Trump impeachment trial ends as it was always going to

TRUMP 2, IMPEACHMENT 0. The Democrats have converted impeachment from a measure of “high crimes and misdemeanors” to simply an indicator that the House of Representatives is controlled by the opposition party. Once again, people claiming to stand up in favor of institutions and traditions against Donald Trump have actually wrecked those institutions and traditions out of pique. This has done lasting damage to the Republic, and they don’t care. They never care.
As I told my twentysomething Con Law students, they have now lived through 75% of America’s presidential impeachments. Of course, if they were one year old, they would still have lived through 50%.
That’s not normal, and the source of the abnormality isn’t Trump.
That’s from Instapundit where the best of the comments thread leads with this:
Since he wasn’t removed, Trump should show up for work tomorrow
I will say this again. I have lived through three almost Identikit presidents: JFK, Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump. They were free market, anti-racist and anti-communist, as well as funny and personally humane in all their dealings. What has changed is the nature of the left which has become totalitarian in its aims and ambitious.
USA Democrats overreached and Donald Trump was elected. And before this USA voters elected Abe Lincoln after Democrats passed Fugitive Slave Act. And Kansas Nebraska Act. USA Democrats don’t know USA history.
I think Americas political system required an element of virtue, which isn’t there any more.
-The supreme court is really just a 3rd house of parliament. Judgements are rambling nonsense to cherry pick and ignore anything to arrive at the political result they want. It is essentially a vote.
-Impeachment is obviously just a vote and nothing to do with a trial.
-The separation of the executive from the leader of the lower house is a disaster. Almost all attention is on POTUS during an election – and almost all policy claims made by a potential POTUS are in the realm of congress, not the executive.
-Americas problems today are almost entirely because Pelosi has run the country for over a decade, all without any real accountability, especially media accountability.
What has changed is the nature of the left which has become totalitarian in its aims and ambitious.
When you say “the left” Steve you refer to the Democrats.
That’s the big change; since Kennedy’s time the Democrats have become socialists, and socialists always tend to the totalitarian end of the political spectrum (with big tech and, it seems, the military brass on their side). Ordinary people just can’t be trusted to know what’s good for them, hence the need to exert power over them.
Hmmm. Trump is anti-racist. News. Trump is anti-communist? Let’s call lover boy in Pyongyang, shall we? As fir the vote, let’s compare the Cheney vote shall we? Which one reflects fear of trump and which demonstrates knowledge that he is a vile, destructive force in the GOP?
Qates obviously didn’t like LBJs version of anti-racism and thinks Trump’s tariff wars are free market examples. He may yet achieve higher peaks.
Hey Kimmiiiieeee…your shtick is both boring and unoriginal. Try harder.
Let’s hear Mitch McConnell after the vote:
“A mob was assaulting a Capitol in his name. These criminals were carrying his banners, hanging his flags and screaming their loyalty to him,” Mr. McConnell said. “There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”
No president impeached previously has had a single member of his own party vote for impeachment. Trump got seven. History will quote McConnell and Trump will be known for sedition.
Bonus McConnell:
“This was an intensifying crescendo of conspiracy theories” by a president who seemed determined to overturn the will of the voters or “torch” institutions on the way out, McConnell says.
Extra sauce from McConnell:
“President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he’s in office,” McConnell said in a floor speech after the acquittal vote. “He didn’t get away with anything yet.”
Right now I’m stocking up on popcorn.
Don’t choke on the popcorn….Kiiiiiiimiiiiiiiieee.
Kim really is that all you’ve got quoting Rinos? Your stuck for material aren’t you. Try harder this is just boring.
@Kim
Time to give up on the baseless, divisive hate speech. That kind of wild crazy talk is what got you into this whole mess. Time to acknowledge that Trump was just found NOT GUILTY by the very process that you presumably deemed both necessary and constitutional. Are you now seriously suggesting that the US Senate reached the wrong verdict?
Your words say nothing about Trump and everything about you. You have allowed yourself to be conned.
Don’t choke on your vomit, Kim.
You must really be hurting now.
LOL
This latest impeachment fiasco has well and truly flushed out the RINO’s in the senate.
So 7 Ex republicans voted against Trump ? To]urnbull “liberals ” Mays “conservatives ” The communists have infiltrated the other political parties well , the greens are the old soviet anti nuke mob upholding anew lie . The US corrupt decromats failed in tgeir attempt to save decromacy,the fit up failed they should have got the Aussie commos who fitted uo Pell to instruct them Yanks !wont tale advice from comrades who know how to do a real fit up .
Interesting ,in England ,a lefty filmmaker froze to death ,making a global warming film was he ?