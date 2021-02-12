Music Maestro: February 12, 2021

Posted on 1:01 pm, February 12, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

8 Responses to Music Maestro: February 12, 2021

  2. Some History
    #3754122, posted on February 12, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    For anyone interested.

    Lee Ritenour – intimate concert in 2004. This song is a re-do of Is it you? feat. Kenya Hathaway and Grady Harrell on vocals.

    Guitar – Lee Ritenour
    Vocals – Kenya Hathaway, Grady Harrell
    Flute – Eric Marienthal
    Keyboards – Barnaby Finch
    Bass – Melvin Davis
    Drums – Oscar Seaton

    Exceptional rendition. Deep… deep groove. Beautiful recording/production.

    Lee Ritenour – Is It You? (Live 2004)

  3. Some History
    #3754128, posted on February 12, 2021 at 1:17 pm

    C L A S S I C

    Average White Band ~ If I Ever Lose This Heaven “1975” Funk

  5. Some History
    #3754140, posted on February 12, 2021 at 1:24 pm

    Found this very recently

    9-year-old Amira singing O Mio Babbino Caro will probably bring a tear to the eye.

    André Rieu & Amira – O Mio Babbino Caro

  7. Dunnybrush
    #3754181, posted on February 12, 2021 at 1:58 pm

  8. TBH
    #3754200, posted on February 12, 2021 at 2:16 pm

    Sad to hear of the passing of Chick Corea, an absolute giant of jazz. Here is one of my favourites of his (and his bandmates in RTF)

