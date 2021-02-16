Remember all research is good research

Yesterday ANU Vice-Chancellor Brian Schmidt told the AFR:

The vice-chancellor of The Australian National University predicts a “five-year depression” in university research as the COVID-19 pandemic crushes income and pushes up costs. Professor Brian Schmidt told The Australian Financial Review there was no short-term solution to the collapse in international revenue and universities faced a difficult task lobbying government because research would not pay a dividend between now and the next election. That was despite the long-term dividend being a lift in productivity for the whole economy. “It’s very hard to express that in ways that win elections,” he said.

While the Australian reported:

“The job of universities is the pursuit of the truth, and without truth, democracy cannot function and cannot adequately address the great problems facing the world,” he will say, according to an excerpt released ahead of the speech. However, Professor Schmidt will say that the problem goes deeper than this. He believes the retreat from the values of the ­Enlightenment has led to the current situation where there is no agreement about, or acceptance of, truth. “The biggest problem in the world today is the undermining of the Enlightenment belief in the primacy of the truth. And without agreement about the truth, we don’t debate, we fight,” he will say. “Because they exist to establish what is true, universities are needed like never before.”

So, how is that truthful, productivity enhancing, election winning research coming along?

Today we read in the Daily Telegraph:

Academics at the nation’s top university have told staff to stop using the word “mother’’ and replace it with “gestational parent”, while a “father’’ should now be referred to as a “non-birthing parent” in order to deliver gender-inclusive education.

The Australian National University’s Gender Institute Handbook instructs tutors and lecturers to use terms like “chestfeeding’’ instead of breastfeeding and “human or parent’s milk’’ instead of the phrase “mother’s milk’’. “When discussing childbirth, use the terms ‘gestational’ or ‘birthing’ parent rather than ‘mother’, and the terms ‘non-gestational’ or ‘non-birthing’ parent rather than ‘father’,” the book says.

But …

But an ANU spokesman distanced the university from the handbook when asked about it yesterday. “The guide is an academic output produced by experts who are free to research in their field of expertise under our policies on academic freedom,” he said. “This document is not an official ANU policy, process or official prescription to staff and students.”

Not policy. It’s “research”.

I would love to see someone take that to an election.