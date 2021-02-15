Do Austrian Lives Matter? One for Sinc

There are few minority schools of economic thought that have been so ridiculed, so made fun of, as well as passed over too often for hiring or promotion in the economics profession.

We have been accused of not being “real” social scientists. Of being blind and ignorant apologists for free market capitalism. Of being conceptual illiterates who don’t do (and worse, don’t have the brains to do) mathematical economics. We have been publicly declared to be embarrassments to the rest of the economics profession.

Our self-esteem has been hurt; we have been treated as and made to feel “inferior,” and not the equal to mainstream economists.

Austrian Economics Pride Month should emphasize our need for “safe spaces” in which mainstream, neoclassical economists should keep out. And if they try to enter those safe spaces the campus police should be instructed to evict them — and by force if necessary.