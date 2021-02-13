Daniel Andrews feeling loss of relevance or perhaps just a lunatic

Yesterday there was 1 new locally acquired case reported. There are currently 20 active cases. 20,166 test results were received. Got symptoms? Get tested, #EveryTestHelps. More later: https://t.co/lIUrl0ZEco#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/uj19xt8MfU — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) February 12, 2021

From The Oz: Victorian lockdown slammed as ‘sheer lunacy’. I don’t know who said it but anyone who didn’t has a very bad case of the Melbourne Syndrome. Also this:

We are in the hands of crazies.