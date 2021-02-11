Ungracious enemies yearn only for war – so give them nothing

Posted on 2:37 pm, February 11, 2021 by currencylad
McGuire, who grew up in the hardscrabble Melbourne suburb of Broadmeadows, is the son of a man who at 12 went to work in Glasgow’s coal mines. Whatever one may think of McGuire, it is beyond dispute that his achievements were the result of effort rather than advantage.”

Tim Blair, a proud Werribee man, defends Eddie Maguire after this hackneyed reaction to his resignaton over a phony racism melodrama by wealthy tax hoover Sally Neighbour

7 Responses to Ungracious enemies yearn only for war – so give them nothing

  1. stackja
    #3753234, posted on February 11, 2021 at 2:48 pm

    Melbourne is racist every First Tuesday in November.

  2. BrettW
    #3753260, posted on February 11, 2021 at 3:17 pm

    Neighbour just confirms why the ABC should be shut down. Could not even check McGuires background before making her comment.

    However no surprise as the ABC represent the public views as much as the Greens do.

    Shut ABC down.

  3. Roger
    #3753262, posted on February 11, 2021 at 3:25 pm

    Sally Neighbour is executive producer of 4 Corners.

    Is it any wonder she got her facts wrong?

  4. H B Bear
    #3753265, posted on February 11, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    Neighbour highlights the real problem at the ALPBC – the Executive Producers. Aka the politburo.

  5. H B Bear
    #3753266, posted on February 11, 2021 at 3:28 pm

    Neighbour is the new Alberscreechi.

  6. nb
    #3753267, posted on February 11, 2021 at 3:28 pm

    4 Corners? I thought they stopped making that in the 1980s. Surprised to hear it is still running.

  7. miltonf
    #3753273, posted on February 11, 2021 at 3:43 pm

    Could not even check McGuires background before making her comment.

    He’s white.

