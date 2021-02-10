The death toll for the Biden-endorsed Summer of Terrorism is in

Posted on 12:34 pm, February 10, 2021 by currencylad
It’s sickening: “Last year saw the largest year-to-year increase in homicides ever recorded in US history.”

This entry was posted in Politics of the Left, Terrorism. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to The death toll for the Biden-endorsed Summer of Terrorism is in

  1. Ironbark
    #3752404, posted on February 10, 2021 at 1:17 pm

    How long before these excess homicides are attributed to the social pressures caused by climate change?

  2. stackja
    #3752414, posted on February 10, 2021 at 1:25 pm

    They all died of Wuhan virus.

  3. TBH
    #3752456, posted on February 10, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    Unfortunately the statistics don’t conform to the prevailing narrative and will thus be memory-holed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.