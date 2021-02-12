The Naif Went In*

A teenage boy who allegedly broke into the home of a young woman just a day after she was killed in a car chase blames her for leaving the door unlocked.

Jennifer Board, 22, died when a Holden Statesman ran into the back of an allegedly stolen Hyundai, which then crossed onto the wrong side of the road and smashed into her bike at an intersection in Townsville on Friday night.

Two teenage boys allegedly broke into her home in Currajong about 1am on Sunday, stealing several items before fleeing when a man there caught them.

One of the boys, 15, called Magistrate Viviana Keegan ‘a dumb c**t’ after she denied him bail in court on Wednesday.

‘I just want to go home,’ the boy said in court, according to The Townsville Bulletin. ‘I’ve been in the watch house for over 24 hours. I want to go home.

‘It is not even my fault, sir. If they want to leave their f**king door unlocked.’