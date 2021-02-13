Is there no end to these right-wing extremists?

Lucky Australia has no pandemic. This doesn't deter the provincial tinpots who run the states. Media-addicted windbag Dan Andrews, whose govt in Victoria slashed public health, has locked down Melbourne yet again. Tennis players in the Aust Open are exempt as 'essential workers'.
Isn’t it time to talk about what viable legal remedy may exist to remove a psychologically unbalanced premier? Australia’s coronavirus fatality magnet is obviously deranged by a neurosis born of unacknowledged culpability and vanity. On the merest epidemiological whim, he now shuts down ‘his’ state like Vladimir Putin turning off the gas to Southeastern Europe. This is abnormal behaviour in an individual and completely illegal – if,that is, any rule of law still lives in the Commonwealth.
John Pilger has spoken on the side of common sense!! Andrews is done.
Pilger is still alive? And when does that photo date from, I wonder?
And with a psychologically unbalanced MSM with have covid normal.
Good grief, here is another recent Pilger tweet:
Is Pilger being held hostage?
Who are you and what have you done with John Pilger?
Isn’t it time to talk about what viable legal remedy may exist to remove a psychologically unbalanced premier?
With half his cabinet reportedly against the lockdown, that may not be necessary.
This is one time I actually agree with John Pilger.
I don’t think Mr Pilger intends to stop after removing just Dan.
I suggest, as an act of justifiable defiance, all of the TV stations should refuse. to broadcast the Australian Open.
john is waking up….
thats good
i think dan is playing a very dangerous game
i mean its nearly obvious to everyone now – ie that the virus is not even a problem, that this is about control, and his being a chinese operative and traitor to his country.
unless dan pulls his head in soon,,,i can’t see him being able to walk down the street.
at least not without a lot of bully boys in blue.
When Pilger starts making sense you really are down the rabbit hole.
If you live long enough, you’ll live to agree with Germaine Greer and John Pilger on something. Things have gone so haywire that these two have started to look sensible. Something else that’s worth considering is that Australia was a better place to live when Labor was last in charge than it has been for the last seven year. That’s not an endorsement of Labor — just pointing out how useless Abbott, Turnbull and Morrison are.
Why do you think it is still being played?
Yeah
Pilger and Greer have said sensible stuff lately, they cannot accept how far off the tracks the derailed the crazy train has become.
“Men aren’t women and unfettered government power is bad…”
FAAASCIST! PUNCH A NAYZEE! REEEEEE!
For raving leftwing lunatics there seems to always be one small thing for which to admire them amongst all the vile criminality. For looney socialist Hitler it was his opposition to smoking due to its affect on health. For looney communist Saloth Sar it was his teaching farm skills to the inner urban elite. Now now for looney socialist and Chinese owned and operated sock puppet Dan it is that Pilger hates him. Yes. One small thing to like about him. Has Pilger died gasping from the virus yet. Just hoping for some happy news to share with likeminded people..
Please don’t put all Right -wing people in the Extremist basket. The’re only a vocal few of them & we don’t like them either.
With Pilger and Greer, it’s a case of the old cliche that even a stopped clock tells the right time twice a day.
I sometimes wonder if Andrews’penchant for total lockdowns has something to do with the failure in the High Court of the corrupt Stalinist political prosecution of Pell. If he can’t have Pell in 23-hour-a-day solitary confinement, he’ll take out his frustrations on the whole state.
With the new anti-conversion laws passed with the help of those incompetent nongs from the Victorian Liberals, he won’t even have to bother with fabricated abuse charges. Preaching anything like traditional Christian doctrine = ten years in the slammer.
All we need is for Clive Hamilton to write another anti-China article and Dan’s head will pop off.
The last thing I want is for Pilger to agree with me. Makes me doubt my opinions.
Antisocial personality disorder: Disregard for others’ needs or feelings; Persistent lying, stealing, using aliases, conning others; etc etc
Did someone place a pod beside Pilger as he slept?