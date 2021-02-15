Do Austrian Lives Matter? One for Sinc

Richard Ebeling posted on the New Austrian School of Economics Facebook group suggesting that there should be an Austrian Economics Pride Month demanding “social equity” in employment and income in the economics profession on the basis of a quota for the Austrian School “collective.” Plus reparations for employment discrimination and for the “hurtful” experience of “marginalization.”
There are few minority schools of economic thought that have been so ridiculed, so made fun of, as well as passed over too often for hiring or promotion in the economics profession.
We have been accused of not being “real” social scientists. Of being blind and ignorant apologists for free market capitalism. Of being conceptual illiterates who don’t do (and worse, don’t have the brains to do) mathematical economics. We have been publicly declared to be embarrassments to the rest of the economics profession.
Our self-esteem has been hurt; we have been treated as and made to feel “inferior,” and not the equal to mainstream economists.
Austrian Economics Pride Month should emphasize our need for “safe spaces” in which mainstream, neoclassical economists should keep out. And if they try to enter those safe spaces the campus police should be instructed to evict them — and by force if necessary.
During Austrian Pride Month mainstream economists should be required to give “trigger word” warnings in the presence of Austrian Economists whenever they mention “Nash equilibrium,” or “velocity of circulation” or “macroeconomics” or “stochastic process”.
Also there would be campus-wide teach-ins on central Austrian themes and there should be “profiles in courage” of those Austrian Economists who had to swim against the tide and who didn’t give in.
Power to the “Austrian” People!
I inquired in the comments whether we would get to trash monuments to Keynes like Central Bank Buildings, then I realised I was confused, that would be the Austrian Lives Matter movement.
I honestly didn’t realise there was widespread contempt for the Austrians.
Really? That’s a thing?
From what I’ve read of Hayek, there is a certain beauty to the Austrian view of economies, history and peoples. I you wanted to wack it all into a graph with mathematical footnotes, you could, I guess. But I don’t get the argument that Austrianism isn’t mathy enough. Didn’t Hayek himself coin the word ‘scientistic’ to describe fake quantitative hubris?
Try calling yourself “Libertarian” on a blog where conservatives will tell you how much they didn’t conserve and why it’s all your fault.
