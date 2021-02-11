CDC inflated Covid deaths during the election

Who’s surprised by this: CDC Exposed: Inflated Covid Deaths By 1600% Throughout The Election, “Violated Multiple Federal Laws” Peer-Reviewed Study Finds.
A new peer reviewed study has been released that finds the CDC numbers to be so wildly unsupported as to be pure propaganda that is based on wholly unscientific practices that were needlessly created on-the-spot.
Fraud compounded by more fraud layered over by additional fraud. Standard Operating Procedure on the left. I particularly liked this comment found at Lucianne.com:
There doesn’t seem to be any government nor public agency that isn’t corrupted or weaponized. I’m surprised, at this stage that lucianne.com and other conservative sites are still running. How much longer? Who knows? There is now nothing in government that can be trusted: The executive branch – now rogue The legislative branch – long gone The judicial branch – prostituted The federal bureaucracy – irremovably entrenched.
Along with this comment as well.
How do you continue to function when the American people know its government, administrative agencies and media is inherently dishonest? We find out on a daily basis just how corrupt and deceitful they are. Democrats have stolen a Presidential election, used a pandemic to benefit them politically, and now have embraced censorship in various forms. You can’t fix this kind of corruption when there is no stomach for exposing and eradicating it. Are we honestly going to live in a country that has abandoned its founding principles, integrity, and common sense? We are rapidly approaching the edge of this abyss with no desire to step on the brakes. To what kind of existence are we sentencing ourselves when lies, corruption and lust for power are the motivating force? This is the nightmare that comes with living in a world ruled by evil individuals. What we never could have imagined happening in this country is now our reality.
Not to mention the media from which no true word can ever be expected that harms the narrative of the left.
Of course they did… And the same fake inflation of numbers is happening around the western world. Isn’t it amazing that the flu has disappeared, just like that. Amazing!
Unfortunately so many people are hooked into the media that they will now like up for the experimental vaccines that are guaranteed to be more of a risk to the general populace than the virus itself.
Anti Federalist Paper
what would happen if the new Constitution was passed? The American people would lose their rights and freedoms.
I had rather be a free citizen of the small republic of Massachusetts, than an oppressed subject of the great American empire.
This being the beginning of American freedom, it is very clear the ending will be slavery, for it cannot be denied that this constitution is, in its first principles, highly and dangerously oligarchical;
“no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”
No religious test assume that all beliefs are same.
Well, well, well…
“chickens come home to roost”
Get Biden elected by any means.
Fortunately, tedious scientific inconvenience can easily be overcome with: “Are you really trying to fan the flames of the January 6th Insurrection?”
Destroy prosperity. Destroy independence. What is the use of being ultra-wealthy if your lifestyle is barely distinguishable from that of the middle class. Invent 100 reasons to destroy freedom and prosperity.
With Socialists the end always justifies the means.
The link to the “peer reviewed study” goes to some dodgy campaign for president, not to any study. One would need to read the original methinks
It makes you wonder – just how dangerous was Trump?
I’m starting to imagine…very.
Along with the brazenness of the election steal (with a candidate seemingly chosen to put beyond doubt that it had to be a steal) there is the open passing off a mythical political landscape.
We have the ‘right’ – the conservatives and libertarian types – who believe and stand for things America has long stood for: Individualism, free speech, free choice, freedom of thought and of belief, the right to reward for effort, the freedom to take risks, and the importance to protect the people from encroachments of government.
These people are now being depicted as extremists, radicals, and a threat. They have long been the heart and soul of the nation, but it seems the Dimocrats have decided America is a threat to America.
Just looking at organisations cited by the peer reviewers
Looks dodgy to me.
This site is almost the last place I’d expect someone to be arguing by authority, by reference to ‘peer-reviewed journals’. Surely some here remember:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736%2897%2911096-0/fulltext
https://physics.nyu.edu/faculty/sokal/transgress_v2/transgress_v2_singlefile.html
and
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11199-018-0962-0
Just because the ‘Left’ does something, in fact, because the Left does something, does not make its mode of argument valid.
As for the substance of the piece: some of you have a confidence in conspiracy that would put a Bircher to shame.
Individualism, free speech, free choice, freedom of thought and of belief, the right to reward for effort, the freedom to take risks, and the importance to protect the people from encroachments of government.
According to critical race theory these are the means by which white supremacy is maintained in the US.
Only one way out now, Patriots.
USA Democrats manipulated slavery laws. Then attacked Fort Sumter.
Trump was independent ,he didnt have to rely on bribes to make him rich . He knows how the system works and any man who has survived the grasping New York realtors government permit bribery ,and mafi dominated building industry is more than capable of beating a geriatric bribe taking lying polliemuppet.
The hedge fund criminals who own the political parties and the media dictators are shit scared of his abilities .he can run rings areound the evil bastards . They are deluded ,they think if they get Trump barred from government office they are back to business as usual . This however is far from the case ,the masses are stirring the Reddit attack on the hedge funders was totally unexpected ,complacency had set in and the ccrooks were caught flat footed They probably have teams of crooked lawyers trying to draft laws that will stop the little guy from stealing the money the stole ,while allowing them to keep stealing , a sling to the geriatriccrooks will get unanimous support for the new law ,everyone has their price in politics .
Already debunked by politics. Qates clearly peaking.
Need to compare the main causes of death amongst elderly like heart and cancer and see if declined compared to previous years due to the new Covid counting rules.
Pretty sure other countries followed CDC counting rules.
Somebody should do a review of the Covid deaths in VIC aged care homes to see if those homes had less deaths from cancer / heart etc. Wont be much when looking at state stats but for individual aged care homes could be interesting to compare with previous years.
The eight years of Obama were warning enough. He weaponised government departments against conservatives.
The people noticed, and voted for Trump in 2016, and again in 2020.
But there were insufficient honest people left to stop the steal, and how the remainder will claw back some sort of control remains to be seen.
The USA at the moment looks like a simmering frog, well beyond the warm bath or sauna stage.
Pyrmonter, maybe Steve Kates is attempting to point out to the lefties, who frequent this site, the futility of their means of argumentation. When one knows that US hospitals were financially incentivized with payments of $15k-30k to report deaths as COVID, the hoax is understood for what it is.
What worries me is that vaccination passports will be in place soon just to move from state to state in Australia. No virus has been isolated and purified as part of the process to fulfill Koch’s or River’s postulates and prove the validity of its existence. Yet without having scientifically proven the existence of the deadly pathogen, vaccinations are being created.
Australian politicians are in on the farcical propaganda, where tests are called cases (without proven symptoms) and every test is promoted as if it is a death. One false positive is sufficient to initiate a lockdown and close borders. All designed to convince the gullible that the experts are authorities and our political leaders know what’s best.
With guns and ready and willing to use them.