Is there no end to these right-wing extremists?

Isn’t it time to talk about what viable legal remedy may exist to remove a psychologically unbalanced premier? Australia’s coronavirus fatality magnet is obviously deranged by a neurosis born of unacknowledged culpability and vanity. On the merest epidemiological whim, he now shuts down ‘his’ state like Vladimir Putin turning off the gas to Southeastern Europe. This is abnormal behaviour in an individual and completely illegal – if,that is, any rule of law still lives in the Commonwealth.

21 Responses to Is there no end to these right-wing extremists?

  1. Joanna Smythe
    #3755104, posted on February 13, 2021 at 10:48 am

    John Pilger has spoken on the side of common sense!! Andrews is done.

  2. cuckoo
    #3755108, posted on February 13, 2021 at 10:50 am

    Pilger is still alive? And when does that photo date from, I wonder?

  3. caveman
    #3755109, posted on February 13, 2021 at 10:52 am

    And with a psychologically unbalanced MSM with have covid normal.

  4. cuckoo
    #3755110, posted on February 13, 2021 at 10:52 am

    Good grief, here is another recent Pilger tweet:

    Today, Trump’s ridiculous impeachment would not rate one star. The real news is that, spin aside, Biden’s regime differs from Trump’s only in that it may be more dangerous.

    Is Pilger being held hostage?

  5. Dinky
    #3755119, posted on February 13, 2021 at 11:02 am

    Who are you and what have you done with John Pilger?

  6. Roger
    #3755127, posted on February 13, 2021 at 11:07 am

    Isn’t it time to talk about what viable legal remedy may exist to remove a psychologically unbalanced premier?

    With half his cabinet reportedly against the lockdown, that may not be necessary.

  7. Lee
    #3755128, posted on February 13, 2021 at 11:08 am

    This is one time I actually agree with John Pilger.

  8. Forester
    #3755132, posted on February 13, 2021 at 11:09 am

    I don’t think Mr Pilger intends to stop after removing just Dan.

  9. Damon
    #3755136, posted on February 13, 2021 at 11:12 am

    I suggest, as an act of justifiable defiance, all of the TV stations should refuse. to broadcast the Australian Open.

  10. gavalanche
    #3755148, posted on February 13, 2021 at 11:23 am

    john is waking up….
    thats good
    i think dan is playing a very dangerous game
    i mean its nearly obvious to everyone now – ie that the virus is not even a problem, that this is about control, and his being a chinese operative and traitor to his country.
    unless dan pulls his head in soon,,,i can’t see him being able to walk down the street.
    at least not without a lot of bully boys in blue.

  11. H B Bear
    #3755158, posted on February 13, 2021 at 11:28 am

    When Pilger starts making sense you really are down the rabbit hole.

  12. Gorilla Dance Party
    #3755164, posted on February 13, 2021 at 11:30 am

    If you live long enough, you’ll live to agree with Germaine Greer and John Pilger on something. Things have gone so haywire that these two have started to look sensible. Something else that’s worth considering is that Australia was a better place to live when Labor was last in charge than it has been for the last seven year. That’s not an endorsement of Labor — just pointing out how useless Abbott, Turnbull and Morrison are.

  13. Struth
    #3755170, posted on February 13, 2021 at 11:33 am

    I suggest, as an act of justifiable defiance, all of the TV stations should refuse. to broadcast the Australian Open.

    Why do you think it is still being played?

  14. Dot
    #3755184, posted on February 13, 2021 at 11:40 am

    Yeah

    Pilger and Greer have said sensible stuff lately, they cannot accept how far off the tracks the derailed the crazy train has become.

    “Men aren’t women and unfettered government power is bad…”

    FAAASCIST! PUNCH A NAYZEE! REEEEEE!

  15. Whalehunt Fun
    #3755188, posted on February 13, 2021 at 11:43 am

    For raving leftwing lunatics there seems to always be one small thing for which to admire them amongst all the vile criminality. For looney socialist Hitler it was his opposition to smoking due to its affect on health. For looney communist Saloth Sar it was his teaching farm skills to the inner urban elite. Now now for looney socialist and Chinese owned and operated sock puppet Dan it is that Pilger hates him. Yes. One small thing to like about him. Has Pilger died gasping from the virus yet. Just hoping for some happy news to share with likeminded people..

  16. John Barr
    #3755194, posted on February 13, 2021 at 11:51 am

    Please don’t put all Right -wing people in the Extremist basket. The’re only a vocal few of them & we don’t like them either.

  17. Old Lefty
    #3755212, posted on February 13, 2021 at 12:09 pm

    With Pilger and Greer, it’s a case of the old cliche that even a stopped clock tells the right time twice a day.

    I sometimes wonder if Andrews’penchant for total lockdowns has something to do with the failure in the High Court of the corrupt Stalinist political prosecution of Pell. If he can’t have Pell in 23-hour-a-day solitary confinement, he’ll take out his frustrations on the whole state.

    With the new anti-conversion laws passed with the help of those incompetent nongs from the Victorian Liberals, he won’t even have to bother with fabricated abuse charges. Preaching anything like traditional Christian doctrine = ten years in the slammer.

  18. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3755234, posted on February 13, 2021 at 12:27 pm

    All we need is for Clive Hamilton to write another anti-China article and Dan’s head will pop off.

  19. Anonandon
    #3755241, posted on February 13, 2021 at 12:31 pm

    The last thing I want is for Pilger to agree with me. Makes me doubt my opinions.

  20. MACK
    #3755244, posted on February 13, 2021 at 12:32 pm

    Antisocial personality disorder: Disregard for others’ needs or feelings; Persistent lying, stealing, using aliases, conning others; etc etc
    https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/personality-disorders/symptoms-causes/syc-20354463

  21. Tony Taylor
    #3755257, posted on February 13, 2021 at 12:42 pm

    Did someone place a pod beside Pilger as he slept?

