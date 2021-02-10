Now for the hard part of the green energy transition

The RE revolution has achieved the easy part of the process, that is doubling the retail price of power and bringing on a crisis of grid stability and security of supply.

The hard part is to maintain supply with less conventional power than we have at present.

You could say we are in a calm before the storm in the climate and energy war. The lights are on almost all the time and it would be easy to have a sense of security. There is a comparison with the period immediately before WW2 that was called the phoney war because nothing much was happening.

In Britain so little occurred that many of the children who had been evacuated at the start of the war, had returned to their families. To many, war had been declared by Neville Chamberlain, but nothing was actually happening.

In the current energy war most people experience no sense of threat because we are assured that we are going to have cheaper power, tens of thousands of really good jobs and the end of filthy fossil fuels. And electric cars! That is one universe, and there is a parallel universe that is very different.

The parallel universe

You can get a glimpse of the other universe in Europe at present and in California before Christmas when the lights kept going out. You could even check out the local scene at breakfast this morning. The windmills across the SE were running at 20% of capacity, a little below the average and the wind contribution to your hot breakfast was a tick under 9%. With next to no solar power on deck the old fossil plants kicked in almost 80% of the power supply with 8% from hydro.

Both SA (the wind leader) and Tasmania (the battery of the nation) were importing power.

In the mid-afternoon we had a wind drought with the mills turning at 5% of capacity and the wind contribution south of 2%. Not that it mattered, because the solar stream was running 9GW deep to provide 30% of demand while coal was delivering over 50%. Brown coal running near 100% capacity and black (60%) contributed 16GW between them.

The proverbial would hit the fan at dinnertime in the absence of coal power. We only need to lose a small amount of capacity to get into trouble, so the phony war will be over when we lose Liddell in two years. By that time the war will be raging in full flight in the northern hemisphere so we will be warned if we take any notice!

To check what is happening at present see the NemWatch Widget or the AEMO dispatch summary (and Fuel Mix) and/or the Aneroid display.

To get a sense of the lunacy of the green transition, look at the widget and contemplate the number of windmills that will be required to convert all the black, brown and red in the bars of the chart into the green of windpower.

The Aneroid chart shows how black coal, gas and hydro ramp up to meet the dinnertime peak of demand as the sun goes down. Look closely and you can see the green layer of windpower.