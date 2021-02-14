Thames Frost Fair, 1683–84, by Thomas Wyke
Skating time for Londoners! Thames freezes for the first time in 60 years.
For the first time since 1963, parts of the River Thames were frozen over as witnesses spotted seagulls perching on the icy surface in Teddington. The River Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire was also frozen over leaving boats stuck.
It comes as temperatures dropped to below 0C in parts of England.
In Ravensworth, North Yorkshire, temperatures plummeted to -15.3C last night as the UK braced for up to four inches of snow and 50mph gales today.
Miscellaneous paintings of skaters on the Thames and elsewhere.
The River Thames frost fairs[1] were held on the tideway of the River Thames in London, England in some winters, starting at least as early as the late 7th century[2] until the early 19th century. Most were held between the early 17th and early 19th centuries during the period known as the Little Ice Age, when the river froze over most frequently. During that time the British winter was more severe than it is now, and the river was wider and slower, further impeded by the 19 piers of the medieval Old London Bridge which were removed in 1831.
During the Great Frost of 1683–84, the most severe frost recorded in England,[5][6][7] the Thames was completely frozen for two months, with the ice reaching a thickness of 11 inches (28 cm) in London. Solid ice was reported extending for miles off the coasts of the southern North Sea (England, France and the Low Countries), causing severe problems for shipping and preventing the use of many harbours.[8]
The Northern Hemisphere’s Big Freeze – Electroverse (12 Feb)
It’s the Sun stupid.
Feb 10, 2021: Cold snap blamed for mass deaths of tree martin birds in WA’s South West
“Conservationists have blamed a summer cold snap for the widespread deaths of a small native bird in Western Australia’s South West.
A low pressure system brought unseasonal cold temperatures and heavy rainfall to southern WA for several days from the weekend.”
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-02-09/cold-weather-blamed-for-mass-tree-martin-bird-deaths/13135174
Who remembers the the CSIRO’s drought vortex of 2003?
Kevin Hennessy, CSIRO: What we’ve seen in the past 30 years or so is that many of these cold fronts have moved further south so fewer cold fronts are bringing rain to places like Perth, Melbourne and Hobart.
Kevin Hennessy: When we look at the global average temperature over the past 100 years or so it’s become significantly warmer since 1970 and natural factors alone don’t account for that.
When we put increasing greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere all of a sudden we start to get a decent explanation for what’s been happening.
https://www.abc.net.au/catalyst/drought-vortex/11007620
You live and learn .. in my 70s now but born in County Durham, England less than a mile from Ravensworth Castle and reading this wondered how I’d gotten re-located into northern Yorkshire but .. The castle and the village are two completely different places …… Google can be your friend .. LOL!
Yep, sure is cold the UK…
But we cannot compare this small amount of ice with the frost fairs as the flow of the Thames has been changed substantially & repeatedly since those times.
Comparing Apples and Oranges will always leave you looking like a coupla ripe Nana’s
1988: “Dr. Hansen informed the lawmakers that the first five months of 1988 were the hottest five-month period on record, averaging four-tenths of a degree above a 30-year (1950-1980) norm of 59 degrees Fahrenheit.” (15 degrees Celsius)
https://news.google.com/newspapers?nid=1915&dat=19880705&id=kKMtAAAAIBAJ&sjid=9HEFAAAAIBAJ&pg=4970,774657&hl=en
2020 Was One of the Hottest Years on Record, Says World Meteorological Organisation
“The average global temperature in 2020 was about 14.9C, 1.2 ( 0.1) C above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) level.”
15c in 1988, 14.9 in 2020.
There will be a lot of miserable , cold experiencing voters in the UK this winter without enough renewable energy to keep them warm . Germany is going through similar hardships with all the solar panels covered in snow and turbines unable to operate in the freezing conditions . In the old days people were used to the vagaries of the weather but standard of living has moved up ,freezing homes chilblains , things many may never have experienced . Who or what will they blame Boris or Covid ?
Until they have to feel and live the misery the average person has been brainwashed to believe they would have to suffer horrible heat in temperatures up by a couple of degrees however what they are getting is a reality check.
Different reference period. Always look at the fine print.
Since November I’ve switched the portable air con on TWICE .. Electric bill for the this quarter is $300 less than last year .. if this is global warming both me and my OAP pension are luvvin’ it! … LOL!
The first time since 1963…..music maestro.
Akshully….Hanson claims 1988 was 15.4 DegC. (read it again).
WMO claims 2020 was 14.9 DegC
They learned early not to discuss actual temps because those didn’t show any warming. At least not any steady increase in T’s which they needed to push their fraud.
So they only talk about “anomalies” against arbitrary base lines. Much easier to fiddle the numbers.
it appears that hell has indeed frozen over
With some background in water catchments, I can tell you that the freezing today is more remarkable as ever increasing intensity of land use, urbanisation and dams, runoff increases and flowing waters are harder to freeze.
Past freezing events would have occurred in a lower flow system.
Every US state will see below freezing temperatures over the next week
By Jennifer Gray, CNN
Updated 1207 GMT (2007 HKT) February 3, 2021
If we’re heading for a decrease in solar activity we could expect decades of cooler weather ahead. This may finally put the kibosh on the anthropogenic global warming caper.
UK reporter freezes to death
Haha. No, it won’t, Roger. Global warmening was never about the weather, but a Trojan horse designed to bring down capitalism and install a communist utopia. The left’s propaganda puppet masters will have no trouble concocting a narrative to deal with the changing climate cycle and global cooling.
In the winter of 1962/63 the Rhine froze and that river is a lot wider etc than the Thames.
No, it won’t, Roger.
Yes it will, Tom, because renewable energy sources simply won’t provide the power we’ll need to maintain an advanced society under such conditions. As the Soviets found out, propaganda loses its power when the people are hungry, cold and miserable.
Hansen: “Like ice cubes in a glass of water on a warm day, the polar ice caps will melt and the level of water in the global glass will rise.”
https://news.google.com/newspapers?nid=1915&dat=19880705&id=kKMtAAAAIBAJ&sjid=9HEFAAAAIBAJ&pg=4970,774657&hl=en
Seems this was written before Archimedes and his principle of water displacement:
“Archimedes’ principle is a law of physics fundamental to fluid dynamics.
It states that the upward buoyant force exerted on a body immersed in a fluid, whether wholly or partially submerged, is equal to the weight of the fluid that the body displaces.”
https://www.sciencefacts.net/archimedes-principle.html
Hmmm… 2021 minus 1963, it’s very nearly that 60 year cycle in global temperature that the cosmic ray theorists have been talking about for the last eight years.