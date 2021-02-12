Music Maestro: February 12, 2021

Liberty Quote
Coercion is evil precisely because it…eliminates an individual as a thinking and valuing person and makes him a bare tool in the achievement of the ends of another.— Friedrich von Hayek
For anyone interested.
Lee Ritenour – intimate concert in 2004. This song is a re-do of Is it you? feat. Kenya Hathaway and Grady Harrell on vocals.
Guitar – Lee Ritenour
Vocals – Kenya Hathaway, Grady Harrell
Flute – Eric Marienthal
Keyboards – Barnaby Finch
Bass – Melvin Davis
Drums – Oscar Seaton
Exceptional rendition. Deep… deep groove. Beautiful recording/production.
Lee Ritenour – Is It You? (Live 2004)
C L A S S I C
Average White Band ~ If I Ever Lose This Heaven “1975” Funk
Found this very recently
9-year-old Amira singing O Mio Babbino Caro will probably bring a tear to the eye.
André Rieu & Amira – O Mio Babbino Caro
For Melbournians
Funny how Dan can bang on about the “UK variant” but declines to call it the Chinese Coronavirus. Wonder why…..
Sad to hear of the passing of Chick Corea, an absolute giant of jazz. Here is one of my favourites of his (and his bandmates in RTF)