Packer’s Choice

“IT’S not easy being a son,” Michael Corleone buoys his famously disappointing brother Fredo in Godfather II. At the time Michael was working with trusted associates to expand the family’s gaming interests to a foreign country whose government he thought was amenable. He was lucky to get out of the idea with his life. James Packer is no Fredo but he’s no Michael either, as yesterday’s humiliating NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority’s findings on Crown Resorts demonstrates. Deemed “unsuitable” to run the new whales-only casino at Barangaroo, 37 percent Crown shareholder Packer has been reduced to the status of a warned off bookie – a heavier Robbie Waterhouse – or even an overeager punter trying to get into the jockey club without a jacket. The foolishness, impetuosity, political naivete and managerial laziness that led to what may be the dynasty’s lowest ebb prove there was either nobody in charge or, if there was, he was a martinet acting as though it was the 1970s when tirades were enough to settle any conundrum. But this isn’t the 1970s and James isn’t Kerry ringing Channel Nine in his pyjamas to pull a program from the airwaves.

More’s the pity, in some ways. The 2020s isn’t an age of moral purity. It’s an age of pseudo moral posturing. A man sheds tears for a billionaire only reluctantly but I get the feeling that regulators – like all contemporary straighteners, snarling at the media’s command – are circling an ill and struggling James Packer to settle old scores, promote their own virtuous image and run defence for the biggest (and most disreputable) silent beneficiary in the entire gambling racket: the state. There’s your triad: the governments of New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia.

If the money laundering, junket-wrangling, indulgence of ‘colourful’ identities and corporate malfeasance were as bad as the ABC, Nine/Fairfax and Patricia Bergin SC say they were – and they obviously were – where are the criminal charges? None have even been suggested. A key finding of the Crown probe was that the company did not in fact breach the terms of its operating agreement by allowing Lawrence Ho’s Melco Group to obtain an interest in Crown in 2019. This is despite the late Stanley Ho, Lawrence’s storied father and a silent Melco owner, being seen as an unsavoury partner for Crown – however tenuous the old Macau mogul’s influence was at the end. It’s legitimately hard to say what’s more risible: governments that have let universities be taken over by the Chinese panicking about Asian gangsters in Sydney or a media sandbagging the politicians who razed the economy over a minor pandemic tut-tutting about prudent risk management. Crown is clearly a mess but let’s not get carried away.

You’ve probably heard the old story of how Al Dunlap once counselled the young Packer that he had to decide whether to be Jamie the loveable scion-about-town or James the ruthless businessman. The best proof that as a mentor Dunlap was an idiot is the sad state of born-again-hard James today. When he took PBL down the felt gaming route, I remember being disappointed he wasn’t consolidating a more productive strand of the family empire’s interests – for the betterment of himself and others. Funnily enough, Packer is now being asked to make the same choice about who he wants to be – this time by former judge Bergin, a far better coach than “Chainsaw” Al. He will now be rid of Andrew Demetriou, Michael Johnston and Crown CEO Ken Barton. He may also be asked to either reduce PBL’s slice of Crown still further or at least sacrifice any dominating say in its management. Maybe he should start fresh – as Jamie.