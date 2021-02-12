Flattening the curve is now one year old

For context see Nation Prepares To Celebrate 1st Anniversary Of Two Weeks To Flatten The Curve. For further context, see the idiot state of Victoria with its latest insane lockdown under the pretext of saving us from worse. Below is the first article of my own I can find on the Chinese flu, dated February 28, 2020: Coronavirus, the economy and the American election, the story thus far …. This is the text:

Whoever does the plot lines for our world is astonishingly creative but does tend to be highly melodramatic. So this is where we are. Our economies are coming good, the virtuous if eccentric Donald Trump is getting on top of things with some of the best economic outcomes in generations. Meanwhile, the Democrats go into self-destructive mode, creating a set of rules accompanied by a large crew of incompetents who allow not just anyone, but an out-and-out communist to take first place in the race for the nomination. In almost every conceivable circumstance, the communist must lose, unless there is a major recession. But then, just in time, along comes the coronavirus, knocking supply chains out of kilter across the world, with this coronavirus business looking like it might really create an international recession just in time for the election.

There is no doubt now looking back that the agenda that has unfolded since then was what was planned from the start once the virus began to spread outwards from China. There is then this from March 18, 2020: Is the Corona Virus pandemic just another scam? This is the text:

On economics, I don’t trust anyone else’s judgement but my own. The Global Financial Crisis was mismanaged to such an extent that only with the arrival of Donald Trump, who knows something about how an economy works, even if only instinctively, that the US and the rest of us subsequently have moved forward.

On politics, again I don’t trust anyone else’s judgement. Our political class are such stupidoes and so bizarrely left leaning, that the kinds of things they do in almost every circumstance is plain out wrong. The public trust looks like a scam almost in everything that is touched. And with the public service entirely university-educated, I never expect political decisions to be sensible, which they seldom are.

On climate change (formerly known as global warming) I kept a watchful eye on it all until I finally decided, now quite a while ago, that it, too, is a scam. There is absolutely nothing in any of it that should be a worry.

As for Y2K, I was a sceptic way back, well before New Year’s Eve 2000. And since, I have never seen so much madness before the day, and never an apologetic word since. Utterly nothing whatsoever in it despite the five-alarm fire.

And now we are dealing with perhaps the biggest scam of them all. I know nothing about viruses and pandemics, but was a long-time student of the Black Death and Bubonic Plague. Maybe it’s early days, but so far there is nothing going on that reminds me of the days of “Bring Out Your Dead”. I keep hearing that such pandemics grow at exponential rates, and while there is hardly anything now, just wait. Except during the Black Death, from the moment it began, there was no doubting the extent of the catastrophe.

We shall therefore see. But! All below from Instapundit. May the skepticism flourish until we are certain one way or the other. Caution is important. Blind panic is madness.