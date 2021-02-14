Adam Creighton conducted a poll…

At ABC Online: Women were let go in greater numbers during COVID.

Bureau of Statistics figures show younger women have lost the highest percentage of jobs during the coronavirus recession.

But when you drill down to those who hold university degrees, those women fare much worse.

According to official figures, in May last year almost 98,000 fewer university-educated women had work than at the start of the pandemic.

This compares to 37,000 fewer young men.

Angela Jackson, lead economist for Equity Economics, reviewed data from the Bureau of Statistics and said she found an alarming trend emerging in the workplace.

“It could be what we are seeing is discrimination,” she said.

“It could be that firms are more likely to let young women go than young men.

“We are actually seeing women with bachelor’s degrees and above doing far worse in the labour market than young men.”

She said when times get tough, jobs held by educated women are more likely to be made redundant.