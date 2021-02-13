Liberty Quote
Poverty, ignorance, illness and other problems of that kind are not metaphysical emergencies.— Ayn Rand
Open Forum: February 13, 2021
Bugger, 2nd…
Bronze
Some tunes for the early hours….
Podium! Wheeee!
As of today, this Anger has been deemed fit to work on the WA rail network. The stuff outside the Metropolitan area, at least.
5 more weeks of Ground School, then we’re on line. Literally.
Opa!
#Chuglyfe
Podium! Wheeee!
Feck- Celebrated too soon…
Finally.
A thread about nothing. So far.
Lame pics.
and suddenly, nothing happened
And nothing was good.
There was nothing, and there was nothing on the next page…
I got plenty of nothing, and nothing’s plenty for me…
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Gj95CIJBJFE
This thread started out with nothing, and still has most of it left….
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=zlbeDGdsyr4
I am truly sorry Struth, but you have been so maudlin and combative.this evening, I am now statutorily obliged to pull the piss out of you. A little bit.
Bad as things may be, you are doing OK. You are not these people…
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=NVahYrtFQas
http://www.youtube.com/watch
LEMMY on TRUMP in 1991
Lemmy was wrong.
Trump’s main motivation was making successful deals, not making money.
How the CCP seeks to control America
https://cdn.epoch.cloud/assets/static_assets/epochtimes-CCP-Control-America.jpg
Thanks for the “lame” ones Mark A
😄
Sure. But the vast majority of Australians do submit, so a few of us not wearing masks might make us feel good but has no actual effect on the tyrants doing this to us. They get a thrill from punsihing us.
To go back to the beginning, the family who made the video will have had a far greater influence on the fuckwits subjecting us to this garbage than a couple of old curmudgeons refusing to wear a mask. Ridicule is a weapon.
[This crossover thing is painful. But I consider my point is pertinent. Cats can throw their boots at it as they so wish]
Rex Anger, that is called telling the s truth. It upsets a lot of people here, because they know it’s the truth as well, they just don’t want to hear it.
If Truth grieves you Struth, then coming to terms with that is something that fiery rhetoric at the choir here is not going to help.
We know it.
We get it.
Do you think 4 or more whole generations of people under the thumb of Marx and Lenin’s goons who were held so completely at bay they could not sneeze without a dossier being compiled on the spatter pattern and viscosity, survived by obvious and visible displays of defiance? When they all knew that those who did disappeared?
They played the games their increasingly desperate ‘masters’ demanded of them, but never agreed. They were compliant. But the vast majority were not acquiescent.
And the Communist Party knew it. As far back as 1917 when they completed their Revolution. And this realisation broke them. Long before the cracks were visible to Western observers. Just as it is already breaking our monkey-see-monkey-doo leftwit bugmen, political and oligarch classes. Just on a scale of months and years rather than decades.
Why else do Slavs have such a sardonic and dry sense of humour? Why else their persistent cynicism when Germans and Frenchmen try exactly the same schtick?
Note that bayonets were eventually fixed, Parties eventually purged and entire social and political edifices toppled. Through the quiet and invisible defiance of tens of millions of people. Including ostensibly loyal Party members and state agents, that slowly turned to visible defiance as the time was right.
Win the victory in your mind first, Struth. Then you’ll find the whole act of Resistance so much easier and satisfying.
How good is that song?
Let’s all raise a Tsingtao and enjoy a cheroot for the start of the Year of the powerful Chinese Ox. And welcome on board Nikki Haley.
Spack off Grigory.
Besides, nobody on the Left smokes. Pissweak trolling.
Go wake up your Ed Case sock instead, and tell us all about how declaring carbohydrates and crystalline salt a Crime against Humanity will save Joe Burns’ place as an opener for Australia…
Now a subversive act!!
Masks and lockdowns will not cause widespread reactions against the government because people will typically sacrifice freedom for a sense of security. So stop dreaming.
In Qld there are reports of rental squeezes and the emergence of increasing homeless. Housing prices have jumped 10% and rentals by $100-200. Vacancy rates on the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast are less < .5%. The government poured money into the economy that is being funneled into the ponzi property scheme. Southern money is flooding into QLD. Increasing numbers of people now have the worst insecurity: not having a roof over their heads. The government, the policy advisors, and economists got it all wrong. Par for the course. There is no solution to this problem.
Interesting play through – like watching a movie.
Interesting story about Duntroon in the Advertiser.
It is also in the Courier Mail and the Daily Telegraph. The Herald Sun has the story from the other side (i.e. Cosgrove’s).
This leads to a re-read of a story in The Australian on the 13th of November last year.
Whoops, the Herald Sun story is the same one, just with a little bit of different wording.