WaPo encourages angry Democrats to kill people – guilt-free

This is what incitement looks like:


  1. miltonf
    #3756652, posted on February 14, 2021 at 5:18 pm

    Cancel your Amazon account. I did.

  2. stackja
    #3756654, posted on February 14, 2021 at 5:18 pm

    WaPo double standard. Now normal.

  3. Leo G
    #3756658, posted on February 14, 2021 at 5:20 pm

    Do as we say or we’ll destroy your reputation and put your family at risk of violence.
    Extortion with threats?

  4. miltonf
    #3756659, posted on February 14, 2021 at 5:20 pm

    I just looking at Pelosi, the cadaver in her fine clothes and thought of the street thugs who do the dirty old woman’s dirty work.

  5. Tom
    #3756660, posted on February 14, 2021 at 5:25 pm

    Leftards are too dumb to understand that anyone who takes on the corrupt Washington establishment will be immensely popular in middle America, which is disgusted by the corruption.

    The only way the establishment, including its bought and paid for lackeys like the Washington Post, can maintain poliltical power is to bypass democracy and keep rigging elections. It will never have popular support.

    Middle America will never accept its disenfranchisement in November 2020. If the establishment doesn’t cede power to the people (the movement Trump started), there will be an inevitable second civil war — a hot shooting war — inside 10 years.

  7. H B Bear
    #3756679, posted on February 14, 2021 at 5:48 pm

    With US “justice” who needs a Get Out of Jail Free Card anyway?

  8. notafan
    #3756681, posted on February 14, 2021 at 5:50 pm

    Nothing between the ears at WaPo.

  9. thefrollickingmole
    #3756686, posted on February 14, 2021 at 5:51 pm

    It’s strange.
    100% of dems voted to convict, 6 or so repub squishes did the same.
    Yet it’s the repubs who are in the news as unprincipled and scared to step out of line because of retaliation.

    I’m suspecting the media may not be 100% unbiased at times

  10. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3756688, posted on February 14, 2021 at 5:53 pm

    Full Michael van der Veen (Trump’s most recent defence attorney) interview with CBS’s Lana Zak.
    This bloke got a reality check when he took the job of defending Trump against the Senate, van der Veen cannot believe the manner in which the Swamp conducts itself.

  11. mh
    #3756689, posted on February 14, 2021 at 5:54 pm

    Jeff Bezos should face a Senate hearing for this.

  12. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3756690, posted on February 14, 2021 at 5:56 pm

    A comment about Michael van der Veen, on CBS’s twitter thread:

    “….he’s not a Washington guy. He went there expecting logic, reason and due process only to find one giant dumpster fire with clowns dancing around it.”

  13. Roger
    #3756699, posted on February 14, 2021 at 6:11 pm

    The perfect illustration of the immaturity of the prog-left:

    Give us what we demand or we’ll throw our toys out of the cot/attack innocent people and vandalise their property.

  14. Cassie of Sydney
    #3756706, posted on February 14, 2021 at 6:23 pm

    “miltonf
    #3756652, posted on February 14, 2021 at 5:18 pm
    Cancel your Amazon account. I did.”

    I have never had one. I’m proud to say that I have never ever bought anything from Amazon in my life and I never will. The reason the world is in its current state is because of greedy global corporate leviathans like Amazon, Google Twitter and and so on that prey on, chew up and spit out small and medium sized businesses. Amazon should have been broken up years ago. I’d rather pay more to support local business..small, medium and large businesses. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not opposed on online buying but I will only do so from the likes of Bing Lee, Harvey Norman, David Jones, Myer and others…small, medium and large. I buy my books from Dymocks, Abbeys and there is a great Australian owned online bookseller called Booktopia.

  15. JohnJJJ
    #3756712, posted on February 14, 2021 at 6:29 pm

    The modern Yanks are fascinating. On one hand the soy boys, purple femis, Pelosi, liberal jooz, gays, well meaning middle class … never seen real violence, safe lives, Uni upbringing. On the other inner city aggro, ex Afghanistan marines, NRA members, police, illegals. When is the explosion? The dogs of war are straining the leash.

  16. Wally
    #3756743, posted on February 14, 2021 at 6:58 pm

    This Tweet is the very definition of Projection.

  17. Grip
    #3756784, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:29 pm

    Wow. I like the way people here are so gullible they believe their own propagandist in chief.

    For those of you who wondered whose violence this article warned against – it was that of Trump supporters in the future, not of Democrats or anyone of the Left now.

    The article lists the many ways in which the Trump movement has endorsed or wished for violence. It’s hardly credible for you to deny that, when the Orange one himself told violent rioters that he understood their feelings and loved them. (Also invited a rally protester be roughed up, and he would pay for legal costs, amongst other examples.)

  18. Grip
    #3756790, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:34 pm

    Also, many people here have thrilled to the idea of a civil war because of an imaginary fraud against their cult leader.

    Militias armed to the back teeth and loyal to Trump play pretend wars all the time and itch for a chance to make it real.

    So let’s not pretend it is silly to talk of RW violence.

  19. Brian
    #3756798, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:41 pm

    So …
    the people who want Trump acquitted will get violent if he is acquitted….
    okay…..??

  20. Rex Anger
    #3756799, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:43 pm

    Also, many people here have thrilled to the idea of a civil war because of an imaginary fraud against their cult leader.

    Militias armed to the back teeth and loyal to Trump play pretend wars all the time and itch for a chance to make it real.

    So let’s not pretend it is silly to talk of RW violence.

    Just a shame there’s not actually been any, Grigory.

    Unless Anti-Fascists are bow being accurately classified as Fascists, and therefore Right-Wing?

