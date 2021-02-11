David Bidstrup guest post. Everyone back in the cage

As panic ensues, (yet again), and borders get closed, (yet again), I offer a few numbers for your consideration.

The Commonwealth Department of Health publishes information entitled “Coronavirus at a glance” for each day from the start of the “pandemic” see:

Road fatality data are found here.

Suicide data are here.

The table below shows cumulative death numbers from CV-19, Road Toll and pro-rata suicide numbers; (have to use 2019 data as 2020 is not available and monthly statistics are not available).

See embedded the paper with tables and charts.

Bidstrup 11 Feb

What stands out, to me at least, is the ratio of 4 to 1 of road deaths plus suicides to total CV-19 deaths. Also, note that in the 3 month period from the end of October 2020 until now there have only been 2 CV-19 deaths, the last recorded as 28 December 2020. That same period would deliver around 856 deaths from the road toll and suicides.

The next table shows cumulative testing numbers and cumulative “cases”.

Note that the “cases” just show as a flat line. The total tests stand at about 13,500,000, (55% of the population) for a total of 28,871 “cases”, (not illnesses).

We are in the hands of loonies.