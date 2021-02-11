Somewhere in deepest Africa, a big, confused primate is trying to shampoo a model plane together. What about his rights?

In one hundred years we have gone from teaching Latin and Greek in high school to teaching remedial English in college.
Update/Related: “If one is going to dunk, one needs at least to know where the hoop is.”
I have learned the hard (and expensive) way the perils of Gorilla Glue. It is the spawn of Satan. My only request of the manufacturer is that the bottle should have a suggestion of what to use in case of spillage.
I never thought of suing for the value of my ruined clothing. Or the week I spent scraping it off my benchtops, cupboard doors and skin. I do appreciate the irony of a bottle of polyurethane glue that (a) cracks open on a corner when dropped but (b) does not glue itself shut! I shall consult with Sue, Grabbit and Run forthwith.
This sounds like a case for Jackie Chiles.
This is outrageous and salacious.
I am shocked and I am chagrined.
Shame on you, CL! Why assume it’s a male? Or even a GLBTIQ Bacon Lettuce and Tomato gorilla? Shouldn’t we check with Germaine Greer? Or whatshername, who wrote those Potter books. I can’t believe I can’t remember. My mind is going…
Careful with that gorilla talk. That’s ultimately what did Eddie McGuire in.
Police Academy did this 35 years ago!
Eddie who? Sorry he’s been cancelled.
It’s like an ad for the glue.
Next she will sue on the racially offensive angle.
This incident has come to the attention of more than a few American websites.
Ofer Charjem & Howe
A friend who was a partner at Skadden Arps related to me that even packets of toothpicks have detailed instructions and disclaimers because of idiots like this. But as he also said, lawyers and judges will still allow suits even with these legally required instructions. All idiots must be protected. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if a court said, just once, you are an idiot and you misused the product.
Where is Darwins Law when you need it?
Why would you bring to the world’s attention what an utterly illiterate moron you are?
You don’t think the Board of Gorilla Glue were sitting around pissing themselves laughing.
I am.
I shall consult with Sue, Grabbit and Run forthwith.
There’s been a change on the shingle. Has the revered junior partner Mr. Runne ‘passed’ and his place taken by young Run, another much admired member of this legal dynasty?
And yet we still imagine we’re smarter than our ancestors and have nothing to learn from previous generations.
My grandfather won a prize for Latin and Greek at high school.
Paging Dr Stephen Hagan, your consultancy is required
Roger
Remember anything is a text these days. The Colesworth catalogue, a text message, the back of a dunny door. A paragraph with five or six sentences however, might be a bridge too far. Not only brain hurty, but would require an hour or two of deconstruction to find the intersectionality.
Education is working wonders!
Exactly Roger.
Who reads the instructions on a new tube of toothpaste before brushing their teeth?
I know an old chap who once mistook benzocaine anaesthetic in a bathroom vanity drawer for a fresh tube of toothpaste. While brushing his teeth he knew something was seriously wrong but had difficulty communicating the nature of the problem to his family.
They initially thought his speech impairment was the result of a stroke.