Thames Frost Fair, 1683–84, by Thomas Wyke

Skating time for Londoners! Thames freezes for the first time in 60 years.

For the first time since 1963, parts of the River Thames were frozen over as witnesses spotted seagulls perching on the icy surface in Teddington. The River Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire was also frozen over leaving boats stuck.

It comes as temperatures dropped to below 0C in parts of England.

In Ravensworth, North Yorkshire, temperatures plummeted to -15.3C last night as the UK braced for up to four inches of snow and 50mph gales today.