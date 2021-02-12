Fascists with clubs strip woman and chase her down the street

Another big day for QED:
NOTE well the egregious and evil lies being used here to justify the hunting down of this innocent woman. Note also that in this Fairfax report – sourced from far left-wing Bloomberg/Reuters/USA Today – and in the report by the ABC (sourced from AP) not a hint of disapproval can be discerned. The story is presented as if it were a perfectly normal ‘dog bites man’ event. The most telling thing of all, of course, is how leftists assumed she was talking about them.
Lucasfilm, a unit of Walt Disney, said it has no plans to work in the future with Gina Carano, “The Mandalorian” star who posted comments on social media that many criticised as anti-Semitic.
“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” the company said in a February 10 statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”
One image she posted on Instagram, since deleted, included that of a half-naked woman being chased down the street during the Holocaust, according to entertainment website Deadline.
“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbours … even by children,” Carano wrote. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realise that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbours hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”
Her talent agency, United Talent Agency, and publicity firm, ID Public Relations, both said they are no longer working with her.
On Twitter, the hashtag #FireGinaCarano was trending, with users posting comments mostly criticising her…
…Carano last fall… mocked people putting gender pronouns in their social bios by adding “boop/bop/beep” to her Twitter profile…
Carano has previously come under fire for posts on Twitter in November in which she derided mask-wearing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a different tweet that month she also claimed there had been voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.
I presume the fairly well-known photograph of the Lwów woman is the one Carano posted. She should not have deleted it. As it happens, it was an uncannily germane metaphor (not representation) of her own future. I’m not even going to bother to debunk the evil lie that the actress – hitherto unknown to me – was “denigrating” Jews. That is a pretext so Goebbels-like it doesn’t warrant serious attention. She was sacked because she is thought to be a conservative – increasingly, a criminal offence in the West – and because she pointed out that ‘cancelling’ human beings based on idiosyncrasies adjudged impolitic is Nazi behaviour and will have tragic consequences. When Bettina Arndt last year posted observations quickly mob-doctored to constitute support for violent men, I wrote here about the left’s repeated, habitual “calls” for her to be “stripped.”
That is the thinking and the language of Lwów.
I’m genuinely baffled as to how Gina Carano (who I liked in the Mandalorian BTW) could be accused of being an anti-semite based on that statement. I read it as a commentary on the banality of evil, something that definitely afflicted Nazi Germany. I think she’s clearly making a comment as well about not conforming to the political orthodoxy of the Hollywood establishment, which is not something you want to be doing publicly if you want to stay employed there.
You can see why she was got rid of. I’m surprised she lasted as long as she did.
From another article:
C.L.
