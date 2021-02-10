Victoria has higher standards?

Posted on 10:27 am, February 10, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

Gladys Berejiklian says she won’t lower herself to respond to Daniel Andrews after the Victorian Premier said his state would take fewer returning travellers because its hotel quarantine system had “higher standards”.

Source.

Yes, well.

42 Responses to Victoria has higher standards?

  1. mh
    #3752192, posted on February 10, 2021 at 10:29 am

    Daniel Andrews is a national disgrace.

  2. Paul
    #3752195, posted on February 10, 2021 at 10:32 am

    Higher standards of idiocy.
    Dictator Dan is dangerous.

  4. rickw
    #3752201, posted on February 10, 2021 at 10:38 am

    Facts have never influenced Dickhead Dan’s opinion of his own ability.

    This imbecile has been receiving participation awards his entire life whilst always thinking he got first.

  5. Cassie of Sydney
    #3752203, posted on February 10, 2021 at 10:39 am

    “mh
    #3752192, posted on February 10, 2021 at 10:29 am
    Daniel Andrews is a national disgrace.”

    Yes he is but this latest pronouncement shows his utter arrogance and he’s laughing because he knows he can and will get away with it because of a complicit leftist progressive media running cover for him.

    And I tell you who is even more disgraceful and that is the Victorian opposition….spineless, supine, limp, craven and cowardly. Watch Dan Xi Man get reelected in 2022.

  6. Michel Lasouris
    #3752205, posted on February 10, 2021 at 10:39 am

    All the China apologists, the Australian extreme left and of course the CCN have never admitted their guilt in unleashing the Peking Pox among us all.
    It is extraordinary that Andrews is permitted to sail on pretending to be some sort of saviour for Victoria when he is directly responsible for egregious decisions that killed 800 + Australian needlessly.
    The man is a danger to his State, his Party and the wider Australian public. He’s gotta go

  7. tombell
    #3752206, posted on February 10, 2021 at 10:40 am

    the trouble is the rusted-on “I stand with Dan” crowd couldn’t care less. Facts have become entirely superfluous.

  8. Roger
    #3752212, posted on February 10, 2021 at 10:43 am

    Meanwhile, it appears Morrison has kiboshed the proposed Toowoomba facility and favours expanding the existing camp outside Darwin. That’ll take the pressure off Dan, and by the time the next election rolls around the 820 deaths will be forgotten by all but their families.

  10. Matt
    #3752216, posted on February 10, 2021 at 10:44 am

    Victoria does have a higher conversion ratio from infection to death. Maybe that’s what he meant?

  13. Roger
    #3752227, posted on February 10, 2021 at 10:48 am

    the trouble is the rusted-on "I stand with Dan" crowd couldn't care less. Facts have become entirely superfluous.

    From a Twitterer:

    Sitting in a coffee shop in Melbourne. At the next table they are discussing how Daniel Andrews doesn’t know what he’s doing and he knows he’s on the way out. I want to scream “You’re sitting in a coffee shop because Daniel Andrews manages this so well.”

  14. Cassie of Sydney
    #3752229, posted on February 10, 2021 at 10:50 am

    “tombell
    #3752206, posted on February 10, 2021 at 10:40 am
    the trouble is the rusted-on “I stand with Dan” crowd couldn’t care less. Facts have become entirely superfluous.”

    That’s right…..because it’s only about the politics. The “stand with Dan” crowd love Dan’s progressive politics. They don’t give a rats arse about the 820 dead, the small business closed and the suffering endured by many Victorians. Imagine, for one moment, if this had happened under a liberal premier? Do you think that The Age, their ABC, the Guardian and all the rest of the MSM and social media sewers would have waved such incompetence away? Not for one second.

    Dan’s laughing…..because he’ll never ever be accountable.

  15. Lee
    #3752241, posted on February 10, 2021 at 11:03 am

    From a Twitterer:

    Sitting in a coffee shop in Melbourne. At the next table they are discussing how Daniel Andrews doesn’t know what he’s doing and he knows he’s on the way out. I want to scream “You’re sitting in a coffee shop because Daniel Andrews manages this so well.”

    If someone made an asinine comment like that to me I would reply, “sure, Andrews is managing it so well that his quarantine policies facilitated the deaths of 90% of all Covid victims in Australia!”

  16. Jo
    #3752242, posted on February 10, 2021 at 11:04 am

    From a Twitterer:

    Sitting in a coffee shop in Melbourne. At the next table they are discussing how Daniel Andrews doesn’t know what he’s doing and he knows he’s on the way out. I want to scream “You’re sitting in a coffee shop because Daniel Andrews manages this so well.”

