Fantastically vile and inane, these Pelosi-led Democrats. They really are mentally ill, worm-eaten and bitter. Leftism is a psychosis. Socialism is far far different from a welfare state. Socialists want to manage every aspect of your life. Their aim is control, not freedom and individual rights. The Democrats were the party of slavery. They have remained psychologically unchanged since the days of the American Civil War.
For up-to-the-minute idiocy, there is no one better than our own ABC: Trump impeachment trial as it happened: US Senate votes trial is constitutional after chilling video of Capitol riot shown on first day. They really are the most vacuous people ever to present the news anywhere.
If you want to follow along, you can first read this: Senators Debate the Constitutionality of Trump’s Impeachment Trial. It begins:
Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial begins on Tuesday. The trial is expected to gavel in at 1 p.m. Eastern (In Washington which is 5:00 am Wednesday in Melbourne), beginning with four hours of opening statements and debate between House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense lawyers.
We live in the politically most stupid era possibly in history. This is Rand Paul: Trump impeachment trial – here’s my challenge to Democrats and Republicans.
This week, I will sit on a panel of jurors in the U.S. Senate in a most unusual trial. The trial is of dubious merit and even more dubious constitutionality. It will stop both sides of the political aisle from pursuing solutions and goals for policy, from presidential appointments to COVID relief bills.
All of this could be stopped if the leaders of the House and Senate were not still locked in last year’s partisan struggle with Donald Trump. It also could have been stopped with a small gesture of bipartisan healing from President Biden, if he had told congressional leaders he didn’t want them proceeding. But none of that happened, so here we are….
But where is the other side? Where were they all last year when political violence ravaged our cities, when people could barely dine or walk the streets in many places? When businesses burned and people were injured or killed by mobs? They were silent.
Where was the outrage from the left when their politicians, from Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., to Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., asked people to “get up in the faces” of people they disagreed with politically? When they said to not let Trump officials have a moments peace, even if you see them out in public, dining in restaurants? Where were they when it was shown the political rhetoric of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and the rest of the socialist left inspired the shooter who fired at Republicans at our baseball practice, nearly killing Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.?
And where were they when Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., stood in front of the Supreme Court last year, when he called out Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh by name saying, “You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions”? This earned Schumer a rare direct rebuke from the chief justice, and scathing rebukes from senators and others in the GOP, but not a word from the Democrats.
Their outrage is one sided and that’s not how this works. You either go after the Democrats who “incited violence” or you say that political speech always inspires great passion, and the speaker is not responsible for the actions of the listener unless clearly calling for violence.
We really do live in the strangest times. There is no greater proof than all those people still walking down the street wearing masks.
Steve, if these people have consciences they are grossly distorted by their belief that the ends justify the means.
Secondly, the goal of the impeachment is to prevent Trump running for POTUS in 2024.
Hear! Hear!
This is a bad thing, how exactly?
They are scared, the first time around Tr7mp didn’t know how corrupt they are or how to expose it. Now he knows both, that makes him dangerous, which means they need to nobble him by any means. Don’t be surprised if Trump suffers from Arkancide should this attempt fail.
Impeachment without Chief Justice. Roberts saw it was farce.
Are we at peak Qates yet? Surely this item gets close.
The Communist cooup is now complete.
Washington is simply a mirror of Beijing.
Orange man BAD. Orange man not play Chinese game of GO!
Now it is he who must GO!
Target, personalise, demonise!
Folks, we’re F__KED!
Because they cheated, they need to impeach. Logical.
If there was no fraud, Trump and MAGA would have accepted that and regrouped for four years hence.
And the Democrats would not feel the need to incite hate from one half of citizens towards the other half of citizens as a form of “power”.
It can only end badly.
Steve you have missed the whole point and it shows how much they still fear OrangeManBad.
The point is that if he is impeached for ‘insurrection’ he can never run for any office, of any kind, anywhere in the US, not even local dogcatcher see 14 Amendment section 3 . That is why the Dumbocrats have been screaming insurrection rather than ‘riot’.
https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/amendment-14/section-3/
Looks like rinos recommended these lawyers to Trump. They are not just out to remove him they want revenge for costing the demorats and globullists millions for bringing jobs back to Amerika.
No civilization lasts forever, and a society can be, simply, too stupid to survive.
Churchill is credited with saying “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others.”
Faint praise from a imperialist toff indeed.
When the leaners outnumber the lifters, that’s the end of the road for democracy. We have reached that point and I wonder what will be next. Looks like rule by the wealthy oligarchy/ internet techs with the media and “experts” serving as their vassals and the “cleansed” military doing men at arms duty.
I , for one, welcome our new Feudal overlords.
It was ridiculous that anybody aged over 70 was permitted to be President in the first place. If you can place a lower age limit on the office you can place an upper limit too, and the reasoning is the same; to assure a minimum level of skill and judgement in the office holder.
Amending the Constitution to place an upper limit on age would be the right thing to do and given how long the left was moaning about this issue in 2016 I’d expect them to do it now they have the numbers in the House and Senate, plus they’ve already smuggled Biden through the gate and can even use his increasingly obvious senility as another reason for an age limit. This will be yet another way to block Trump if the impeachment trial acquits as is expected.
It’s another manifestation of a much larger issue. We have hygiene and medicine prolonging people’s lives, which is fine. But there is no medicine nor cultural practice, systemic on the same order as hygiene, that is preserving people’s mental acuity. If any individual achieves this in their mid 70s it is rare and unusual. Our society’s systems are only maintaining quantity of life, not quality.
Figuring out how the sharp octogenarians stayed that way and replicating their success in the rest of us should be on equal priority with all other life-extending medical research like curing cancer or (dare I say it) coronavirus vaccines. There is a much larger set of people who stand to benefit from that than cancer research.