The gamesmanship in the “Annual Pelosi Trump Impeachment”

Posted on 12:56 am, February 12, 2021

2 Responses to The gamesmanship in the "Annual Pelosi Trump Impeachment"

  1. Rex Anger
    #3753768, posted on February 12, 2021 at 1:30 am

    Nancy Pelosi and Co. sure have a mighty long definition of Two Minutes’ Hate. Even of Hate Week.

    4 November 2016 to 4 November 2020 is 208 weeks, or thereabouts. Which gives us 416 days, then 34,994 hours, which finally gives us a total of around 2,096,640 minutes.

    That’s a lot of minutes of Hate.

    That’s 1,048,320 rolling bouts of 2 Minutes’ hate, assuming they didn’t stop hating Donald Trump in their sleep (and observation suggests this is the case).

    And that’s just up to the day the Steal was completed. I’m loath to add on the weeks up to today.

    No Cat’s logic or capacity for Reason and Empathy can repel Hatred of that magnitude…

  2. Colonel Crispin Berka
    #3753770, posted on February 12, 2021 at 1:42 am

    Not impeachment but tangentially related…

    Lauren Boebert @laurenboebert · 2h

    President Trump put policy in place that forced American universities to reveal any ties to the Chinese Communist Party’s Confucius Institute.
    Without any fanfare, Biden reversed that policy.
    How does going easy on the Confucius Institute help the American people, Joe?

    The loyalties of Beijing Biden are hilariously apparent.
    Will Xi Jinping be called as a witness?

