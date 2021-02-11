Emily’s Little Moment

How am I feeling? A lot better than the hundreds killed by Democrats last summer, sweetheart:

As someone who was at the base of the Capitol while all that was unfolding, I found [a Democrat-curated video showing violent clashes] provided a little moment of catharsis. I struggled to watch the narrative fully, without turning away at times or tearing up. How’s everyone else feeling?” As someone who was at the base of the Capitol while all that was unfolding, I found [a Democrat-curated video showing violent clashes] provided a little moment of catharsis. I struggled to watch the narrative fully, without turning away at times or tearing up. How’s everyone else feeling?” – The ABC North America bureau’s Emily Olson.



Olson was noticed here last April for reporting New York nursing home mass murderer Andrew Cuomo was a sexual turn-on for women. In the middle of the BLM rioting that killed dozens – including police officers – she wrote a puff piece on how noble the criminals were. Now she’s blubbing.