Never to be forgotten… except, of course, by the media

April 2020: The senate majority leader incites a Democrat mob to assault or kill two Supreme Court justices:
Related: Lindsey Graham says Republicans may impeach Kamala Harris for aiding and abetting violence.
April 2020: The senate majority leader incites a Democrat mob to assault or kill two Supreme Court justices:
Related: Lindsey Graham says Republicans may impeach Kamala Harris for aiding and abetting violence.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
There will be no carbon tax under the Government I lead
It’s not hypocrisy. They are using the playbook called punish the enemy and reward allies. For 70 years or more conservatives have been pointing out the left’s hypocrisy to no effect. Shame and embarrassment only work on people who have any shame. Conservatives need to understand that they are in a civilizational war, just because it hasn’t gone hot yet doesn’t mean that the left doesn’t consider you the enemy on which any and all stratagies and tactics are allowed.