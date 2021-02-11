CDC inflated Covid deaths during the election

Who’s surprised by this: CDC Exposed: Inflated Covid Deaths By 1600% Throughout The Election, “Violated Multiple Federal Laws” Peer-Reviewed Study Finds.

A new peer reviewed study has been released that finds the CDC numbers to be so wildly unsupported as to be pure propaganda that is based on wholly unscientific practices that were needlessly created on-the-spot.

Fraud compounded by more fraud layered over by additional fraud. Standard Operating Procedure on the left. I particularly liked this comment found at Lucianne.com:

There doesn’t seem to be any government nor public agency that isn’t corrupted or weaponized. I’m surprised, at this stage that lucianne.com and other conservative sites are still running. How much longer? Who knows? There is now nothing in government that can be trusted: The executive branch – now rogue The legislative branch – long gone The judicial branch – prostituted The federal bureaucracy – irremovably entrenched.

Along with this comment as well.

How do you continue to function when the American people know its government, administrative agencies and media is inherently dishonest? We find out on a daily basis just how corrupt and deceitful they are. Democrats have stolen a Presidential election, used a pandemic to benefit them politically, and now have embraced censorship in various forms. You can’t fix this kind of corruption when there is no stomach for exposing and eradicating it. Are we honestly going to live in a country that has abandoned its founding principles, integrity, and common sense? We are rapidly approaching the edge of this abyss with no desire to step on the brakes. To what kind of existence are we sentencing ourselves when lies, corruption and lust for power are the motivating force? This is the nightmare that comes with living in a world ruled by evil individuals. What we never could have imagined happening in this country is now our reality.

Not to mention the media from which no true word can ever be expected that harms the narrative of the left.