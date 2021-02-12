Lysenkoism in the dock

Posted on 9:53 am, February 12, 2021 by currencylad

10 Responses to Lysenkoism in the dock

  1. Roger
    #3753932, posted on February 12, 2021 at 10:00 am

    Alas, that’s not the case.

    This is about contract law relating to terms of employment.

  2. Up The Workers!
    #3753938, posted on February 12, 2021 at 10:03 am

    On 14th February some 242 years ago, a bunch of hungry Hawiians allegedly made a sumptuous meal of Captain Cook.

    I don’t know whather Peter Ridd is a big fan of Hawaiian Pizza, but I am certain he will once again make a substantial meal of James Cook.

    Just hold the pineapple chunks!

    2,4,6,8 – Bog in – Don’t Wait!

  3. Colonel Crispin Berka
    #3753942, posted on February 12, 2021 at 10:07 am

    This case will become the Starfish Prime¹ of reef science. It aims very high and will focus attention on the issue even if it does not shake up the landscape.

    Teehan’s lot will hopefully restore freedom to the uni fiefdoms legislatively regardless of HC decision.

    ___________
    ¹ = Kudos if you get that reference without looking it up.

  4. C.L.
    #3753946, posted on February 12, 2021 at 10:12 am

    This is about contract law relating to terms of employment.

    The court will have to decide if a scientist breaches a contract by being a scientist. It cannot escape considering what science is and what it entails.

  5. Turtle
    #3753952, posted on February 12, 2021 at 10:15 am

    If Lysenko were alive today he’d be a COVID lockdown and mask expert.

  6. Roger
    #3753960, posted on February 12, 2021 at 10:27 am

    The court will have to decide if a scientist breaches a contract by being a scientist. It cannot escape considering what science is and what it entails.

    That’s a philosophical question, not a legal one.

  7. H B Bear
    #3753963, posted on February 12, 2021 at 10:29 am

    What will the High Court come up with this time? Any advance on metaphysics?

  8. Tom
    #3753965, posted on February 12, 2021 at 10:31 am

    Excellent strategy. Leftism is irrational, childish and tribal – especially the fake science of global warmening.

    Even though the chances are you’ll have your case heard by a wannabe leftist politician like Mordy Bromberg (who persecuted Andrew Bolt), take them to court and make them ARGUE their case – in other words, take them outside their comfort zone in the sliming and smearing factories of leftist media and the social media monopolies.

    In court, all their “arguments” are recorded by professional stenographers and shipped to the court of public opinion.

    Peter Ridd’s High Court challenge in the High Court won’t just be about the subterranean weeds of contract law; it will put in the dock the injustice of a university suppressing environmental research because it don’t meet a political objective.

  9. C.L.
    #3753968, posted on February 12, 2021 at 10:35 am

    That’s a philosophical question, not a legal one.

    We’ll see but I don’t think these questions can be separated. Then there is the implied right of free speech the court has already affirmed etc. Plus, the HC loves ‘philosophical’ vibes.

  10. Up The Workers!
    #3753974, posted on February 12, 2021 at 10:45 am

    Leftard “science”.

    It’ “sphincter-licking” good!

    I gather that Peter Ridd wasn’t notoriously into the licking of Leftard sphincters, which would explain why he is now unemployed and all his brown-nosed toady former colleagues are still right up there.

