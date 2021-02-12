Making Arthropods Grate Again

Posted on 10:42 pm, February 12, 2021 by currencylad

We’ve seen it in Bosnia, we’ve seen it in Rwanda where radio was telling people – you know, Hutus were telling the radio listeners that the Tutsi are cockroaches…”

Anderson Cooper

  1. Dave in Marybrook
    #3754676, posted on February 12, 2021 at 11:13 pm

    CL, you’re a trouper.
    This sort of thing makes me wish that I were on Twitter, and that I could take your scoops and serve them up to my friends, 99% of them ABC-softened pinko soft-left fellow traveller useful idiot pantywaist milquetoasts.
    Three things really get my goat about public debate in this age-
    A lack of intellectual curiosity, which would explain everything from the failure of the republican referendum to the triumph of Trump not as “phenomenons” but as reasonable occurrences
    Teflon-coated double standards
    and mental ADD, which dissapears anything which happened more than a month previous.

  2. Rockdoctor
    #3754679, posted on February 12, 2021 at 11:16 pm

    I don’t degenerate to profanity often but who is this turd?

    I have had acquaintance of few Rwanda Vets due to the mere fact of the years I was in Townsville. After some of their stories if this is the bar for atrocity then we in the west are screwed…

