That ‘discussion’ took place at Churchill College, Cambridge. In other UK historical “fact” developments…
First photos of Jodie Turner-Smith as Anne Boleyn in the upcoming miniseries. Directed by Lynsey Miller. pic.twitter.com/Pr7Vc0lAPL
I for one am looking forward to Miller’s bio-pic of Barack Obama… with Vince Vaughn in the lead role. In the United States this week, the Aunt Jemima brand of pancake mix and syrup was renamed but, for her part, the BAFTA award-winning director is comfortable using a black face to sell treacle. That’s what I call racist.
Priyamvada, Kehinde, Onyeka and Madhusree agree: Churchill a ‘white supremacist’ and British Empire ‘worse than the Nazis’.
Wouldn’t that make them all collaborators, given how they’ve benefited from the British Empire?
Let the dead bury the dead, turn off your television as it is completely converged at this point.
And when no one watches their dopey Black Boleyn, they’ll scweam waaaacism!
TV lost the plot years ago. I prefer 1970s entertainment.
Sheesh, what a burn.
Of course, the Boleyn family was a well known Anglo-French black noble house. 🤦
Priyamvada, Kehinde, Onyeka and Madhusree all benefiting from that terrible racism they decry as a fact. They could always hand back all their privilege, positions and income earned from this awful ‘fact’. Given that none of them are historians as pointed out then doesn’t their ‘fact’ merely become opinion and therefore of no consequence other than to identify their personal biases?
Cultural approbation
That is more or less the point I made on another blog earlier.
Of course, black person playing historical white person = okay; go for it!
White person playing black person = outrage.
The people making these calls know how absurd it is as well as you or I.
They are just rubbing your face in it.
Perfesser,
You have it all backwards, good sir. I know some good Scottish folk. In fact, some of my friends are Scots. No true Scotsman is mad, and no they are not terrorists. They are merely attempting to rid the world of polluting vermin.
However, I believe that victory in this noble task may go to the weather… /sarc
The world is slowly going insane and the ones who dare to speak up get drowned out by those in the asylum.