    This sort of shite is why I cancelled my twitter account. Can’t bear the idiocy

  17. Struth
    #3752246, posted on February 10, 2021 at 11:06 am

    The only person in Australia that rattled Dan was Peta Credlin, as she was in Victoria. But as I said, she wasn’t going to get anywhere when she too, and her party, believed and supported, and financed the lock downs.
    She had to push the story that the virus was deadly as well.
    She still is.
    In doing so, she made Dan Andrews seem like he was just incompetent instead of evil. She allowed him to be forgiven, after all, he was trying his best in the face of a deadly killer (scoff), he was just an idiot, and surrounded by incompetents, god bless him.
    As I said, although people like to say she was having a go so don’t knock her, because she lacked the integrity and true libertarian beliefs of a conservative, she made matters worse.
    She made him appear as the incompetent dragon slayer, but somebody still prepared to fight the dragon.
    There is no dragon that warrants his or any lock downs.
    But she couldn’t say that.
    You can’t be compromised fighting these arseholes.
    And I use her as an example of what not to do if you are going to stand up and fight.
    She was always going to lose.
    The question is, have we learned from it?
    This must be faced head on with righteous, truthful, forceful anger.
    Nothing else will work.
    Apparently saying this makes me misogynistic.
    But ….well…I couldn’t give a fuck. My name is not Eddie.

  19. Jo
    #3752253, posted on February 10, 2021 at 11:12 am

    This must be faced head on with righteous, truthful, forceful anger.

    Reignite Democracy Australia? or each individually not wearing our masks or staying home when told? How do we face this? I certainly won’t be voting for Dear Leader, but if what everyone here says is true, Victoria is doomed anyway.

  20. notafan
    #3752257, posted on February 10, 2021 at 11:16 am

    All a journalist can do is shine a light.

    The rest is up to the people.

    Jo you are so correct about Twitter, full of soulless progressives in search of their next victim.

  21. notafan
    #3752258, posted on February 10, 2021 at 11:17 am

    Lee

    Thats the point, these sycophants conveniently forget Dan started it.

  22. Leo G
    #3752268, posted on February 10, 2021 at 11:27 am

    (The) Victorian Premier said his state would take fewer returning travellers because its hotel quarantine system had “higher standards”.

    Dan Andrews implies that travellers returning to Victoria (ie Victorians) are so sub-quarantine standard that vetting is necessary.
    How does one “fail” a quarantine standard? Perhaps some Victorian travellers just need extra de-lousing.

  23. Patrick Kelly
    #3752271, posted on February 10, 2021 at 11:29 am

    Wheras in actual fact, the real reason is that he’s run out of burial sites.

  24. the sting
    #3752272, posted on February 10, 2021 at 11:29 am

    As Margaret Court said he has got to stop telling lies .

  25. tgs
    #3752273, posted on February 10, 2021 at 11:30 am

    I’ll never understand the cult-like adoration Andrews gets from the luvvies despite the demonstrable hypocrisy and bullshit he spins on the daily.

    Pathetic.

  26. H B Bear
    #3752275, posted on February 10, 2021 at 11:31 am

    Chairman Dan is laughing at you, Victoriastanis. Because he should.

  27. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3752287, posted on February 10, 2021 at 11:41 am

    “You’re sitting in a coffee shop because Daniel Andrews manages this so well.”

    This is a signal example of both the detachment from reality and impenetrable stupidity that afflicts so many of those existing in Disasterstan, where that grotesque deformed and dishonest jug eared imbecile is indeed their man.

    Remind me again, for how many months last year after the declaration of that monumental f*ckwit’s self inflicted state of disaster, were you staggeringly stupid pretentious collectivist nongs unable to sit in a coffee shop? Hint: A lot more than those of us here in Sydneystan.

  28. tombell
    #3752294, posted on February 10, 2021 at 11:50 am

    From a Twitterer:

    Sitting in a coffee shop in Melbourne. At the next table they are discussing how Daniel Andrews doesn’t know what he’s doing and he knows he’s on the way out. I want to scream “You’re sitting in a coffee shop because Daniel Andrews manages this so well.”

    The Twit(terer)’s name is Robyn. She (you just knew that didn’t you… apologies to the sensible ladies here) is a “retired school teacher”. Says she doesn’t like SloMo (I agree with her – but I daresay for different reasons lol).

  29. Dave of Reedy Creek, Qld
    #3752295, posted on February 10, 2021 at 11:50 am

    So typical of the communist left, try to take the high ground when everyone knows Chairman Dan blew the whole thing. just like the Demonrats in the US and China with the virus. They are not fooling so many now.

