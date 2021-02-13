Daniel Andrews feeling loss of relevance or perhaps just a lunatic

Yesterday there was 1 new locally acquired case reported. There are currently 20 active cases. 20,166 test results were received. Got symptoms? Get tested, #EveryTestHelps.
From The Oz: Victorian lockdown slammed as ‘sheer lunacy’. I don’t know who said it but anyone who didn’t has a very bad case of the Melbourne Syndrome. Also this:
As millions of Victorians enter a snap- five-day lockdown in a bid to curb the growing Holiday Inn cluster, Premier Daniel Andrews is facing criticism from business leaders and scientists who have accused him of overreacting. Meanwhile, a WHO team investigating the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan say China refused to provide data on the first victims.
We are in the hands of crazies.
The international organisation Human Rights Watch has listed Australia – that is to say, Victoria – as among 83 countries where governments have abused human rights during covid.
Australia is the only Western country to appear on the list (assuming we classify Hungary & Greece as central and eastern European).
Especially if Emperor Xi gives John Pilger the top job.
The State Premiers have had their 12 months of power. The people are deciding they prefer democracy.
I said on the open thread, Vic needs to hand over its covid policy response to the NSW government.
Anything I say about Dan Andrews at this point will sound like Fedposting.
The WHO committee won’t say that the virus came from Wuhan & official stats state that China with four times the population of the USA has had one hundredth of the deaths. Something very strange with what they are telling us.
Did Andrews look west and see McGowan impose a snap 5 day lockdown on the basis of a single case with popular support? Was his takeaway from the WA experience that these ‘circuit breaker’ lockdowns work?
If so, that was a mistake. WA isn’t in lockdown fatigue like Victoria is, so we sucked it up and rolled over for a tummy rub when McGowan praised us for our sacrifice. And the causal relationship between the the one case not infecting a single person and the lockdown is dubious at best.
If you turn away from God, all you are left with is the sanity of man. For society to function you have to look up to things that are greater than the mire of man.
What is happening in Victoria is to condition people to accept the NEW NORMAL and the GREAT RESET where everyone will comply with the New World Order: NO MORE FREEDOM.
People need to WAKE UP.
There is:
No need for tests of healthy people,
No need for to call tests cases,
No need for enforced distancing,
No need for QR codes,
No need for tracking apps.
No need for signing in when entering a retail premise,
No need for masks,
No need for lockdowns,
No need for police brutality,
No need for a dictator in Australia,
No need for need for a vaccination that is killing people who take it,
No need to fund Pfizer at Australia’s expense.
There is a need to isolate and scientifically demonstrate any disease (including COVID-19) to be contagious by using the GOLD standard (Koch’s Postulates) before draconian actions are taken because people are not falling down in the streets from disease, especially one that is proving to be merely the common flu.
Year /-/ InFluenza /-/ COVID
2018 /-/ 58,873 /-/– …… 0
2019 /-/ 313,458 /-/–…… 0
2020 /-/ 21,355 /-/– 28,766 =TOTAL: 50,121
There is a need to stop the propaganda.
There is a need to stop vaccinations that are killing people when they take them.
There is a need to not isolate people as it leads to death from suicides or a lack of will to live.
There is a need to allow people in aged care to have family visit them.
There is a need to call out all the politicians and medical officers who are responsible for the deaths of every one due to the propaganda and this fake pandemic and bring them to justice.
There is a need to bring Daniel Andrews to account for his reckless behavior as a dictator.
There is a need for the Prime Minister Scott Morrison to ensure that Australian is not turned into another communist state.
Dandrews slams Victoria shut as planned shag fests by believers in Valentine’s Day will put the community at risk. Chief Medical Officer Dr No Love says it is unacceptable at this time for some parts of the community to be ‘ getting it on’. What we need is a case of bad medicine, bad medicine is what we need uh huh. Meanwhile back to you in the studio.
OZMAN
You are right on every count, those points you made need to be shouted from the roof tops. I have been hoping in vain that Andrew Bolt, Peta (I must never criticise Scott Morrison) Credlin and Alan Jones to start talking about the garbage PCR test, I have not heard any of these so called conservative commentators talk about Kary Mullis the inventor of the PCR state that it should never be used as a diagnostic tool
When it’s announced that there are “cases” it means a positive PCR
We need to be told the amplification rate used?
We need to be told are these “ cases” symptomatic or asymptomatic ?
Have these “cases” been seen by a doctor ?
Are any of these “cases “ in hospital? If so what age and any other underlying illnesses
We have to stop complying with masks and QR code’s distancing etc because the more we comply the more the world leaders cannot believe their luck that people are so gullible
Once freedoms are taken away they will never return
That’s like “War is Peace, Ignorance is Strength” and so on, right?
“Every Test Helps” – Yes, but exactly who is helped?
Why are people voluntarily getting tested anyway?
That, I really don’t get. I had one of those tests for the flu once and I didn’t know what they were going to do. I was so surprised that I instinctively grabbed the nurses wrist and pulled the swab out. She stoically just stuck it back in. All that to give me a name and doctor’s certificate for the sickness I felt myself. The test didn’t help with treatment in any way.
Yet thousands of people are not only submitting to subtle force to get tested but actively volunteering time and discomfort even though they aren’t even sick.
Leftards.
What a fact-phobic bunch of offensive, ignorant, racist hypocrites.
Maybe we should all put on Black-face and join Canadian Leftard P.M. ‘Just-A-True-Dope’ and do a Saturday night Black-and-White Minstrel show for the shits and giggles of the “luvvies”?