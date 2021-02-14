Night of The Long Tweets: The SS comes for the SA

Posted on 11:41 am, February 14, 2021 by currencylad

I didn’t realise posting an obscure Tweet here would lead to a leftist manhunt for John Pilger.

4 Responses to Night of The Long Tweets: The SS comes for the SA

  2. Tom
    #3756246, posted on February 14, 2021 at 11:52 am

    Just in case you doubted that leftism is a zombie tribe that tolerates no dissent. Pilger is a lefty lunatic who made the mistake of using rational thought about politics — a bit like how Ed Maguire kidded himself the tribe’s thought police wouldn’t come for him and get him sacked from his most cherished job.

  3. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3756249, posted on February 14, 2021 at 11:54 am

    Well noted, Tom. The left always eat their own in the end.

  4. mh
    #3756252, posted on February 14, 2021 at 11:55 am

    He’s not letting up

    John Pilger
    @johnpilger
    ·
    13h
    I have witnessed the Covid emergency in the UK and Australia, where I am now. The govt of Victoria has slashed health care, botched track-and-trace, disregarded mental health, run risky quarantine hotels, set up ridiculous border rules and issued threats. This keeps no one safe.