    #TheRevolutionALWAYSEatsItsOwn

  21. miltonf
    #3756800, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:43 pm

    Cassie, 10 years ago, I honestly thought Amazon was a good thing and the way of the future (in a good way). I never anticipated the evil leviathan that it’s turned out to be. I was a heavy user mainly for buying books.

  22. Roger
    #3756801, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:44 pm

    For those of you who wondered whose violence this article warned against – it was that of Trump supporters in the future, not of Democrats or anyone of the Left now.

    True enough as far as the article goes – in which case I’ll withdraw my comment above as it relates to that.

    Nevertheless, the fact remains that Democrats have winked at civil disturbance and violence as a means of political action throughout the (northern) summer of 2020.

    Good luck trying to put that genie back in the bottle.

  23. Rex Anger
    #3756802, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:44 pm

    Wow. I like the way people here are so gullible they believe their own propagandist in chief.

    That’s why you’re here shilling for Chairman Winnie Xi Pooh, right Grigory?

  24. Cassie of Sydney
    #3756803, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:47 pm

    “miltonf
    #3756800, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:43 pm
    Cassie, 10 years ago, I honestly thought Amazon was a good thing and the way of the future (in a good way). I never anticipated the evil leviathan that it’s turned out to be. I was a heavy user mainly for buying books.”

    As I mentioned above, please use Booktopia if you want to buy books online. They’re great…fully Oz owned….and support local bookshops like Abbeys (if you’re in Sydney) and Dymocks.

  25. Cassie of Sydney
    #3756807, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:49 pm

    Gripe = boring. He needs a new shtick.

  26. David Brewer
    #3756809, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:51 pm

    From The Grauniad’s “news” coverage of the impeachment vote:

    Though many Republicans explicitly supported – or implicitly indulged – Trump’s baseless claim of a stolen election, few defended his actions during the trial.

    Trump’s lawyers used just a fraction of the 16 hours allocated for their case. They used a smattering of approaches, arguing Trump could not be tried because he had already left office and that his speech did not amount to an incitement of violence and was protected by the first amendment.

    Those arguments largely seemed to be an effort to distort the case against Trump and obscure the unique context under which he encouraged supporters to disrupt the activities of the US government as it facilitated the peaceful transfer of power.

    Embracing Trump’s combative and fact-bending approach, his lawyers declared him “innocent of the charges against him”

    …and so on. Not the slightest pretense of objectivity.

  27. mh
    #3756812, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:57 pm

    Donald Trump Jr.
    @DonaldJTrumpJr
    ·
    8h
    Great week.

    Trump beats impeachment. Dems in disarray. The Lincoln Project burnt to the ground. The RINOS in the GOP establishment exposed & collapsing. Cuomo & Dem Govs in free fall. The media depressed and lashing out at Dems for their impeachment fail.

    #MAGA ascending again!

  28. miltonf
    #3756813, posted on February 14, 2021 at 7:57 pm

    Booktopia. Noted. thanks.

    The Grauniad- haven’t they gone broke yet? I thought the Grauniad Trust investments weren’t paying like they used to. Maybe they’ve found a sugar daddy. Vomit making rag. Amazing that a lieboral PM was a SECRET driving force in setting the Oz edition.

  29. Cassie of Sydney
    #3756820, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:07 pm

    “…and so on. Not the slightest pretense of objectivity.”

    Objective journalism is dead.

  30. Nighthawk the Elder
    #3756821, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:08 pm

    I never bothered with Amazon, but for strictly economic reasons. They’re too bloody expensive! Their Australian site is not all that competitive and anything they have to ship from the US is ridiculous when you add postage and handling.

    Easier method is to search Amazon for what you want, select and copy the name of the item, including any model number and then paste it into the search at eBay or your favourite online market place. You’ll usually find it substantially cheaper, even with shipping and handling costs. After all, the items all come from the same factory somewhere in China

  31. miltonf
    #3756824, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:14 pm

    Actually speaking of the Grauniad, the The Grauniad Weekly which used to be airmailed on tissue paper had a Washington Post section along with Le Monde. We were a bit left in those days!!

  32. miltonf
    #3756832, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:24 pm

    I used to feel very sophisticated when I took to school in year 10!

  33. Chris M
    #3756837, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:28 pm

    Booktopia if you want to buy books online.

    Thank you, I was buying from the pommy Book Depository but I heard they were bought by Amazon, then their prices went up. Been many years since I bought anything from Amazon, nice feeling.

  34. miltonf
    #3756840, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:32 pm

    When I closed my account a few weeks ago, my Kindle books vanished too. Arseholes.

    Closed the Amex account too after hearing they supported BLM

  35. Cassie of Sydney
    #3756855, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:46 pm

    Here’s a bio of Booktopia.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Booktopia

    And yes, don’t touch “Book Depository”…now owned by Amazon.

    Amazon…like many global corporates such as Google etc. operates like those infamous and very large fishing trawlers which trawl through the oceans scooping up everything and leaving the oceans barren and lifeless. Companies like Amazon give capitalism/free markets a very bad name. I avoid such companies like the plague. We might whinge about companies like Harvey Norman etc. but they provide jobs……terribly unfashionable….and they pay tax.

  36. Mother Lode
    #3756857, posted on February 14, 2021 at 8:49 pm

    Meh.

    The old socialist thing.

    Enemies have earned death by persisting with opinions against the desires of socialists.

    Not too different to the idea that people employing free speech have forfeited protections by exercising free speech which happens to be at variance from orthodoxy.

    Every one is entitled to free speech, but not to unacceptable opinion.

