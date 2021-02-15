Impeachment one day on

Posted on 10:45 am, February 15, 2021 by Steve Kates

President Trump Thanks Defense Team, GOP Lawmakers Following Acquittal In Impeachment Trial. From which:

Meanwhile, back to abnormal on the left.

Trump Impeachment Lawyer’s Home Vandalized, Law Practice “Under Siege”

Not to mention:

WATCH: Trump attorney argues about “slanted media” with CBS News anchor.

And for completeness: Pelosi Brings 2 Failed Impeachments, Lashes Out At GOP. You do have to wonder what people who vote for the left understand about the world.

2 Responses to Impeachment one day on

  1. stackja
    #3757159, posted on February 15, 2021 at 10:49 am

    the left understand about the world

    They are dreaming of a Soviet utopia.

  2. Roger
    #3757165, posted on February 15, 2021 at 10:53 am

    CBS news anchor actually said “everythink”.