  30. Roger
    #3752302, posted on February 10, 2021 at 11:52 am

    This sort of shite is why I cancelled my twitter account. Can’t bear the idiocy

    Never been on Twitter for the same reason.

    Spotted it when someone linked to Fr. Bob’s account on the OT.

  31. Robbo
    #3752304, posted on February 10, 2021 at 11:55 am

    820 deaths due to the incompetence of Andrews and his gaggle of nitwit Ministers and this disgraceful clown says Victoria has done a better job than NSW. He should be in jail for that and certainly not in Parliament.

  32. Cassie of Sydney
    #3752306, posted on February 10, 2021 at 11:55 am

    Above I referred to the fact that Dan is part of the MSM’s “protected class”…so this is just in and whilst not a huge fan of Greg Hunt…good on him for calling out that scumbag Michael Rowland…

    “Health Minister Greg Hunt has lashed an ABC host for their left-leaning politics during an awkward exchange on the WHO’s COVID origins report.

    It’s “no surprise” there were no concrete findings in the World Health Organisation’s Wuhan investigations into the source of the coronavirus, Health Minister Greg Hunt says.

    Mr Hunt said from the experts’ month-long investigation at what is believed to be ground-zero of COVID-19, it appeared “overwhelming likely” the virus had come from the animal kingdom.

    “I think it’s no surprise that there – there would be no surprises in the findings to date,” he told the ABC.

    “We’ll await the final written report.”

    Mr Hunt said he was “pleased” the theory “about labs” had been ruled out.

    “That was never the advice, nothing something that the Australian Government has ever pursued,” he said.

    “Always, though, we have to learn from this virus.”

    In a terse exchange with ABC News Breakfast host Michael Rowland, Mr Hunt defended his decision to include a Liberal Party logo on an image shared to his Facebook account announcing the federal government had acquired 10 million additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

    “Overwhelmingly, we do these things as the Australian Government,” he said.

    “On a particular channel, there’s no problem with identifying entirely appropriately within the rules the origins and heritage of that under – that banner in which we were elected by the Australian people.”

    Asked again why he had included the political logo on a government announcement, Mr Hunt cut Mr Rowland off and accused him of identifying “with the left”.

    “You do this a lot, and I respect that,” Mr Hunt said.

    When Mr Rowland said he found the accusation “offensive,” Mr Hunt continued by saying the presenter should be “open” about his political leanings.

    “There’s nobody who’s watching you that don’t identify you as the left,” Mr Hunt said.

    “You should be open about that.

    “I’m open about my origins and in fact, I ran as an elected representative and there are numerous other examples across a variety of parties.

    “It’s important for you to be honest about your position and your origins.”

  33. Mother Lode
    #3752307, posted on February 10, 2021 at 11:56 am

    Might also add that NSW has more of its economy left intact as well.

  34. Sean
    #3752315, posted on February 10, 2021 at 12:04 pm

    Credit to S Kates, he called it that Dan was totally incompetent from the start. He would be gone as a CEO in the real world, instead he’s sending the state off-course and will ride off into the sunset when he’s done.

  35. Cassie of Sydney
    #3752317, posted on February 10, 2021 at 12:08 pm

    “is a “retired school teacher””

    Of course she is.

  36. feelthebern
    #3752328, posted on February 10, 2021 at 12:17 pm

    Also Dan Andrews:
    I have a message for every family who had someone die because of my botched hotel quarantine plan.
    I see you. I hear you. I believe you.

  37. Gerry
    #3752340, posted on February 10, 2021 at 12:25 pm

    So Some Victorians are welcome ….if they can keep the stats looking ok ….other Victorians are more welcome in NSW ……the farce continues

  38. stevem
    #3752357, posted on February 10, 2021 at 12:43 pm

    Let’s take Dan Andrews at face value for a moment. Exactly what standards are higher?

    Better quarantine standards? – Surely that means Vic should take more people.
    Nicer rooms so it costs Victoria more? Use cheaper hotels.
    Only willing to take a higher standard of quarantinee? Elitist

    It is, as usual, just a mélange of soothing words that mean absolutely nothing but stops further questioning and lowers his commitment and culpability.

  39. rickw
    #3752371, posted on February 10, 2021 at 12:51 pm

    In a sensible and brave world Australia would have dropped all COVID restrictions on 1 December 2020 so it could burn itself out over summer.

  40. Buccaneer
    #3752384, posted on February 10, 2021 at 1:03 pm

    Every single journalist that refused to scrutinise this grub, is culpable

