What if Daniel Andrews is literally insane

Are these the actions of someone with all his wits about him:
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has hit back at lockdown critics’ claims he has been motivated by political popularity, as the state recorded one new case of locally acquired COVID overnight.
It comes as he deferred all questions about a man’s controversial use of a nebuliser in hotel quarantine for his asthma to Victoria’s quarantine boss Emma Cassar. The man has been blamed for Victoria’s Holiday Inn outbreak and has claimed he has been made to “feel like a criminal”….
Victoria entered its first of a five-day lockdown ordered by Mr Andrews in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, linked to an outbreak at the Holiday Inn.
We are locking down the state economy because of one new case! And he thinks Victoria is “the gold standard”!
He’s a nutter with a very small penis.
Can we please have an offensive image alert before belting us with pictures of this twat?
We are locking down the state economy because of one new case! And he thinks Victoria is “the gold standard”!
Derivative bastard.
Comrade Sneakers has a wibble/cynical election stunt less than 5 weeks out from an Election, and Chairman LockDan just has to one-up him.
I get there is a long and honourable history of East-West competition, but there are some things that really should be left alone…
he is a Class A looney*
* and with a very small penis
Nope he’s not insane . . . he’s just pure evil !
Just another socialist / corporate statist politician.
Model A on Chasing Classic Cars on Discovery Turbo +2
Wrong thread
Andrews has no opposition. The state Liberal leader is useless. Meanwhile, Scott Morrison has decided his personal approval rating is more important than taking state premiers head on.
Is LockDan a Dyck?
Stupid, small minded and psychotic.
But Sco Mor’on is his enabler; they’re in it together.
Probably more evil than insane.
The insane ones are those who believe anything the dickhead says.
No, insanity would give him a viable excuse for his actions.
The unfortunate people of Victoriastan have my deepest sympathy. Two weeks ago, early in the afternoon on Sunday, a single case (!!) was detected in Perth, and our Dear Leader immediately enforced a total lockdown on the entire South West, beginning at 6 pm that day. I have some friends who had booked a holiday at Albany for that week, they were unable to go and had to remain at home, I think they have been given credit for the missed holiday. It was a total lockdown, you had to wear a mask even if you went for a walk and wouldn’t come within twenty yards of anyone else. All this for one case.
In the West we have the same problem as you in Victoriastan – the Liberals are quite impotent, I think because it is difficult to find decent people to stand for Parliament. It is possible, even likely, that Labor will win control of both houses in next month’s election, in which case our Great Helmsman can do what he likes.
The fundamental problem is that Andrews has never had a real job in his life. He went straight from navel gazing his way through an arts degree at Monash into a job with the ALP machine. Why should he care about real problems in the real world? It’s all theoretical to him.
If he seems like a sociopath, that’s because he is.