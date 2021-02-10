Gladys Berejiklian says she won’t lower herself to respond to Daniel Andrews after the Victorian Premier said his state would take fewer returning travellers because its hotel quarantine system had “higher standards”.
Liberty Quote
If the transgressive came clean, they would accept that they lampoon the bigotry of Christianity and the wickedness of Western governments because they know that Christians are not so bigoted and Western leaders are not so wicked that they would retaliate by trying to kill them …— Nick Cohen
-
Recent Comments
- notafan on Victoria has higher standards?
- notafan on Victoria has higher standards?
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- egg_ on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- egg_ on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- notafan on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Colonel Crispin Berka on Impeachment Mark II
- notafan on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- TBH on The death toll for the Biden-endorsed Summer of Terrorism is in
- Mother Lode on “Thank you to the Nats for making a stand on this issue. The Libs have gone to water”
- bespoke on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- bespoke on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- johanna on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Riversutra on Impeachment Mark II
- EvilElvis on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Woolfe on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Figures on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Woolfe on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Impeachment Mark II
- The death toll for the Biden-endorsed Summer of Terrorism is in
- Victoria has higher standards?
- “Thank you to the Nats for making a stand on this issue. The Libs have gone to water”
- Cheeky Classic Larrikin
- Where do they find these people?
- Political football
- Uni’s being coerced … by foreigners?
- Agitating our representative re RE – the Iceberg Offensive resumes
- Like old rugby: Stan Grant rucks the melon of Peter FitzSimons
- Saving the planet with intermittent energy
- Glenn Greenwald’s brilliant demolition of the new journalism
- Indeed
- A perfect storm brewing in Europe
- Can greatest quarterback of all time recover from lady-snark?
- Pro-ponzi outfit’s own poll: we want newcomers to integrate
- Warming alarmists and the Democrat Party vs poor people
- History to Democrats: DID YOU RIG THE 2020 ELECTION?
- What everyone will do is the same as the German people did in 1933
- Fuel Poverty in Britain
- Extremists move to ban Republicans from the military
- Archbishop slams “Catholic” Joe
- Tight-arse war lord should be put in charge of the ABC’s books
- Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Yes, it is a coup and Trump had to be removed to make it work
- Music Maestro: February 5, 2021
- Quarantines are unlawful. Intra-state border closures are unconstitutional.
- Letter in the AFR
- Trump was a unionist
- “This was the moment where I thought everything was over”
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Daniel Andrews is a national disgrace.
Higher standards of idiocy.
Dictator Dan is dangerous.
It’s on.
Facts have never influenced Dickhead Dan’s opinion of his own ability.
This imbecile has been receiving participation awards his entire life whilst always thinking he got first.
“mh
#3752192, posted on February 10, 2021 at 10:29 am
Daniel Andrews is a national disgrace.”
Yes he is but this latest pronouncement shows his utter arrogance and he’s laughing because he knows he can and will get away with it because of a complicit leftist progressive media running cover for him.
And I tell you who is even more disgraceful and that is the Victorian opposition….spineless, supine, limp, craven and cowardly. Watch Dan Xi Man get reelected in 2022.
All the China apologists, the Australian extreme left and of course the CCN have never admitted their guilt in unleashing the Peking Pox among us all.
It is extraordinary that Andrews is permitted to sail on pretending to be some sort of saviour for Victoria when he is directly responsible for egregious decisions that killed 800 + Australian needlessly.
The man is a danger to his State, his Party and the wider Australian public. He’s gotta go
the trouble is the rusted-on “I stand with Dan” crowd couldn’t care less. Facts have become entirely superfluous.
Meanwhile, it appears Morrison has kiboshed the proposed Toowoomba facility and favours expanding the existing camp outside Darwin. That’ll take the pressure off Dan, and by the time the next election rolls around the 820 deaths will be forgotten by all but their families.
He also cheats.
Victoria does have a higher conversion ratio from infection to death. Maybe that’s what he meant?
