Remember all research is good research

Yesterday ANU Vice-Chancellor Brian Schmidt told the AFR:
The vice-chancellor of The Australian National University predicts a “five-year depression” in university research as the COVID-19 pandemic crushes income and pushes up costs.
Professor Brian Schmidt told The Australian Financial Review there was no short-term solution to the collapse in international revenue and universities faced a difficult task lobbying government because research would not pay a dividend between now and the next election.
That was despite the long-term dividend being a lift in productivity for the whole economy. “It’s very hard to express that in ways that win elections,” he said.
While the Australian reported:
“The job of universities is the pursuit of the truth, and without truth, democracy cannot function and cannot adequately address the great problems facing the world,” he will say, according to an excerpt released ahead of the speech.
However, Professor Schmidt will say that the problem goes deeper than this. He believes the retreat from the values of the Enlightenment has led to the current situation where there is no agreement about, or acceptance of, truth.
“The biggest problem in the world today is the undermining of the Enlightenment belief in the primacy of the truth. And without agreement about the truth, we don’t debate, we fight,” he will say.
“Because they exist to establish what is true, universities are needed like never before.”
So, how is that truthful, productivity enhancing, election winning research coming along?
Today we read in the Daily Telegraph:
Academics at the nation’s top university have told staff to stop using the word “mother’’ and replace it with “gestational parent”, while a “father’’ should now be referred to as a “non-birthing parent” in order to deliver gender-inclusive education.
The Australian National University’s Gender Institute Handbook instructs tutors and lecturers to use terms like “chestfeeding’’ instead of breastfeeding and “human or parent’s milk’’ instead of the phrase “mother’s milk’’.
“When discussing childbirth, use the terms ‘gestational’ or ‘birthing’ parent rather than ‘mother’, and the terms ‘non-gestational’ or ‘non-birthing’ parent rather than ‘father’,” the book says.
But …
But an ANU spokesman distanced the university from the handbook when asked about it yesterday.
“The guide is an academic output produced by experts who are free to research in their field of expertise under our policies on academic freedom,” he said.
“This document is not an official ANU policy, process or official prescription to staff and students.”
Not policy. It’s “research”.
I would love to see someone take that to an election.
Poor bugger’s got to say something to justify a million plus in salary, when research funds have essentially dried up.
Seems like we have a massive problem. ANU is passing this off as “original research.” But they have in fact apparently plagiarised UK hospitals:
I’d love to hear a good explanation for this apparently incredible coincidence.
Schmitt has been talking total bollocks on climate for years
It’d be interesting to see how large a proportion of ARC grants have some sort of climate change linkage. I suspect a large proportion of them. Which would then mean very little real research is actually funded because of displacement by all the climate stuff, which is pure fantasy.
I have not been reading Phys.org as much as I used to because a great deal of it nowadays is meaningless global warming related drivel. It’s like the Lysenkoists of Soviet times – everyone takes something for granted that is wrong, then they write endless papers about it because they can’t get money otherwise and dare not say the emperor has no clothes as they’d never then get tenure.
Personally I’d be happy if all research budgets were allocated to science, medicine, engineering and similar valid interests. Sociology and the like (including especially economics and politics) should be severely competitive to choke off the vast rivers of bilge that clog up the waste recycling centres.
https://thenationalpulse.com/news/exc-who-covid-investigator-is-chinese-cdc-advisor-who-accepted-ccp-research-grants/
Asking, do our universities also accept CCP research grants?
ANU has too much OPM.
Need some research into how long a human can walk around outside with a garbage bag on their head before collapsing.
An Instruction manual that is a product of “research” in a Pseudo-intellectual area. Gender studies, and the like, have a lot to answer for, together with the university hierarchies who fostered them.
Really , I can assure you I looked at a lot of crap research when doing post grad in the subject 35 years ago . I can’t imagine it getting better with so many trying to get on the gravy train of all the current issues . Moreover I have listened to many academics since when speaking on their subjects whose data , methodology or both was suspect in the research they quoted eg Michael Manne
What would Peter Ridd say?
Was ANU one of the Unis that was not interested in the Ramsey Western Civilization ? I guess a gender institute is so much more important.
Stories of job cuts and budget problems in the Uni sector due to less foreign students have been amusing reading. Unis brought it upon themselves and after paying high salaries and creating many courses of doubtful use I have little regard for the sector. The student Ponzi scheme has collapsed.
My thoughts are biased due to the “grifting” in relation to grants that one of my ex close friends used to brag about. In the case of one grant worth $30,000 the final result bore little relation to the original application which I saw. In fact I would say it was almost a fraud and it seems there was no real supervision to check the final result matched the original application. In his particular case he was constantly getting grants in his particular field due to his good connections.
If a Uni wants to go “woke” and full on PC then the Coalition should factor this in when granting funds. Any Uni that puts out claptrap about genders and not using the word mother etc deserves to have funding cut.
