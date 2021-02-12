The Naif Went In*

THOSE I’ve spoken to about the subject tell me the youth crime situation in Townsville – especially involving indigenes – has spiralled out of control and in a new way. There is reportedly an entitled, guiltless arrogance – even outlawry – that has come to characterise the mentality of many offenders, even where maiming and death have ensued from their crimes. Personally, I’ve come to regard the smart-arse slogan, “always was, always will be,” as something akin to what the left calls hate speech. If you’re being told that everything around you is yours – that you’ve been born to the grievance purple – helping yourself stands to corrupted reason.
A teenage boy who allegedly broke into the home of a young woman just a day after she was killed in a car chase blames her for leaving the door unlocked.
Jennifer Board, 22, died when a Holden Statesman ran into the back of an allegedly stolen Hyundai, which then crossed onto the wrong side of the road and smashed into her bike at an intersection in Townsville on Friday night.
Two teenage boys allegedly broke into her home in Currajong about 1am on Sunday, stealing several items before fleeing when a man there caught them.
One of the boys, 15, called Magistrate Viviana Keegan ‘a dumb c**t’ after she denied him bail in court on Wednesday.
‘I just want to go home,’ the boy said in court, according to The Townsville Bulletin. ‘I’ve been in the watch house for over 24 hours. I want to go home.
‘It is not even my fault, sir. If they want to leave their f**king door unlocked.’
If he wasn’t such a gentleman, Captain Cook might have said the same thing.
Politicians and bureaucrats are getting paid regardless. Voters keep electing ALP into government expecting a different result.
There are no consequences. They have ‘chit chats with the victims’, no gaol, no restitution and white people are fair game.
My daughter, living in a different part of Queensland was recently victim of aggravated burglary by a juvenile, now charged , that there was obviously a very young baby in the house made not an iota of difference.
Fortunately was in parents’ room that night.
I agree Lad.
Professional and professional white, upper class activists are paid to spread a toxic culture which engenders a vicious cycle.
Both the position of the lower class Aboriginal and the upper class white activist are reinforced.
It is incredibly cruel.
The Captain cook comment made me laugh out loud.
Exactly. No good at all can come from this Welcome to Country bullshit.
No different in meaning to saying “Blood and Soil” … is it?
Do some people deserve a homeland? Then every people deserves a homeland. Pretty simple stuff.
Joggers and amateur electricians are the same everywhere.
In the early eighties a bloke I knew very well owned a small business in the Townsville Mall next to the then Post Office and one late shopping night a bunch of unknown people kicked the bejesus out of his old Valiant parked nearby and buggered the doors “worserer” as one might opine. Their usual roosting place was under an old bridge quite nearby and next night a good Samaritan tossed a Molotov cocktail under the bridge, and that resolved that problem. The same decent fellow gave an 18 gallon keg to a bunch of motor cycle aficionado’s in order that they might hold a street party in a very nice residential area outside a couple of houses a sympathetic government had given rent free to a group of people and lo and behold, those good folk left for other locales soon after. Tact and diplomacy always resolves many problems and sends nice messages at the same time. Good Samaritans are out there still and the cops should allow them free rein.
Not really. As a white Australian, my homeland is here. Not according to the “Always was, always will be.” crowd.
Try growing up in Meekatharra in the 80s!!
Townsville is becoming Australia’s version of Scat Francisco.
The police there are responsible for the death of that motorcycle girl, due to gross inaction people are having to enforce the law themselves. It’s the wild west but with with racial profiling law enforcement.