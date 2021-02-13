Lets break the will of the people

Nice idea. He can’t even say it publicly but it got out. “60% of emissions come from domestic heating and passenger vehicles…we have to break your will to stop you from emitting.”
Cute-looking guy as well:)
Nice idea. He can’t even say it publicly but it got out. “60% of emissions come from domestic heating and passenger vehicles…we have to break your will to stop you from emitting.”
Cute-looking guy as well:)
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
We are going to tax and tax, spend and spend, elect and elect.
Bugman lets the cat out of the bag!
All he needs to do is to pull a tight-fitting plastic bag over his head – just about 5 minutes will do it – and all his own personal “emissions problems” will be at an end.
Set an example – Greta “How Dare You!” Thunberg will be forever grateful.
Let he who is without emissions, cast the first stone.
So we’ve moved from Triumph of the Will to Crushing of the Will?
What’s infuriating is that we already have the technology to move seamlessly from a high emissions system (coal) to a low emissions system (nuclear) via a medium emissions system (gas) over the next 20-30 years without compromising a grid viability. I would reserve the high emissions fuels for developing countries so that they can achieve the same standard of living as us over the next 30-50y, then move over to low emissions when they are rich enough to do so. Putting up with a bit of warming is worth it for the smooth transition.
Our current road looks like grid catastrophe coupled with authoritarian fiat iced with energy poverty.
(Cute-looking guy as well:) – yes, he would look spiffing in a peaked cap and jackboots.)
Why do we put up with or give any credence to these oxygen thieves.? Are we stupid or perhaps just don’t care? Or do we think that no- one will take any notice of their ravings? Well wake up people, they are noisy, vocal, manilupitive and have political clout. Even our useful idiot – Morrison is talking about zero nett emissions by 2050. Yup! There goes your petrol car and guess what energy will cost! WAKE UP AND RISE UP SILENT MAJORITY OR YOU WILL BEAR THE BRUNT OF ALL OF THIS MADNESS.
He’s fallen on his sword.
Update: Embattled Massachusetts climate official resigns ‘immediately’ for his ‘break their will’ & ‘turn the screws on’ citizens (11 Feb)
Not allowed to let slip the plan, which is obvious to anyone with a brain and some technical knowledge.
“He’s fallen on his sword”.
Is there a local sword manufacturer that we can put a big order with for distribution to our glorious bureaucracy and their half-witted political shepherds?
Carbon steel?
Net Zeros, or NetZees – short for the Netzero Socialist Workers Party.
Good one, bringing this to public knowledge. And our object lesson from this is to call them out loud and clear in their attempts to IMPOSE this stuff on us. Do it now, while it is only an idea and not full reality. Get those governors and politicians more than a little bit worried so they will start to question the fake science behind this stuff.
Hmmm. Ismay.
A surname of ill repute, especially associated with ships of state.
Any relation? 😀
Don’t worry, he’s just “young and naïve”.
He’ll be back after going to PC speak school, where you speak in code and don’t simply say what you mean.
The sense of entitlement and superiority of these “elites” is truly nauseating.
Impressive ! The internet is forever and I’m sure the unemployed Keystone workers would welcome him at the back of their unemployment line, he’ll be the diversity guy with dark sunglasses dressed in a red dress.