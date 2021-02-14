Thames Freezes

Posted on 2:04 am, February 14, 2021 by Rafe Champion

Thames Frost Fair, 1683–84, by Thomas Wyke

Skating time for Londoners! Thames freezes for the first time in 60 years.

For the first time since 1963, parts of the River Thames were frozen over as witnesses spotted seagulls perching on the icy surface in Teddington. The River Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire was also frozen over leaving boats stuck.

It comes as temperatures dropped to below 0C in parts of England.

In Ravensworth, North Yorkshire, temperatures plummeted to -15.3C last night as the UK braced for up to four inches of snow and 50mph gales today.

Seagulls seen on the ice after Thames freezes

Miscellaneous paintings of skaters on the Thames and elsewhere.

Frost Fairs on the Thames

The River Thames frost fairs[1] were held on the tideway of the River Thames in LondonEngland in some winters, starting at least as early as the late 7th century[2] until the early 19th century. Most were held between the early 17th and early 19th centuries during the period known as the Little Ice Age, when the river froze over most frequently. During that time the British winter was more severe than it is now, and the river was wider and slower, further impeded by the 19 piers of the medieval Old London Bridge which were removed in 1831.

During the Great Frost of 1683–84, the most severe frost recorded in England,[5][6][7] the Thames was completely frozen for two months, with the ice reaching a thickness of 11 inches (28 cm) in London. Solid ice was reported extending for miles off the coasts of the southern North Sea (England, France and the Low Countries), causing severe problems for shipping and preventing the use of many harbours.[8]

  1. stackja
    #3755903, posted on February 14, 2021 at 3:27 am

    If we cut “carbon emissions” the Sun will emit more energy?

  2. Tom
    #3755904, posted on February 14, 2021 at 3:30 am

    Global warmening would make a terrific subject for a satirical West End musical comedy. And the freezing of the Thames would be a marvellous scene-setter to open the show.

    Alas, the world public will be robbed of such merriment because weather catastrophism is the new state religion and mocking the state religion is not only forbidden, but showbusiness zombies are its most ardent believers.

  3. Herodotus
    #3755908, posted on February 14, 2021 at 6:11 am

    Verily, verily, I say unto you: global warming can do anything.
    The gullibility of our media and political class knows no bounds.
    Or, it’s one of those crises that “must not be wasted”, even though it’s a wholly manufactured crisis.

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3755914, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:07 am

    This is the fun thing about the climate tragics. They say the cold is due to global warming.
    But if global warming causes cold weather does global cooling also cause cold weather?
    And if so how do you then tell global warming from global cooling?

    The Northern Hemisphere’s Big Freeze – Electroverse (12 Feb)

    Low temperatures records have been tumbling across the planet of late, particularly in the Northern Hemisphere — North America, Europe, and Asia have each logged thousands of new cold records this winter, and now the situation looks set to intensify even further…

    Latest GFS runs show a hemisphere-wide hyperborean invasion starting now and running all of next week, with brutal Arctic air masses occupying the majority of the mid-latitudes by Monday, Feb. 15.

    Temperature departures of 20C below the winter average will grip much of North America and Russia, with North Africa and eastern Asia also copping nation-spanning blasts of anomalous cold.

    The mercury within the Arctic region itself is forecast to rise above average, but this is an expected phenomenon during times of low solar activity as a weak and wavy “meridional” jet stream flow diverts that frigid polar cold south.

    It’s the Sun stupid.

  5. Mark M
    #3755920, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:30 am

    Feb 10, 2021: Cold snap blamed for mass deaths of tree martin birds in WA’s South West

    “Conservationists have blamed a summer cold snap for the widespread deaths of a small native bird in Western Australia’s South West.

    A low pressure system brought unseasonal cold temperatures and heavy rainfall to southern WA for several days from the weekend.”

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-02-09/cold-weather-blamed-for-mass-tree-martin-bird-deaths/13135174

    Who remembers the the CSIRO’s drought vortex of 2003?

    Kevin Hennessy, CSIRO: What we’ve seen in the past 30 years or so is that many of these cold fronts have moved further south so fewer cold fronts are bringing rain to places like Perth, Melbourne and Hobart.

    Kevin Hennessy: When we look at the global average temperature over the past 100 years or so it’s become significantly warmer since 1970 and natural factors alone don’t account for that.

