Emily’s Little Moment

Posted on 11:07 am, February 11, 2021 by currencylad

How am I feeling? A lot better than the hundreds killed by Democrats last summer, sweetheart:

As someone who was at the base of the Capitol while all that was unfolding, I found [a Democrat-curated video showing violent clashes] provided a little moment of catharsis. I struggled to watch the narrative fully, without turning away at times or tearing up. How’s everyone else feeling?”

– The ABC North America bureau’s Emily Olson.

 
Olson was noticed here last April for reporting New York nursing home mass murderer Andrew Cuomo was a sexual turn-on for women. In the middle of the BLM rioting that killed dozens – including police officers – she wrote a puff piece on how noble the criminals were. Now she’s blubbing.

17 Responses to Emily’s Little Moment

  1. egg_
    #3753105, posted on February 11, 2021 at 11:15 am

    Life inside the babble.

    Aren’t Capitol Hill residents p1ssed off at the current disruption to their lives caused by barricading and the recent BLM “protests” (riots)?

  3. Chris M
    #3753117, posted on February 11, 2021 at 11:27 am

    To be an ABC ‘journalist’ is to be mentally unstable.

    Such a confected fuss over a few trespassers.

  4. mh
    #3753121, posted on February 11, 2021 at 11:32 am

    Emily R is more worthy

    Emily Ratajkowski
    @emrata
    ·
    Jan 8
    Anyone else feel like proper amount of capital police being absent/letting Trump people in/providing insane visuals of MAGA dudes on the floor of the house was wildly convenient to justifying big tech’s rollout of censorship?

  5. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3753140, posted on February 11, 2021 at 12:17 pm

    Emily Olson doesn’t rate a blue tick on Twitter.🤣 She’ll be putting in the efforts of Hercules trying to get one.

  6. IainC
    #3753142, posted on February 11, 2021 at 12:21 pm

    Democrat Senators will be collectively nominated for an Oscar based on the Senate Hearing descriptions. Note the liberal use of emotive exaggerations designed to justify their politically-motivated procedure (all of which have been MIA in worse riots from their side over the last 12 months): chilling, numb, forever etched in our memories, hunted. “Laying it on with a trowel”, I think the expression goes. They were just as tearful during the fabricated “Russia Collusion” and “Ukraine Phonecall” hoaxes. Is anybody really fooled?

  7. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3753147, posted on February 11, 2021 at 12:30 pm

    Maybe Emily should request an extended interview with Joe. She might just get one.

    Biden slammed as ‘sexist’ for inappropriate comment to youthful looking nurse: ‘You look like a freshman!’ (9 Feb)

    The compliment came across as extremely awkward as Biden shamelessly flirted with the woman, who has been a nurse for nine years, over her youthful appearance. A number of people found the praise heaped on the nursing supervisor by the president “creepy.” The statement by Biden had nothing to do with vaccinations or the pandemic and it was widely viewed as inappropriate.

    The man’s a walking corpse and he’s still chasing skirt blatantly.

  8. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3753148, posted on February 11, 2021 at 12:34 pm

    What the USA needs is an Oliver Cromwell to clear the putrid cesspool politics has become because of fifth rate socialist tools of the hedge funders who own them . This impeacment farce conducted by a geriatric crew of scummy bribe taking spongers should be clesred out ,and they should all be sent to one of Cuomos Aged Killing Homes . The president is limited to two terms in his life why are these old schitts allowed to be bludging there for 30 or 40 years ? Cant they steal enough money in two terms .?
    We should adopt the two terms or 6 years rule two terms in the reps or one in the senate , some of us cats might get a lick at the lolly Couldnt be worse than the tossers there now .

  9. Lee
    #3753153, posted on February 11, 2021 at 12:48 pm

    There is no hypocrite like a sanctimonious lefty.

  10. Tom
    #3753165, posted on February 11, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    Such a confected fuss over a few trespassers.

    We’ve seen nothing like this in history: the news media, which used to be the public’s eyes and ears, conspiring with a political party to deceive the American public with a 24/7 wall-to-wall propaganda campaign to demonise 75 million voters – a record –who voted for the “defeated” 45th president of the United States in November 2020.

  11. stackja
    #3753167, posted on February 11, 2021 at 1:09 pm

    USA Democrats helped Stalin.

  12. Danoz
    #3753176, posted on February 11, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    Not Emily’s List [to the left]?

    C’mon man.

  13. Mother Lode
    #3753177, posted on February 11, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    I struggled to watch the narrative fully

    Not information. Not evidence.

    Narratives.

    Quality j’ism.

  14. Tintarella di Luna
    #3753181, posted on February 11, 2021 at 1:33 pm

    Biden slammed as ‘sexist’ for inappropriate comment to youthful looking nurse: ‘You look like a freshman!’ (9 Feb)

    well it worked for Jill all those years ago

  15. Winston Smith
    #3753214, posted on February 11, 2021 at 2:12 pm

    Egg:

    Aren’t Capitol Hill residents p1ssed off at the current disruption to their lives caused by barricading and the recent BLM “protests” (riots)?

    Of course not, my ovoid friend.
    It gives them the opportunity to virtue express while saying “Of course it is a hideous inconvencience, but if it saves one vote, it’s worth it.” **bats eyelids and sighs meaningfully**

  16. Bushkid
    #3753227, posted on February 11, 2021 at 2:30 pm

    Good grief! Any chick who thinks that sleaze bag Cuomo is in any way “a sexual turn-0n” is seriously sick in the head! He’s as ugly as a hatful of **seholes on the outside, and from his actions he’s even worse on the inside.

    As for the burn-loot-murder mobs being “noble”….. Nah, no reasonable or normal person sees life that way. Legitimate protest that remains actually peaceful (rather than merely “mostly” so) is fair enough, but this mob is not “noble”.

    Like I said… just sick in the head.

  17. Perfidious Albino
    #3753252, posted on February 11, 2021 at 3:11 pm

    Jimmy Olsen was a much better journalist…

