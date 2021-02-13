Is there no end to these right-wing extremists?

Lucky Australia has no pandemic. This doesn't deter the provincial tinpots who run the states. Media-addicted windbag Dan Andrews, whose govt in Victoria slashed public health, has locked down Melbourne yet again. Tennis players in the Aust Open are exempt as 'essential workers'. — John Pilger (@johnpilger) February 12, 2021



Isn’t it time to talk about what viable legal remedy may exist to remove a psychologically unbalanced premier? Australia’s coronavirus fatality magnet is obviously deranged by a neurosis born of unacknowledged culpability and vanity. On the merest epidemiological whim, he now shuts down ‘his’ state like Vladimir Putin turning off the gas to Southeastern Europe. This is abnormal behaviour in an individual and completely illegal – if,that is, any rule of law still lives in the Commonwealth.