    When we put increasing greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere all of a sudden we start to get a decent explanation for what’s been happening.

    https://www.abc.net.au/catalyst/drought-vortex/11007620

    So, carbon (sic) explains the cold snaps. Got it.

    Q. If carbon (sic) causes cold when it’s carbon (sic) hot, how do you know when it’s fixed.

    A. Check your wallet, you’re being diddled.

  6. shatterzzz
    #3755921, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:39 am

    You live and learn .. in my 70s now but born in County Durham, England less than a mile from Ravensworth Castle and reading this wondered how I’d gotten re-located into northern Yorkshire but .. The castle and the village are two completely different places …… Google can be your friend .. LOL!

  7. a happy little debunker
    #3755924, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:43 am

    Yep, sure is cold the UK…
    But we cannot compare this small amount of ice with the frost fairs as the flow of the Thames has been changed substantially & repeatedly since those times.

    Comparing Apples and Oranges will always leave you looking like a coupla ripe Nana’s

  8. Mark M
    #3755928, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:51 am

    1988: “Dr. Hansen informed the lawmakers that the first five months of 1988 were the hottest five-month period on record, averaging four-tenths of a degree above a 30-year (1950-1980) norm of 59 degrees Fahrenheit.” (15 degrees Celsius)

    https://news.google.com/newspapers?nid=1915&dat=19880705&id=kKMtAAAAIBAJ&sjid=9HEFAAAAIBAJ&pg=4970,774657&hl=en

    Wait. What?

    2020 Was One of the Hottest Years on Record, Says World Meteorological Organisation

    “The average global temperature in 2020 was about 14.9C, 1.2 ( 0.1) C above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) level.”

    15c in 1988, 14.9 in 2020.
    And that is hotter?
    Got it.

  10. min
    #3755931, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:57 am

    There will be a lot of miserable , cold experiencing voters in the UK this winter without enough renewable energy to keep them warm . Germany is going through similar hardships with all the solar panels covered in snow and turbines unable to operate in the freezing conditions . In the old days people were used to the vagaries of the weather but standard of living has moved up ,freezing homes chilblains , things many may never have experienced . Who or what will they blame Boris or Covid ?
    Until they have to feel and live the misery the average person has been brainwashed to believe they would have to suffer horrible heat in temperatures up by a couple of degrees however what they are getting is a reality check.

  11. Michel Lasouris
    #3755935, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:59 am

    global warming? I don’t think so

  12. Entropy
    #3755947, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:09 am

    15c in 1988, 14.9 in 2020.
    And that is hotter?
    Got it.

    Different reference period. Always look at the fine print.

  13. Boambee John
    #3755955, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:16 am

    Entropy

    The old statistics trick of selecting a baseline to “prove” what you feel is correct?

    Dishonest pricks.

  14. shatterzzz
    #3755965, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:26 am

    Since November I’ve switched the portable air con on TWICE .. Electric bill for the this quarter is $300 less than last year .. if this is global warming both me and my OAP pension are luvvin’ it! … LOL!

  15. Farmer Gez
    #3755966, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:26 am

    The first time since 1963…..music maestro.

  16. Baa Humbug
    #3755983, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:41 am

    Entropy
    #3755947, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:09 am

    15c in 1988, 14.9 in 2020.
    And that is hotter?
    Got it.

    Different reference period. Always look at the fine print.

    Akshully….Hanson claims 1988 was 15.4 DegC. (read it again).
    WMO claims 2020 was 14.9 DegC

    They learned early not to discuss actual temps because those didn’t show any warming. At least not any steady increase in T’s which they needed to push their fraud.
    So they only talk about “anomalies” against arbitrary base lines. Much easier to fiddle the numbers.

  17. flyingduk
    #3756003, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:57 am

    Just more proof of global warming – shuddup

  18. Chris M
    #3756006, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:58 am

    Not sure about this Rafe, I’ll wait for advice from Greta.

  19. MatrixTransform
    #3756066, posted on February 14, 2021 at 9:29 am

    it appears that hell has indeed frozen over

  20. Farmer Gez
    #3756100, posted on February 14, 2021 at 10:05 am

    With some background in water catchments, I can tell you that the freezing today is more remarkable as ever increasing intensity of land use, urbanisation and dams, runoff increases and flowing waters are harder to freeze.
    Past freezing events would have occurred in a lower flow system.

