David Bidstrup guest post. Everyone back in the cage

As panic ensues, (yet again), and borders get closed, (yet again), I offer a few numbers for your consideration.
The Commonwealth Department of Health publishes information entitled “Coronavirus at a glance” for each day from the start of the “pandemic” see:
Road fatality data are found here.
Suicide data are here.
The table below shows cumulative death numbers from CV-19, Road Toll and pro-rata suicide numbers; (have to use 2019 data as 2020 is not available and monthly statistics are not available).
See embedded the paper with tables and charts.
What stands out, to me at least, is the ratio of 4 to 1 of road deaths plus suicides to total CV-19 deaths. Also, note that in the 3 month period from the end of October 2020 until now there have only been 2 CV-19 deaths, the last recorded as 28 December 2020. That same period would deliver around 856 deaths from the road toll and suicides.
The next table shows cumulative testing numbers and cumulative “cases”.
Note that the “cases” just show as a flat line. The total tests stand at about 13,500,000, (55% of the population) for a total of 28,871 “cases”, (not illnesses).
We are in the hands of loonies.
And the federal loonies saw fit to blow $299 Billion on this…. No wonder Jim Chalmers is now starting to position himself. The Liberals have gifted the ALP a completely unlimited federal credit card. We need a serious bout of inflation right about now.
Rex Anger
#3753616, posted on February 11, 2021 at 9:17 pm
Is the suicide /road deaths straight line an indicator that we have a predictable tolerance level?
For a random variable, God has give us an xy formula. I wonder of it was the same for the Neanderthals.
And this is before you consider that road and suicides statistics actually died from road deaths and suicides.
CV-19 deaths are compiled from people who died with CV-19. Probably less than the 6% admitted by the CDC in the US.
I put these numbers up here on 3rd Feb. Worth reposting in this thread…
– from ’18 to ’19 there was a 6.4% (10,808/30 a day) increase in total deaths and no one said boo.
– in ’19 we 169,301 recorded deaths at 464 per day
– since the CV19 ‘outbreak’ there have been 909 recorded deaths ‘with’ (not ‘of’) CV19
– that is 2.5 per day if compressed across a calendar year
– if the CV19 ‘deaths’ were additional (ie those who wouldn’t have died otherwise) that is a 0.5% increase
– the average age Australians died in ’18 was 82.75 years
– average age of CV19 ‘deaths’ in Australia is 86
– of the 909 ‘deaths’, 820 of them (90%) occurred in Victoria
– there have been 13M tests completed in Australia so far with a 0.2% +ve result.
– I imagine the 13M has to includes retests, skewing the resulsts. Have 1 in 2 of all people you know been tested?
Sources – ABS and Australian Dept of Health