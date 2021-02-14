What if Daniel Andrews is literally insane

Are these the actions of someone with all his wits about him:

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has hit back at lockdown critics’ claims he has been motivated by political popularity, as the state recorded one new case of locally acquired COVID overnight.

It comes as he deferred all questions about a man’s controversial use of a nebuliser in hotel quarantine for his asthma to Victoria’s quarantine boss Emma Cassar. The man has been blamed for Victoria’s Holiday Inn outbreak and has claimed he has been made to “feel like a criminal”….

Victoria entered its first of a five-day lockdown ordered by Mr Andrews in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, linked to an outbreak at the Holiday Inn.