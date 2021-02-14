Meet emolliant and avuncular Joe

Posted on 9:49 am, February 14, 2021 by Rafe Champion

Greg Sheridan in The Weekend Australian.

The new US President, Joe Biden, as emolliant and avuncular a leader as you could imagine, had his first presidential conversation with Xi, an old friend from when they were vice-presidents together.

Not quite the words I would have used.

Maybe I just didn’t realise Greg has a sense of humour.

  1. feelthebern
    #3756093, posted on February 14, 2021 at 9:52 am

    Greg Sheridan analysis is now on par with Keith Suter analysis.

  2. Bob
    #3756094, posted on February 14, 2021 at 9:55 am

    Old friends, reunited as fellows, fellow dictators.

  3. Entropy
    #3756095, posted on February 14, 2021 at 9:56 am

    Emollient=moisturiser
    Avuncular= Special relationship with a youngster.

  4. Michel Lasouris
    #3756104, posted on February 14, 2021 at 10:07 am

    Did no-one else notice the way Joke Biden tried to monster anyone who asked awkward questions?
    Biden would lean to overshadow a seated questioner and point with his finger ;literally in his face. Were that me. I would grab the wagging finger and attempt a dislocation.
    I also recall several times that Joke Biden told us how he would “”deal” with any opposition by assaulting them “behind the gym/bike sheds””
    Biden is a bully, a liar and a coward

  5. Roger
    #3756108, posted on February 14, 2021 at 10:13 am

    Emolliant and avuncular?

    Shady and malevolent would be closer to the mark.

    Did Greg write this while on pain killers?

  6. mem
    #3756114, posted on February 14, 2021 at 10:20 am

    In local terminology “A greasy old bastard”. Yep that sounds right.

  8. PB
    #3756178, posted on February 14, 2021 at 11:06 am

    Sheridan has always gone where the shekels are.

  9. JohnJJJ
    #3756262, posted on February 14, 2021 at 12:03 pm

    It’s called levels of incompetence. The real trick to keeping in power is to appear as incompetent as possible. Everyone will do all the tasks you need to do. And you have plenty of time for cunning maneuvers and power plays while they are busy. The leadership of funded Arts organisations in Australia is based on this.
    “oh I just can’t use email…it just tooo complicated…”. “What a nice guy!”
    You can bet he is vicious and nasty. But you will never see it expect in very high pressure personal situations. That is why you get them drunk – the only way to find the true person ( the Japs know this!)

