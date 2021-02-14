Adam Creighton conducted a poll…

How long would lockdowns be in Australia if politicians and top public servants took a 20% pay cut for each day of lockdown? 🤔#savinglives #auspol
— Adam Creighton (@Adam_Creighton) February 12, 2021
Another survey – this one by Equity Economics – has attempted to revive an old gender myth:
At ABC Online: Women were let go in greater numbers during COVID.
Bureau of Statistics figures show younger women have lost the highest percentage of jobs during the coronavirus recession.
But when you drill down to those who hold university degrees, those women fare much worse.
According to official figures, in May last year almost 98,000 fewer university-educated women had work than at the start of the pandemic.
This compares to 37,000 fewer young men.
Angela Jackson, lead economist for Equity Economics, reviewed data from the Bureau of Statistics and said she found an alarming trend emerging in the workplace.
“It could be what we are seeing is discrimination,” she said.
“It could be that firms are more likely to let young women go than young men.
“We are actually seeing women with bachelor’s degrees and above doing far worse in the labour market than young men.”
She said when times get tough, jobs held by educated women are more likely to be made redundant.
Or – or – it could be that over the past 12 months plumbers, warehousemen, truckies – et hoc genus omne – have proved more important to keeping people alive than sociology majors.
“Follow the science”. What could possibly go wrong?
Yes! MPs and bureaucrats have not been aware of the damage.
Not one politician or civil servant has suffered loss of income whilst many in private sector have lost their jobs and businesses. No doubt they will be whinging to get their annual pay rises by saying they have saved us all. Meanwhile many usually CBD based public servants have been away from their offices since this started.
Getting them to return to the office is proving tricky too.
During the Greek financial crisis of some years ago, I remember seeing regular sob story pieces on the news about ‘typical’ Greek workers who had lost their jobs. But in every case they turned out to be either social workers, drug counsellors or some other kind or ‘social’ job that didn’t exist until relatively recently.