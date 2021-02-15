Impeachment one day on

President Trump Thanks Defense Team, GOP Lawmakers Following Acquittal In Impeachment Trial. From which:

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you…” pic.twitter.com/uDFydj7Xy0 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 13, 2021

Meanwhile, back to abnormal on the left.

Trump Impeachment Lawyer’s Home Vandalized, Law Practice “Under Siege”

Not to mention:

WATCH: Trump attorney argues about “slanted media” with CBS News anchor.

And for completeness: Pelosi Brings 2 Failed Impeachments, Lashes Out At GOP. You do have to wonder what people who vote for the left understand about the world.