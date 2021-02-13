Priyamvada, Kehinde, Onyeka and Madhusree agree: Churchill a ‘white supremacist’ and British Empire ‘worse than the Nazis’.

That’s just a That’s just a fact . But if you state something like that it’s like heresy.”



That ‘discussion’ took place at Churchill College, Cambridge. In other UK historical “fact” developments…

First photos of Jodie Turner-Smith as Anne Boleyn in the upcoming miniseries. Directed by Lynsey Miller. pic.twitter.com/Pr7Vc0lAPL — Women Film Directors (@women_direct) February 11, 2021



I for one am looking forward to Miller’s bio-pic of Barack Obama… with Vince Vaughn in the lead role. In the United States this week, the Aunt Jemima brand of pancake mix and syrup was renamed but, for her part, the BAFTA award-winning director is comfortable using a black face to sell treacle. That’s what I call racist.