Dan the man, a joker.
Forgot (SARC)
the trouble is the rusted-on “I stand with Dan” crowd couldn’t care less. Facts have become entirely superfluous.
From a Twitterer:
“tombell
#3752206, posted on February 10, 2021 at 10:40 am
the trouble is the rusted-on “I stand with Dan” crowd couldn’t care less. Facts have become entirely superfluous.”
That’s right…..because it’s only about the politics. The “stand with Dan” crowd love Dan’s progressive politics. They don’t give a rats arse about the 820 dead, the small business closed and the suffering endured by many Victorians. Imagine, for one moment, if this had happened under a liberal premier? Do you think that The Age, their ABC, the Guardian and all the rest of the MSM and social media sewers would have waved such incompetence away? Not for one second.
Dan’s laughing…..because he’ll never ever be accountable.
From a Twitterer:
Sitting in a coffee shop in Melbourne. At the next table they are discussing how Daniel Andrews doesn’t know what he’s doing and he knows he’s on the way out. I want to scream “You’re sitting in a coffee shop because Daniel Andrews manages this so well.”
If someone made an asinine comment like that to me I would reply, “sure, Andrews is managing it so well that his quarantine policies facilitated the deaths of 90% of all Covid victims in Australia!”
This sort of shite is why I cancelled my twitter account. Can’t bear the idiocy
The only person in Australia that rattled Dan was Peta Credlin, as she was in Victoria. But as I said, she wasn’t going to get anywhere when she too, and her party, believed and supported, and financed the lock downs.
She had to push the story that the virus was deadly as well.
She still is.
In doing so, she made Dan Andrews seem like he was just incompetent instead of evil. She allowed him to be forgiven, after all, he was trying his best in the face of a deadly killer (scoff), he was just an idiot, and surrounded by incompetents, god bless him.
As I said, although people like to say she was having a go so don’t knock her, because she lacked the integrity and true libertarian beliefs of a conservative, she made matters worse.
She made him appear as the incompetent dragon slayer, but somebody still prepared to fight the dragon.
There is no dragon that warrants his or any lock downs.
But she couldn’t say that.
You can’t be compromised fighting these arseholes.
And I use her as an example of what not to do if you are going to stand up and fight.
She was always going to lose.
The question is, have we learned from it?
This must be faced head on with righteous, truthful, forceful anger.
Nothing else will work.
Apparently saying this makes me misogynistic.
But ….well…I couldn’t give a fuck. My name is not Eddie.
the question is asked, release the ventilation audits at the Holiday Inn, higher standards
Reignite Democracy Australia? or each individually not wearing our masks or staying home when told? How do we face this? I certainly won’t be voting for Dear Leader, but if what everyone here says is true, Victoria is doomed anyway.
All a journalist can do is shine a light.
The rest is up to the people.
Jo you are so correct about Twitter, full of soulless progressives in search of their next victim.
Lee
Thats the point, these sycophants conveniently forget Dan started it.
Dan Andrews implies that travellers returning to Victoria (ie Victorians) are so sub-quarantine standard that vetting is necessary.
How does one “fail” a quarantine standard? Perhaps some Victorian travellers just need extra de-lousing.
Wheras in actual fact, the real reason is that he’s run out of burial sites.
As Margaret Court said he has got to stop telling lies .
I’ll never understand the cult-like adoration Andrews gets from the luvvies despite the demonstrable hypocrisy and bullshit he spins on the daily.
Pathetic.
Chairman Dan is laughing at you, Victoriastanis. Because he should.
This is a signal example of both the detachment from reality and impenetrable stupidity that afflicts so many of those existing in Disasterstan, where that grotesque deformed and dishonest jug eared imbecile is indeed their man.
Remind me again, for how many months last year after the declaration of that monumental f*ckwit’s self inflicted state of disaster, were you staggeringly stupid pretentious collectivist nongs unable to sit in a coffee shop? Hint: A lot more than those of us here in Sydneystan.
