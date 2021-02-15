Hollywood heavyweight calls on pope to rebuke protestants

Academy Award winner also slammed glossy, sumptuous fabric

  1. Damon
    #3757226, posted on February 15, 2021 at 12:08 pm

    I think dressmakers should object.

  2. Strayan Drongo
    #3757236, posted on February 15, 2021 at 12:14 pm

    Snitches get stitches Penn

  3. Suburban Boy
    #3757241, posted on February 15, 2021 at 12:21 pm

    Having satin sheets doesn’t necessarily make you a sinner destined for the bowels of hell, Sean.

  4. stackja
    #3757245, posted on February 15, 2021 at 12:22 pm

    Penn senior supported Stalin.

  5. Oh come on
    #3757257, posted on February 15, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    Oh my. That’s a risible amount of stupid right there.

    This is the same guy who haplessly brought down El Chapo (who really ought to have known better) by inadvertently leading the authorities to the cartel boss’s hideout. Not that Penn was attempting to bring justice to this mass-murdering thug – quite the opposite. He was hoping to capitalise on El Chapo’s notoriety to bolster his own bad boy image by interviewing him. Well, the consequence of an intersection of vanity and idiocy is that El Chapo is rotting in a US supermax, so I suppose we have the moronic Penn to thank for that.

  6. Crossie
    #3757258, posted on February 15, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    stackja
    #3757245, posted on February 15, 2021 at 12:22 pm
    Penn senior supported Stalin.

    Take out one letter and you have whatever it was Sean was trying to say.

  7. Simple Simon
    #3757262, posted on February 15, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    Nights in white satin? Never reaching the end?

    Just what the truth is, I can’t say anymore.

    Some try to tell me, thoughts they cannot defend,
    Just what you want to be, you will be in the end.

  8. Shy Ted
    #3757265, posted on February 15, 2021 at 12:40 pm

    As long as Santi still comes at Christmas.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3757266, posted on February 15, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    My suggestion to Sean is to not do LSD whilst tweeting. That one seems not entirely coherent.

  10. Dave in Marybrook
    #3757268, posted on February 15, 2021 at 12:43 pm

    Robin Wright
    Madonna (when she was hot)
    Naomi Watts (on film, but it still makes my blood boil)
    Where does such a jammy douche get off, with a smarmy sledge against some remote and indefensive men of faith?

  11. Mother Lode
    #3757271, posted on February 15, 2021 at 12:47 pm

    I will assume he was talking about Satan.

    Is he a religious person? Or just a Hollywood airhead who thinks he can trip up conservatives by using what he rather pathetically perceives to be their beliefs against them?

  12. Oh come on
    #3757273, posted on February 15, 2021 at 12:48 pm

    I wonder how the Vatican impeachment process works – presumably Penn means excommunication. Those “evangelical leaders” are going to be gutted if the pope excommunicates them.

  13. Crossie
    #3757274, posted on February 15, 2021 at 12:48 pm

    This also seals Nikki Hayley’s fate with Republican voters. Being admired by Hollywood idiots is not a plus but a kiss of death.

  14. max
    #3757278, posted on February 15, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    by R.J. Rushdoony:
    the word “salvation” which is very common in the New Testament, is the word soteria. It means “deliverance, preservation, victory, help.”

    in paganism, men did have this hope… They looked to their political leaders. They believed in political saviors.

    Cicero, for example, believed in political salvation and he hailed various persons who came along as saviors. For example, Octavian. He wrote of him, “In him we place our hopes of liberty. From him we have already received salvation.” Cicero also spoke of Rome as, “The light of the world.” You can see why a certain type of conservative is drawn to Cicero, because he, too, believes in political salvation, and Cicero is one of history’s great champions of political salvation.

    our trust as Christians can never be in the emperor’s genius, and the emperor as a divine leader,

    For Christianity, salvation means faith in the atonement of Jesus Christ; there is then reconciliation with God.

  15. Bronson
    #3757279, posted on February 15, 2021 at 12:58 pm

    Satin satan it’s all the same isn’t? This statement is so dumb that’s it’s a wonder the man could type it and stay conscious at the same time. I presume apart from being very stupid he doesn’t know a lot about the Reformation?

  16. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3757290, posted on February 15, 2021 at 1:15 pm

    Vatican impeachment? They used to burn the ones who didnt follow the party line didnt they ? _the left longing for the return of the good old days.

  18. Slim Cognito
    #3757294, posted on February 15, 2021 at 1:20 pm

    The fact that this bloke was once married to Madonna says it all about his lack of taste and judgement.

  19. Dave in Marybrook
    #3757298, posted on February 15, 2021 at 1:24 pm

    followed Satin into the *towels* of hell
    Makes sense now

  20. Des Deskperson
    #3757302, posted on February 15, 2021 at 1:30 pm

    Remember this feckless buffoon farting about in a ‘mass rescue’ rowboat during Hurricane Katrina.

