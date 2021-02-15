Mayhem the Conqueror

THIS graph and associated economic data have just been published by Britain’s Office for National Statistics. If what Figure 3 records were true of another country – say, Fiji or even Australia – it would register as something between unsurprisingly grim and disappointingly bleak. When the words “on record” are used regarding a land as chronicled as Britain, however, your jaw drops. I’ve added the second graph (Wikipedia) for context.



What, you may well ask, are Boris Johnson’s Tories doing about this catastrophe? At the moment, this.

