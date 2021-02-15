The new denialism

Posted on 4:03 pm, February 15, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

… and then, just like that …

how quickly the worm turns.

This entry was posted in Culture Wars, Taking out the trash. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.