    The rowboat started leaking and the motor wouldn’t start.

  21. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3757304, posted on February 15, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    Another notorious Hollyweird imbecile.

  22. rich
    #3757312, posted on February 15, 2021 at 1:54 pm

    what the actual … ?

    And these potatoes are our “moral betters”?

  23. Roger
    #3757315, posted on February 15, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    “Actors are generally stupid people.”

    Anthony Hopkins

    Yet more verification of Mr. Hopkins’s statement.

  24. Mother Lode
    #3757316, posted on February 15, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    Pretty sure he meant ‘bowls of hell’.

  25. P
    #3757329, posted on February 15, 2021 at 2:18 pm

    This also seals Nikki Hayley’s fate with Republican voters. Being admired by Hollywood idiots is not a plus but a kiss of death.

    Louis L. Murray Jr @LouisLMurrayJr . 1h
    Must watch! @NikkiHaley booed at Boston Republican Breakfast! #AmericaLast @ColumbiaBugle

    https://twitter.com/LouisLMurrayJr1/status/1361133939679723521

  26. Bruce in WA
    #3757336, posted on February 15, 2021 at 2:25 pm

    “Waiter! Oh, waiter! I’ll have a double shot of whatever stupid’s quaffing.”

  27. Perplexed of Brisbane
    #3757343, posted on February 15, 2021 at 2:36 pm

    Shouldn’t the Pope be excommunicating Biden and Pelosi?

  28. a reader
    #3757351, posted on February 15, 2021 at 2:43 pm

    Is this an indication of how little Mr Penn understands about Christianity? I’m sure Martin Luther, the original in the 16th century (for the benefit of Mr Penn), really appreciated the impeachment by the Pope at the Diet of Worms.

  29. Dave in Marybrook
    #3757357, posted on February 15, 2021 at 2:54 pm

    Don’t you start bad-mouthing spuds, rich
    There’s a world of pain awaiting anyone who curses the apples of the earth
    Away with you, to the bowls of paleo hell

  30. Crossie
    #3757359, posted on February 15, 2021 at 2:57 pm

    Perplexed of Brisbane
    #3757343, posted on February 15, 2021 at 2:36 pm
    Shouldn’t the Pope be excommunicating Biden and Pelosi?

    You would think so. They are cafeteria Catholics.

  31. notafan
    #3757369, posted on February 15, 2021 at 3:16 pm

    Give Sean some credit.

    He’s using the Evangelical Twitter spelling of Satan.

    All in all though

    It’s a magnificent word salad.

    PS if he’s pointing at Baptists* they don’t believe they are protestants but have survived since AD 33.

    *that other wasn’t called John the Catholic after all.

  32. notafan
    #3757371, posted on February 15, 2021 at 3:18 pm

    Biden and Pelosi have already self excommunicated.

    But yes they should be, if they haven’t been already*, told not to present themselves for Holy Communion.
    *Biden’s been refused before, iirc South Carolina.

  33. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3757373, posted on February 15, 2021 at 3:22 pm

    How are the ahollywood and Washington Psychiatrists going to handle the influx of crazies when Trump wins in 2024? Still they will have a practice rush in the mid terms ,when the Americans have their revenge . All those ECT macjnes full of geriatric decromats and rinos ,old peoples home week .

  34. Perfidious Albino
    #3757378, posted on February 15, 2021 at 3:31 pm

    #Istandwithsatin

  35. billie
    #3757384, posted on February 15, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    he’s a confusing fellow, could have even been santa I guess

  36. Chris M
    #3757400, posted on February 15, 2021 at 3:50 pm

    And these potatoes are our “moral betters”?

    Well no, not Sean.

    Or this pope.

    Just a couple of bewildered hippies.

  37. Jock
    #3757414, posted on February 15, 2021 at 4:00 pm

    Sean Penn appears to be actings Tiny Tim. Was he a child actor who didnt go to “real” school? Not that real school is much different in California.

  38. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3757419, posted on February 15, 2021 at 4:05 pm

    Satin is the root of all evil…

  39. Dot
    #3757423, posted on February 15, 2021 at 4:09 pm

    It comes full circle.

    Maddona Ciccone wrote/sang lyrics in 1988/1989:

    “Satan sheets are very romantic, but what happens when you’re not there…?”

    I ways knew it as an Arsenal Fan. Manchester United is the Great Satin.

  40. Cold-Hands
    #3757428, posted on February 15, 2021 at 4:13 pm

    Shouldn’t the Pope be excommunicating Biden and Pelosi?

    Better add Daniel Andrews to the list, for exactly the same reasons.

