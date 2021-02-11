Ungracious enemies yearn only for war – so give them nothing

McGuire, who grew up in the hardscrabble Melbourne suburb of Broadmeadows, is the son of a man who at 12 went to work in Glasgow’s coal mines. Whatever one may think of McGuire, it is beyond dispute that his achievements were the result of effort rather than advantage.”
– Tim Blair, a proud Werribee man, defends Eddie Maguire after this hackneyed reaction to his resignaton over a phony racism melodrama by wealthy tax hoover Sally Neighbour
Her forebears shed a few: Greens senator labels Eddie McGuire’s tears as ‘white tears’.
Melbourne is racist every First Tuesday in November.
Neighbour just confirms why the ABC should be shut down. Could not even check McGuires background before making her comment.
However no surprise as the ABC represent the public views as much as the Greens do.
Shut ABC down.
Sally Neighbour is executive producer of 4 Corners.
Is it any wonder she got her facts wrong?
Neighbour highlights the real problem at the ALPBC – the Executive Producers. Aka the politburo.
Neighbour is the new Alberscreechi.
4 Corners? I thought they stopped making that in the 1980s. Surprised to hear it is still running.
Could not even check McGuires background before making her comment.
He’s white.