  21. mh
    #3756103, posted on February 14, 2021 at 10:07 am

    Every US state will see below freezing temperatures over the next week
    By Jennifer Gray, CNN
    Updated 1207 GMT (2007 HKT) February 3, 2021

    It’s about to get so cold that boiling water will flash freeze, frostbite could occur within 30 minutes and it will become a shock to the system for even those who are used to the toughest winters.

    The coldest air of the season will be diving south, not leaving anyone out. Every single state in the US — including Hawaii — will reach below freezing temperatures on Monday morning.
    Check how cold your low will be Monday.
    This includes 86% of the country and 235 million people, and one blast of arctic air is responsible for much of that

  22. Roger
    #3756111, posted on February 14, 2021 at 10:17 am

    If we’re heading for a decrease in solar activity we could expect decades of cooler weather ahead. This may finally put the kibosh on the anthropogenic global warming caper.

  23. mh
    #3756122, posted on February 14, 2021 at 10:26 am

    UK reporter freezes to death

    A young filmmaker is believed to have frozen to death while making a documentary about sleeping rough on the streets as he tried to impress television bosses.

    Lee Halpin planned to spend this week on the streets of Newcastle experiencing and filming what life is like for those who are living rough.

    In a video explaining his project, he claimed he was applying for a position on a Channel 4 investigative journalism programme.

    He said that as he had to show the channel he could be ‘fearless’ – a key ‘value’ of the broadcaster – he planned to spend a week ‘immersed’ in the world of homelessness, and wanted to ‘sleep rough and scrounge for food.’

    But three days after embarking on the project talented Lee, who lived with his family in Heaton, Newcastle, was found dead in a boarded-up hostel on Westgate Road, Newcastle.

    It is not yet known how he died, but it’s feared the 27-year-old may have succumbed to hypothermia

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2304443/Lee-Halpin-Filmmaker-27-freezes-death-sleeps-rough-make-documentary-homelessness.html

  24. Tom
    #3756131, posted on February 14, 2021 at 10:33 am

    This may finally put the kibosh on the anthropogenic global warming caper.

    Haha. No, it won’t, Roger. Global warmening was never about the weather, but a Trojan horse designed to bring down capitalism and install a communist utopia. The left’s propaganda puppet masters will have no trouble concocting a narrative to deal with the changing climate cycle and global cooling.

  25. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3756141, posted on February 14, 2021 at 10:39 am

    M h ,was he making a film about global warming ?
    Does this happen a lot I wonder?

  26. Mustapha Bunn
    #3756153, posted on February 14, 2021 at 10:44 am

    In the winter of 1962/63 the Rhine froze and that river is a lot wider etc than the Thames.

  27. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3756154, posted on February 14, 2021 at 10:44 am

    Do Trump and Abbott have any involvment in this mdefying the Paris Accod ?
    President paedo Fraud will fix it by signing away millions of jobs and billions of dollars .

  28. Roger
    #3756156, posted on February 14, 2021 at 10:45 am

    No, it won’t, Roger.

    Yes it will, Tom, because renewable energy sources simply won’t provide the power we’ll need to maintain an advanced society under such conditions. As the Soviets found out, propaganda loses its power when the people are hungry, cold and miserable.

  29. Mark M
    #3756179, posted on February 14, 2021 at 11:06 am

    Hansen: “Like ice cubes in a glass of water on a warm day, the polar ice caps will melt and the level of water in the global glass will rise.”

    https://news.google.com/newspapers?nid=1915&dat=19880705&id=kKMtAAAAIBAJ&sjid=9HEFAAAAIBAJ&pg=4970,774657&hl=en

    Seems this was written before Archimedes and his principle of water displacement:

    “Archimedes’ principle is a law of physics fundamental to fluid dynamics.

    It states that the upward buoyant force exerted on a body immersed in a fluid, whether wholly or partially submerged, is equal to the weight of the fluid that the body displaces.”

    https://www.sciencefacts.net/archimedes-principle.html

  30. mh
    #3756184, posted on February 14, 2021 at 11:12 am

    Professor Fred Lenin
    #3756141, posted on February 14, 2021 at 10:39 am
    M h ,was he making a film about global warming ?
    Does this happen a lot I wonder?

    The guy received a Darwin Award, so it wasn’t all bad news.

  31. Colonel Crispin Berka
    #3756218, posted on February 14, 2021 at 11:35 am

    Hmmm… 2021 minus 1963, it’s very nearly that 60 year cycle in global temperature that the cosmic ray theorists have been talking about for the last eight years.

