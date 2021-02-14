ABC now wondering if Trump can be impeached for littering

Posted on 7:21 pm, February 14, 2021 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Media, Shut it down. Fire them all.. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to ABC now wondering if Trump can be impeached for littering

  1. Roger
    #3756786, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:30 pm

    Can I have my 8c a day – adjusted for inflation – back?

  2. stackja
    #3756787, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:30 pm

    Cuomo to supervise NY persecution of Donald Trump? Or NYC mayor?
    NYT will approve.

  4. Tezza
    #3756793, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:36 pm

    It’s all a necessary part of the healing process.

  5. stackja
    #3756796, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:38 pm

    ABC telling their “audience” what they want to hear. Their “audience” don’t know anything else.

  6. Bronson
    #3756822, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:13 pm

    Ffs why are we paying for this sh$te? It costs us $1 billion a year for a constant stream of [email protected] that compromises digital pollution.

  7. a happy little debunker
    #3756825, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:18 pm

    I look forward to Trump being charged by Georgia’s Justice department for daring state-secretary Raffensperger to investigate outlined election fraud and ‘find’ 12000 of the estimated 450 000 illegally cast ballots.

  8. Chris M
    #3756830, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:22 pm

    Hate ABC like they hate Trump, Jesus and big coal.

  9. Des Deskperson
    #3756834, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:27 pm

    On ABC TV news tonight, Greg Jennet – one of the many ABC ‘stars’ * now, it seems, rep0rting from Washington – described Trump’s lawyers as working on behalf of their ‘paymaster’.

    The normal terminology – used in reporting about almost anyone else – would, of course, be ‘client’. ‘Paymaster’ implies a venial, servile and corrupt relationship, a nasty and – one assumes – deliberate slur by their ABC.

    * including Mr and Mrs Snowcone. The former’s employee status, his salary and his role remain opaque. The former ABC Washington bureau chief – David Lipsom – was recently recalled after only 13 months in the job. There is nothing on line about his replacement; maybe a little sinecure for Snowcone??

  10. David
    #3756844, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:38 pm

    Good heavens i hate the ABC as for the board they should go time the PM did something about it

  11. geoffff
    #3756845, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:38 pm

    The most acquitted president in US history.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.