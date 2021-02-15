The new denialism

There is no cancel culture. The fastest way to get a book deal in this country is to whine about cancel culture. Every single one of these people ends up on their feet. They are fine. They have giant platforms. They are heard loud and clear. Right-wing opinions are everywhere. — Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) June 10, 2020

… and then, just like that …

I knew that this sort of censorship happened. I have long argued that the most pernicious “cancel culture” is the one directed toward pro Palestinian speech. But I was shocked at how blatant it was. They were very clear I was being fired for criticism of US policy

toward Israel. — Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) February 10, 2021

how quickly the worm turns.