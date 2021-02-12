Making Arthropods Grate Again

We’ve seen it in Bosnia, we’ve seen it in Rwanda where radio was telling people – you know, Hutus were telling the radio listeners that the Tutsi are cockroaches…”
– Anderson Cooper
I shall only say at present that every extraordinary either encouragement or discouragement that is given to the trade of any country more than to that of another, may, I think, be demonstrated to be in every case a complete piece of dupery, by which the interest of the State and the nation is constantly sacrificed to that of some particular class of traders.
CL, you’re a trouper.
This sort of thing makes me wish that I were on Twitter, and that I could take your scoops and serve them up to my friends, 99% of them ABC-softened pinko soft-left fellow traveller useful idiot pantywaist milquetoasts.
Three things really get my goat about public debate in this age-
A lack of intellectual curiosity, which would explain everything from the failure of the republican referendum to the triumph of Trump not as “phenomenons” but as reasonable occurrences
Teflon-coated double standards
and mental ADD, which dissapears anything which happened more than a month previous.
I don’t degenerate to profanity often but who is this turd?
I have had acquaintance of few Rwanda Vets due to the mere fact of the years I was in Townsville. After some of their stories if this is the bar for atrocity then we in the west are screwed…