The Twit(terer)’s name is Robyn. She (you just knew that didn’t you… apologies to the sensible ladies here) is a “retired school teacher”. Says she doesn’t like SloMo (I agree with her – but I daresay for different reasons lol).
So typical of the communist left, try to take the high ground when everyone knows Chairman Dan blew the whole thing. just like the Demonrats in the US and China with the virus. They are not fooling so many now.
This sort of shite is why I cancelled my twitter account. Can’t bear the idiocy
Never been on Twitter for the same reason.
Spotted it when someone linked to Fr. Bob’s account on the OT.
820 deaths due to the incompetence of Andrews and his gaggle of nitwit Ministers and this disgraceful clown says Victoria has done a better job than NSW. He should be in jail for that and certainly not in Parliament.
Above I referred to the fact that Dan is part of the MSM’s “protected class”…so this is just in and whilst not a huge fan of Greg Hunt…good on him for calling out that scumbag Michael Rowland…
“Health Minister Greg Hunt has lashed an ABC host for their left-leaning politics during an awkward exchange on the WHO’s COVID origins report.
It’s “no surprise” there were no concrete findings in the World Health Organisation’s Wuhan investigations into the source of the coronavirus, Health Minister Greg Hunt says.
Mr Hunt said from the experts’ month-long investigation at what is believed to be ground-zero of COVID-19, it appeared “overwhelming likely” the virus had come from the animal kingdom.
“I think it’s no surprise that there – there would be no surprises in the findings to date,” he told the ABC.
“We’ll await the final written report.”
Mr Hunt said he was “pleased” the theory “about labs” had been ruled out.
“That was never the advice, nothing something that the Australian Government has ever pursued,” he said.
“Always, though, we have to learn from this virus.”
In a terse exchange with ABC News Breakfast host Michael Rowland, Mr Hunt defended his decision to include a Liberal Party logo on an image shared to his Facebook account announcing the federal government had acquired 10 million additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
“Overwhelmingly, we do these things as the Australian Government,” he said.
“On a particular channel, there’s no problem with identifying entirely appropriately within the rules the origins and heritage of that under – that banner in which we were elected by the Australian people.”
Asked again why he had included the political logo on a government announcement, Mr Hunt cut Mr Rowland off and accused him of identifying “with the left”.
“You do this a lot, and I respect that,” Mr Hunt said.
When Mr Rowland said he found the accusation “offensive,” Mr Hunt continued by saying the presenter should be “open” about his political leanings.
“There’s nobody who’s watching you that don’t identify you as the left,” Mr Hunt said.
“You should be open about that.
“I’m open about my origins and in fact, I ran as an elected representative and there are numerous other examples across a variety of parties.
“It’s important for you to be honest about your position and your origins.”
Might also add that NSW has more of its economy left intact as well.
Credit to S Kates, he called it that Dan was totally incompetent from the start. He would be gone as a CEO in the real world, instead he’s sending the state off-course and will ride off into the sunset when he’s done.
“is a “retired school teacher””
Of course she is.
Also Dan Andrews:
I have a message for every family who had someone die because of my botched hotel quarantine plan.
I see you. I hear you. I believe you.
So Some Victorians are welcome ….if they can keep the stats looking ok ….other Victorians are more welcome in NSW ……the farce continues
Let’s take Dan Andrews at face value for a moment. Exactly what standards are higher?
Better quarantine standards? – Surely that means Vic should take more people.
Nicer rooms so it costs Victoria more? Use cheaper hotels.
Only willing to take a higher standard of quarantinee? Elitist
It is, as usual, just a mélange of soothing words that mean absolutely nothing but stops further questioning and lowers his commitment and culpability.
In a sensible and brave world Australia would have dropped all COVID restrictions on 1 December 2020 so it could burn itself out over summer.
Every single journalist that refused to scrutinise this grub, is culpable
another major cock up in Victorian Hotel Quarantine a wicked wicked nebuliser
Dan, you were saying?