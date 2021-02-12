Liberty Quote
It is not the fault of the entrepreneurs that the consumersthe people, the common manprefer liquor to Bibles and detective stories to serious books, and that governments prefer guns to butter. The entrepreneur does not make greater profits in selling bad things than in selling good things. His profits are the greater the better he succeeds in providing the consumers with those things they ask for most intensely.— Ludwig von Mises
Lysenkoism in the dock
Lysenkoism in the dock
Alas, that’s not the case.
This is about contract law relating to terms of employment.
On 14th February some 242 years ago, a bunch of hungry Hawiians allegedly made a sumptuous meal of Captain Cook.
I don’t know whather Peter Ridd is a big fan of Hawaiian Pizza, but I am certain he will once again make a substantial meal of James Cook.
Just hold the pineapple chunks!
2,4,6,8 – Bog in – Don’t Wait!
This case will become the Starfish Prime¹ of reef science. It aims very high and will focus attention on the issue even if it does not shake up the landscape.
Teehan’s lot will hopefully restore freedom to the uni fiefdoms legislatively regardless of HC decision.
___________
¹ = Kudos if you get that reference without looking it up.
The court will have to decide if a scientist breaches a contract by being a scientist. It cannot escape considering what science is and what it entails.
If Lysenko were alive today he’d be a COVID lockdown and mask expert.
The court will have to decide if a scientist breaches a contract by being a scientist. It cannot escape considering what science is and what it entails.
That’s a philosophical question, not a legal one.
What will the High Court come up with this time? Any advance on metaphysics?
Excellent strategy. Leftism is irrational, childish and tribal – especially the fake science of global warmening.
Even though the chances are you’ll have your case heard by a wannabe leftist politician like Mordy Bromberg (who persecuted Andrew Bolt), take them to court and make them ARGUE their case – in other words, take them outside their comfort zone in the sliming and smearing factories of leftist media and the social media monopolies.
In court, all their “arguments” are recorded by professional stenographers and shipped to the court of public opinion.
Peter Ridd’s High Court challenge in the High Court won’t just be about the subterranean weeds of contract law; it will put in the dock the injustice of a university suppressing environmental research because it don’t meet a political objective.
We’ll see but I don’t think these questions can be separated. Then there is the implied right of free speech the court has already affirmed etc. Plus, the HC loves ‘philosophical’ vibes.
Leftard “science”.
It’ “sphincter-licking” good!
I gather that Peter Ridd wasn’t notoriously into the licking of Leftard sphincters, which would explain why he is now unemployed and all his brown-nosed toady former colleagues are still right up there.