I wonder if any Uni going the full woke angle on diversity etc has actually done any research about what the public feels about the use of such words as mother and father. I am fairly sure their research if any is conducted in small woke sub groups that don’t represent the general public.
So you walk away from the enlightenment and now your worried we walked away from the enlightenment?????? ….. your the guys that led the charge.
If your worried about society’s rejection of science and reason then sack your arts departments.
How about Schmidt flush out all the CCP spies and agents selling our IP to the CCP ?
Then redirect that IP to Australian owned businesses, like it used to be.
I understand that removing all of those thousands of CCP agents will financially hurt the universities, but he should have been more aware of this, and worked for Australian business
It is easy to put ‘academic freedom’ in sneer quotes, yet it is, on balance, an important liberal value. There have always been vulgar utilitarian materialists who can see no point in, say, the fine arts, humanities or art music, yet I doubt many on this thread agree with them: universities _should_ foster depth of understanding, and, ultimately, culture and understanding.
How exactly should then should the ‘problem’ be remedied? Better university governance? If so, how and what?
The left thought politicising things previously held as apart from politics, so long as it was their politics, would be a good idea.
The thing they seem never to be quite ready for is that once they become eminent for representing a certain position and commit themselves to a particular doctrine which they are recognised by.
But then the movement oozes on and those who were once the vanguard are mired in the past, a reactionary, an embarrassment, and perhaps even secretly conservative trying to undermine the left.
Best example would have to be Germaine Greer who was a firebrand with not only her new vision for women but hardly able to keep her puke down at the thought of women who abused their freedoms by choosing to stay at home.
Now she is a strange fossil, a kook, someone from those awful olden days, who can be dismissed with a little snicker until she intrudes on new pieties whereupon she must be ridiculed, abused, and cancelled.
This could be one of the only bright sides to covid.
Universities like our leading one which had over 40% enrollments from one foreign country will be forced to adjust.
Hopefully it will help lift quality, reduce inappropriate foreign influence and encourage university’s to focus on what should be their main objectives: the pursuit of truth and the development of top Australian students and our top intellectual talent and research. It’s vital they change to focus on objectives like that.
I hope the government doesn’t bail them out. Rather I hope government policies encourage the weeding out of poor management in cases where’s that’s been clearly proven.
Arguably the University management sector needs to learn that relying on one foreign market too heavily is very bad management practice. They won’t learn unless they pay the full price for the bad management policies which most have pursued over many years.
It now may be more correct to say “intimate partner of a gestational parent“, but it just doesn’t have the same impact as “mother-fucker“.
Research has established everyone involved in that project has value as a live organ donor.
Close them down. Fire them all. I know that conservatives have preserving institutions as a core value but even conservatives have to notice that at a certain point an institution has died and become a negative value.
“The biggest problem in the world today is the undermining of the Enlightenment belief in the primacy of the truth. And without agreement about the truth, we don’t debate, we fight,” he will say.
Physician, heal thine own university.
Classic.
Looks as if unis are discovering their rivers of gold are running dry. Oh dear. Sniff.
Pyrmonter – I didn’t put ‘academic freedom’ in sneer quotes. I put ‘research’ in sneer quotes.
Is it possible to put “Sneer quotes” in sneer quotes.
How does it affect the meaning?
I hear that there are some languages where double negatives makes a stronger negative while in English it cancels the negatives.
What if the non birthing parent identifies as the birthing parent?
So when a child says “ma ma” or da da” they must immediately be corrected to use the PC (Politically Corrupted) “ges pa” and nonb_pa”.
Maybe nonb could be misinterpreted as non binary. There really were the good old days.
How do you do “sneer quotes”?
Did I just do them?
Is there an HTML button for this?
Please advise.
The job of universities is the pursuit of the truth, and without truth, democracy cannot function and cannot adequately address the great problems facing the world …
Not lately.
Nor in the media, for the most part.
Remember the fuss a couple of years back about so-called Bullshit Jobs:”a form of paid employment that is so completely pointless, unnecessary, or pernicious that even the employee cannot justify its existence even though, as part of the conditions of employment, the employee feels obliged to pretend that this is not the case.” Just looked up Bullshit Jobs on Wikipedia. It said: see the Australian National University’s Gender Institute. Hopefully, there is no JobKeeper funding propping it up.
Could the depression have anything to do with the The World Bank’s five year COVID-19 STRATEGIC PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE PROGRAM. The project’s closing date is expected to be 31-March 2025?
Me: Hi ARC? G’day, I’d like a grant of $300,000 to study the mating habits of the Red Breasted Sap Sucker.
ARC: Sorry, we’re short of funds this round. Try again next round.
Next Day
My research partner: “Hi ARC? G’day, I’d like a grant of $300,000 to study the effects of climate change on the mating habits of the Red Breasted Sap Sucker.”
ARC: “Excellent. Here is $500,000”