The unimpeachable Donald Trump

Posted on 10:16 am, February 14, 2021 by currencylad

He won – again. The big question now is whether Democrats will impeach mass murderer Andrew Cuomo.

7 Responses to The unimpeachable Donald Trump

  1. Robbo
    #3756117, posted on February 14, 2021 at 10:21 am

    The USA is a political shambles and is now the laughing stock of the world. They election system was rorted and manipulated by the Democrats to oust Trump and replace him with a dribbling corrupt idiot. What a choice for the voters. Dumb or dumber.

  2. Roger
    #3756119, posted on February 14, 2021 at 10:22 am

    Not unexpectedly, it must be said.

    Excerpts from his excellent response, pointing to a future political move, can be found here.

  3. another ian
    #3756126, posted on February 14, 2021 at 10:30 am

    “Ted Cruz Reveals Submitted Questions Not Asked: ‘Can We Build Keystone Pipeline if We Add Hunter Biden to the Board?’ ”

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/02/13/ted-cruz-reveals-submitted-questions-not-asked-can-we-build-keystone-pipeline-if-we-add-hunter-biden-board/

    And a new term for the morning

    “Wuhan Flu: The Expendables”

    http://www.smalldeadanimals.com/2021/02/13/wuhan-flu-the-expendables/

  4. Kneel
    #3756133, posted on February 14, 2021 at 10:33 am

    “…impeach mass murderer Andrew Cuomo.”

    But,but… he won an Emmy.
    TV told me he is good – and Trump is evil orange racist misogynist.
    TV wouldn’t lie to me, would it? Especially not the ABC – they are Gov owned, and Gov doesn’t lie, right?

  5. mh
    #3756135, posted on February 14, 2021 at 10:34 am

    Fox News

    Former President Donald Trump on Saturday thanked his lawyers and senators who voted against his impeachment conviction and foreshadowed his political future in a statement following the 57-43 Senate vote to acquit him of inciting an insurrection.

    “I want to first thank my team of dedicated lawyers and others for their tireless work upholding justice and defending truth,” Trump said. “My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country.”

    He added: “This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago.”…

    Trump also foreshadowed his political future.

    “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun,” he said. “In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!

  6. stackja
    #3756149, posted on February 14, 2021 at 10:42 am

    USA Democrats are the problem. They lie, cheat and the MSM ignored it.
    USA voters have to decide what they want. Enough is enough. Yes, States mishandled election, so patriots must start at city, county and state level and reform the whole system.

  7. Zyconoclast
    #3756213, posted on February 14, 2021 at 11:31 am

    The USA are essentially governed as a one party state with the republicans playing role of the “stupid” party.
    They are in fact controlled opposition and should be called the “treason” party.

